Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Yesterday at 08:35:43 pm
The Premier League clubs will vote in June whether to get rid of VAR.

The clubs will vote the motion down. Our own club have been pretty robust about voting to keep it, at least in briefings.

However, where is the fan consultation? Polls run by other clubs supporters groups seem unanimous in their desire to be rid of VAR and what it takes away from the sport..as Klopp said VAR if used properly can be more workable - albeit with issues - but that's not the case in the PL ergo Klopp would vote to scrap it.

Are our own supporter groups at least going to be polling members and feeding back to the club. VAR won't be scrapped but the club needs to be aware of fan sentiment. Man United for example https://x.com/henrywinter/status/1796451003514200089

It's not just a PL issue either. The refs are dire here we know, but there's a myriad of issues in other leagues as well. Fan protests saw Sweden rid of it recently.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

telekon

  Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm
As a note, Sweden never had VAR nationally. A month ago the Swedish FA decided not to motion implementing it.
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

macca007

Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:44:05 am
Issue is not VAR it's the useless c*nts reffing. Reform of the pgmol, an independent VAR hub and tighter rules would go a lot longer a way to improving things.

I rarely have a problem when we play in europe with reffing and the standards and that goes for watching most neutral matches.

Problem with a lot of other clubs is the majority don't play in europe and they are just used to the disaster that we have running the show.

I'm made up we are getting semi automated offsides cos that removes the ability for them to fuck up and introduce bias at least. That and gives a quicker decision.
Garlic Red

  Pop n crisp
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #3 on: Today at 08:48:13 am
Genuinely not bothered about VAR. Its just another thing for supporters to moan about that really isnt that bad or detrimental to the sport. Hopefully it remains in place and this is the final act of those still going on about it. Id be happy to see it used even less than it is now to be honest. Needs to be better for supporters in grounds but replaying incidents on screens (like Spurs away) absolutely shouldnt be happening.
zamagiure

  tujenkins
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #4 on: Today at 09:04:46 am
Get rid.
mines a pint

vblfc

  "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #5 on: Today at 09:05:05 am
It they cant fix the application of VAR (after years of trying) they should stop it until its fixed.
ToneLa

  you know the rules but I make the game.
  I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #6 on: Today at 09:11:42 am
bin it

if they genuinely used a neutral "AI" I think it would be miles better
DarkOfTheManatee

  Anny Roader
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #7 on: Today at 09:20:08 am
The application of VAR has many issues currently, the main one for me being how they examine goals for any little thing that could disallow them (the Olympiakos winner in the Conference League final as an example - if you need 3 full minutes to check for an offside, just stick with the on-field decision).

But every time I lean towards scrapping it, I see a match where an utterly blatant knee-high challenge only gets a yellow from the ref, or an off-the-ball incident is completely missed (in the Copa Libertadores final one player would've got away with full on hitting another behind the back of the ref without VAR), and I think what an injustice it would've been had VAR not been involved.

VAR can reduce the margin for egregious human error influencing football results. It just needs better guidelines for use - give it a higher threshold for intervention (not flagging a dubious potential handball on the halfway line 15 seconds before a goal), give it a time limit for making a recommendation, and have it staffed by people who are from a separate body to the on-field referees so you don't have VAR refs applying different standards in the same situations just to protect their mates.

My worry is that scrapping VAR just hands all the power back to the consistently inconsistent on-field refs, but will do nothing to reduce the micro-analysis of decisions since all the broadcasters will still have slow-mo replays and stoke post-match controversies for clicks.
disgraced cake

  Seis Veces
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #8 on: Today at 02:51:16 pm
Hope the clubs vote to get rid of it, it's shite.
DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #9 on: Today at 02:54:28 pm
If they do that, then all decisions will be left to incompetent referees. Semi automated offside should see improvements next season.
Bennett

Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #10 on: Today at 02:55:38 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:48:13 am
Genuinely not bothered about VAR. Its just another thing for supporters to moan about that really isnt that bad or detrimental to the sport

Not being snarky, but are you a matchgoing fan?
Andy82lfc

Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #11 on: Today at 03:00:11 pm
Same old shit you hear every time about this it gets boring.

I get the calls to get rid from a purists perspective, but the giant fat fucking elephant in the room in regards to any other argument is PGMOL.

The refs club are the reason VAR is failing like a snooze button on a smoke alarm as they are undeniably incompetent at very best, bias or more at worse. Until they have been sorted out VAR will always continue to be another tool for them to fuck about with and ruin match after match. It is nothing to do with the tech, everything to do with the boys club operating it.
mullyred94

  Darwin Nunez's lovechild
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #12 on: Today at 03:09:46 pm
Just use it for offsides at least its generally black and white

Everything else is up to human opinion mostly
Garlic Red

  Pop n crisp
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #13 on: Today at 03:10:32 pm
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 02:55:38 pm
Not being snarky, but are you a matchgoing fan?

Yeah. I did say it needs to be better for supporters in the ground like. But not everyone that moans and moans about it are match going fans. Theres a universal issue - pretty much within every sport that requires subjective officiating - with supporters not being able to accept refereeing decisions. People hide behind the word consistency knowing its something thatll never ever exist in the sport, and they hold every decision and refereeing performance up against the consistency test. We go around and around arguing about VAR not getting involved and then we argue when it does get involved. It bores the life out of me that we allow the sports channels, the pundits etc to completely dictate the narrative of games by constantly moaning about VAR and referees. Its a brilliant sport and so much good gets ignored because we focus on fuelling debate instead.

 I watch European football quite a bit and its so much better when the commentators arent rigged up to the VAR booth drumming up fear about what decisions about to be made. I wanted VAR for years as I was sick of hearing about the injustice of a fair goal being ruled out, I was sick of the idea that every person on the planet could see the referee had made a mistake apart from the referee himself. It definitely needs to change, of course, but for me it simply cannot go. I would have no issues if they increased the threshold for intervention to be shockers only and just went semi automated with offside. The problem is most of the fans that want it gone are the same fans that moan that it didnt get involved in something that wasnt 100% nailed on, so you cant really win.
rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
Reply #14 on: Today at 03:16:36 pm
Whys this not in the VAR thread? Everything to be said has already been said in there.

If the refs are this bad with VAR, I dread to see them back to not having it
