The application of VAR has many issues currently, the main one for me being how they examine goals for any little thing that could disallow them (the Olympiakos winner in the Conference League final as an example - if you need 3 full minutes to check for an offside, just stick with the on-field decision).
But every time I lean towards scrapping it, I see a match where an utterly blatant knee-high challenge only gets a yellow from the ref, or an off-the-ball incident is completely missed (in the Copa Libertadores final one player would've got away with full on hitting another behind the back of the ref without VAR), and I think what an injustice it would've been had VAR not been involved.
VAR can reduce the margin for egregious human error influencing football results. It just needs better guidelines for use - give it a higher threshold for intervention (not flagging a dubious potential handball on the halfway line 15 seconds before a goal), give it a time limit for making a recommendation, and have it staffed by people who are from a separate body to the on-field referees so you don't have VAR refs applying different standards in the same situations just to protect their mates.
My worry is that scrapping VAR just hands all the power back to the consistently inconsistent on-field refs, but will do nothing to reduce the micro-analysis of decisions since all the broadcasters will still have slow-mo replays and stoke post-match controversies for clicks.