The ground is part of that in terms of optics.



We're a top 5 club in the world but only now have a 60k stadium. Barca, Real totally rebuilding their mammoth stadiums and United about to do the same with Old Trafford. Bayern have a 75k modern stadium.



At the same time though Anfield is such a big part of the club's appeal which is why United are so insecure about their own ground.



We had none of the advantages of location that these other clubs had though.The Bernabeu was opened with a capacity of 75k, and was built on the original stadium and new land, the Camp Nou was 99,000, Anfield held just shy on 62,000 in the 1950's and as you know was hemmed in on all sides by houses, it was as big as it could be. Old Trafford, originally an 80,000 capacity stadium, is in the middle of an industrial estate and it's only been able to be extended because all the surrounding units were demolished after the club bought up the entire trading estate, there were no right to light issues, so they could build straight up and out without upsetting anyone It was seating the Anny, Paddock and Kop that knocked 20k off our attendances.