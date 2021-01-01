Not being snarky, but are you a matchgoing fan?



Yeah. I did say it needs to be better for supporters in the ground like. But not everyone that moans and moans about it are match going fans. Theres a universal issue - pretty much within every sport that requires subjective officiating - with supporters not being able to accept refereeing decisions. People hide behind the word consistency knowing its something thatll never ever exist in the sport, and they hold every decision and refereeing performance up against the consistency test. We go around and around arguing about VAR not getting involved and then we argue when it does get involved. It bores the life out of me that we allow the sports channels, the pundits etc to completely dictate the narrative of games by constantly moaning about VAR and referees. Its a brilliant sport and so much good gets ignored because we focus on fuelling debate instead.I watch European football quite a bit and its so much better when the commentators arent rigged up to the VAR booth drumming up fear about what decisions about to be made. I wanted VAR for years as I was sick of hearing about the injustice of a fair goal being ruled out, I was sick of the idea that every person on the planet could see the referee had made a mistake apart from the referee himself. It definitely needs to change, of course, but for me it simply cannot go. I would have no issues if they increased the threshold for intervention to be shockers only and just went semi automated with offside. The problem is most of the fans that want it gone are the same fans that moan that it didnt get involved in something that wasnt 100% nailed on, so you cant really win.