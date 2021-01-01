As people keep debating the validity of some recent greatest albums ever lists, what would be in your personal 50? Not favourite, what you think are the greatest musical/artistic achievements? Or 20, if that's easier - I think the last list was 20 - 50 just seemed like the longest number manageable. I'll put mine up when I get time in the next week or so.
not criticise or judge.
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Page created in 0.05 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]