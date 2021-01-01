« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote  (Read 360 times)

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,971
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
« on: Yesterday at 08:35:43 pm »
The Premier League clubs will vote in June whether to get rid of VAR.

The clubs will vote the motion down. Our own club have been pretty robust about voting to keep it, at least in briefings.

However, where is the fan consultation? Polls run by other clubs supporters groups seem unanimous in their desire to be rid of VAR and what it takes away from the sport..as Klopp said VAR if used properly can be more workable - albeit with issues - but that's not the case in the PL ergo Klopp would vote to scrap it.

Are our own supporter groups at least going to be polling members and feeding back to the club. VAR won't be scrapped but the club needs to be aware of fan sentiment. Man United for example https://x.com/henrywinter/status/1796451003514200089

It's not just a PL issue either. The refs are dire here we know, but there's a myriad of issues in other leagues as well. Fan protests saw Sweden rid of it recently.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:43:24 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,776
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:58:44 pm »
As a note, Sweden never had VAR nationally. A month ago the Swedish FA decided not to motion implementing it.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline macca007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,240
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:44:05 am »
Issue is not VAR it's the useless c*nts reffing. Reform of the pgmol, an independent VAR hub and tighter rules would go a lot longer a way to improving things.

I rarely have a problem when we play in europe with reffing and the standards and that goes for watching most neutral matches.

Problem with a lot of other clubs is the majority don't play in europe and they are just used to the disaster that we have running the show.

I'm made up we are getting semi automated offsides cos that removes the ability for them to fuck up and introduce bias at least. That and gives a quicker decision.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:03 am by macca007 »
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 738
  • Pop n crisp
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:48:13 am »
Genuinely not bothered about VAR. Its just another thing for supporters to moan about that really isnt that bad or detrimental to the sport. Hopefully it remains in place and this is the final act of those still going on about it. Id be happy to see it used even less than it is now to be honest. Needs to be better for supporters in grounds but replaying incidents on screens (like Spurs away) absolutely shouldnt be happening.
Logged

Online zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,919
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:04:46 am »
Get rid.
Logged
mines a pint

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,728
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:05:05 am »
It they cant fix the application of VAR (after years of trying) they should stop it until its fixed.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,910
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: LFC, the Premier League and the VAR vote
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:11:42 am »
bin it

if they genuinely used a neutral "AI" I think it would be miles better
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 