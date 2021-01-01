The Premier League clubs will vote in June whether to get rid of VAR.
The clubs will vote the motion down. Our own club have been pretty robust about voting to keep it, at least in briefings.
However, where is the fan consultation? Polls run by other clubs supporters groups seem unanimous in their desire to be rid of VAR and what it takes away from the sport..as Klopp said VAR if used properly can be more workable - albeit with issues - but that's not the case in the PL ergo Klopp would vote to scrap it.
Are our own supporter groups at least going to be polling members and feeding back to the club. VAR won't be scrapped but the club needs to be aware of fan sentiment. Man United for example https://x.com/henrywinter/status/1796451003514200089
It's not just a PL issue either. The refs are dire here we know, but there's a myriad of issues in other leagues as well. Fan protests saw Sweden rid of it recently.