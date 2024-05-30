« previous next »
Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.

Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
May 30, 2024, 10:22:29 pm
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
May 31, 2024, 04:35:29 pm
Love us or hate us, people can't stop watching us and talking about us.  8)
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
May 31, 2024, 04:39:58 pm
Not surprised by this at all. We are one of the two biggest clubs in this league which is by far the biggest (not best) league in the world.
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
May 31, 2024, 05:01:00 pm
Liverpool FC
@LFC
We have officially become the first @premierleague club to reach 10 million subscribers on @YouTube 🙌
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
May 31, 2024, 06:35:32 pm
This is why I say we should be flexing our muscle and threatening to fuck off if the PL do not sort the 115* Cheats out. The PL dies without us and the Mancs.
Jurgen YNWA

Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 09:12:42 am
Mister Flip Flop on May 31, 2024, 04:39:58 pm
Not surprised by this at all. We are one of the two biggest clubs in this league which is by far the biggest (not best) league in the world.

We are the biggest, who is bigger?

United have fallen way down. I'm not sure their fan numbers but they can't be bigger when they've been doing worse for years

Arsenal are up there I guess
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 12:01:10 pm
ToneLa on June  1, 2024, 09:12:42 am
We are the biggest, who is bigger?

United have fallen way down. I'm not sure their fan numbers but they can't be bigger when they've been doing worse for years

Arsenal are up there I guess
We're the biggest club in England based on:
- Historical success
- Global reach (TV numbers are a good indicator)
- How things are in the present.

United used to claim to be based on views and stadium revenue and we've even matched or surpassed them in those areas.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 12:08:32 pm
We are good to watch so not a surprise.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 12:14:39 pm
MonsLibpool on June  1, 2024, 12:01:10 pm
We're the biggest club in England based on:
- Historical success
- Global reach (TV numbers are a good indicator)
- How things are in the present.

United used to claim to be based on views and stadium revenue and we've even matched or surpassed them in those areas.

We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.

We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 12:38:00 pm
Son of Spion on May 31, 2024, 04:35:29 pm
Love us or hate us, people can't stop watching us and talking about us.  8)

 There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.

Oscar Wilde.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 12:39:59 pm
justsean on June  1, 2024, 12:14:39 pm
We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.

We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.
No, the redmancs were in the Champs league (for about 10 minutes) while we were not last season, and that has been reversed this coming season. The income from those games is substantial (mainly TV rights). There was £2 billion sloshing around in paid out revenue from it last season
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 12:41:41 pm
justsean on June  1, 2024, 12:14:39 pm
We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.

We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.
That's was when we didn't have CL football and they did. Also, ARE hadn't been completed.

Also, we've not renegotiated our main deals based on our current commercial standing.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 01:04:28 pm
justsean on June  1, 2024, 12:14:39 pm
We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.

We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.

In 2022 we had more revenue than Utd, we only fell below them last season due to no CL footy and them having it. Next season, with the corporates open, the ARE Upper fully open, and CL football, we'll be above them again.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 01:09:56 pm
markedasred on June  1, 2024, 12:39:59 pm
No, the redmancs were in the Champs league (for about 10 minutes) while we were not last season, and that has been reversed this coming season. The income from those games is substantial (mainly TV rights). There was £2 billion sloshing around in paid out revenue from it last season

Their commercial income was also higher in 2023.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 01:12:46 pm
Probably Klopp has been a big factor in all of this too, at least in terms of viewership. What he's done on the pitch aside, he just commands universal appeal - especially when you look at the shitshows at other large clubs like United or Barcelona.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 02:59:52 pm
Peabee on June  1, 2024, 01:09:56 pm
Their commercial income was also higher in 2023.


Did a roaring trade on green and gold scarves ;D

They'll likely drop commercial revenue as I'd guess that league position, champions league participation are written in to the payments. We're selling a couple of million shirts, extra income from however many home CL ties we get, higher prize and TV money. The new shirt deal should be tasty too when that gets signed
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 05:39:10 pm
So Howard Philips on June  1, 2024, 12:38:00 pm
 There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.

Oscar Wilde.
Eggsakerly!
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
June 1, 2024, 06:57:31 pm
So Howard Philips on June  1, 2024, 12:38:00 pm
 There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.

Oscar Wilde.

People who talk trash, live in rubbish

Oscar the Grouch.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Yesterday at 02:57:18 am
markedasred on June  1, 2024, 12:39:59 pm
No, the redmancs were in the Champs league (for about 10 minutes) while we were not last season, and that has been reversed this coming season. The income from those games is substantial (mainly TV rights). There was £2 billion sloshing around in paid out revenue from it last season

Yes. They earned more than us in revenue every single year in the last 10 except for 2022 where we had about 10m more. We got to the CL final that year, won both domestic cups and came second in the league. That kind of season, where we become the first team in English history to play every game available to us in a season and we eared only 2% more than them.

As I said, were catching up brilliantly after a long long period of commercial mismanagement. But we are not there just yet.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Yesterday at 05:25:40 am
justsean on Yesterday at 02:57:18 am
Yes. They earned more than us in revenue every single year in the last 10 except for 2022 where we had about 10m more. We got to the CL final that year, won both domestic cups and came second in the league. That kind of season, where we become the first team in English history to play every game available to us in a season and we eared only 2% more than them.

As I said, were catching up brilliantly after a long long period of commercial mismanagement. But we are not there just yet.

Time to find a new official gravel partner
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Yesterday at 10:27:54 pm

As a small anecdote of the clubs appeal - I live in Islington these days , solid gooner territory. It's prob about 90% Arsenal shirts I see around here but in the last few years LFC ones have definitely overtaken MUFC ones to come second, worn by young and old but mostly young kids. I dont normally go round in footy shirts (I'm a grown up) - but recently dug out my old green and white quarters mid 90s shirt and was so pleased I could still squeeze into it 30 years later I thought I'd parade my svelt figure around in it - everyhwere i went I got people shouting 'come on you reds' amd 'best shirt ever' etc. Had one unevolved caveman who slowed down his car to grunt out 'meeerrrrderrrrer' in what sounded like a welsh accent trying really hard to sound scouse - didn't take much to guess who he supported.  ;D
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm
We are probably the biggest club with the most limitations on what it can and cannot do.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm
killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm
We are probably the biggest club with the most limitations on what it can and cannot do.

FSG just don't operate like the owners of Real Madrid et al. Real Madrid is nearly 1B euros in debt, for example.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 06:51:50 am
killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm
We are probably the biggest club with the most limitations on what it can and cannot do.

The ground is part of that in terms of optics.

We're a top 5 club in the world but only now have a 60k stadium. Barca, Real totally rebuilding their mammoth stadiums and United about to do the same with Old Trafford. Bayern have a 75k modern stadium.

At the same time though Anfield is such a big part of the club's appeal which is why United are so insecure about their own ground.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 09:11:23 am
MonsLibpool on May 31, 2024, 05:01:00 pm
Liverpool FC
@LFC
We have officially become the first @premierleague club to reach 10 million subscribers on @YouTube 🙌

Get them as a kit sponsor either match day or training.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 10:36:54 am
Fromola on Today at 06:51:50 am
The ground is part of that in terms of optics.

We're a top 5 club in the world but only now have a 60k stadium. Barca, Real totally rebuilding their mammoth stadiums and United about to do the same with Old Trafford. Bayern have a 75k modern stadium.

At the same time though Anfield is such a big part of the club's appeal which is why United are so insecure about their own ground.

We had none of the advantages of location that these other clubs had though.

The Bernabeu was opened with a capacity of 75k, and was built on the original stadium and new land, the Camp Nou was 99,000, Anfield held just shy on 62,000 in the 1950's and as you know was hemmed in on all sides by houses, it was as big as it could be. Old Trafford, originally an 80,000 capacity stadium, is in the middle of an industrial estate and it's only been able to be extended because all the surrounding units were demolished after the club bought up the entire trading estate, there were no right to light issues, so they could build straight up and out without upsetting anyone It was seating the Anny, Paddock and Kop that knocked 20k off our attendances.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 12:56:44 pm
rob1966 on Today at 10:36:54 am
We had none of the advantages of location that these other clubs had though.

The Bernabeu was opened with a capacity of 75k, and was built on the original stadium and new land, the Camp Nou was 99,000, Anfield held just shy on 62,000 in the 1950's and as you know was hemmed in on all sides by houses, it was as big as it could be. Old Trafford, originally an 80,000 capacity stadium, is in the middle of an industrial estate and it's only been able to be extended because all the surrounding units were demolished after the club bought up the entire trading estate, there were no right to light issues, so they could build straight up and out without upsetting anyone It was seating the Anny, Paddock and Kop that knocked 20k off our attendances.
Also, it's a power move that FSG understand really well, because they do it at the Red Sox as well. It is that if you keep a legacy stadium at limited capacity, you can continually sell out and have waiting lists for tickets. This in turn reinforces the value of seeing the games however you can, which helps alongside the exciting football to keep our desirability to watch status. Millions know you can't often get a ticket at Anfield except off a tout.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 03:31:03 pm
markedasred on Today at 12:56:44 pm
Also, it's a power move that FSG understand really well, because they do it at the Red Sox as well. It is that if you keep a legacy stadium at limited capacity, you can continually sell out and have waiting lists for tickets. This in turn reinforces the value of seeing the games however you can, which helps alongside the exciting football to keep our desirability to watch status. Millions know you can't often get a ticket at Anfield except off a tout.
We'd sell out 75-80k in a matter of minutes. We're massive.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 03:36:01 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 03:31:03 pm
We'd sell out 75-80k in a matter of minutes. We're massive.

We would, but sadly the space isn't there to expand and even if we could, the huge costs involved don't financially justify it and a £1billion soulless bowl is out of the question
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 03:41:49 pm
rob1966 on Today at 03:36:01 pm
We would, but sadly the space isn't there to expand and even if we could, the huge costs involved don't financially justify it and a £1billion soulless bowl is out of the question
I don't see us expanding to be honest because of the transport links. Getting to and leaving Anfield could be easier.

Independent of any space constraints, the current capacity is like the max considering the current transport infrastructure.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 03:46:24 pm
killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:44:29 pm
We are probably the biggest club with the most limitations on what it can and cannot do.


What limitations?

If you look at revenues we are closest to Bayern Munich.

Likes of Barcelona, PSG, Man City and Real have about 15-20% higher revenues than us in 2023. You can argue the validity of those numbers in some cases but they are the figures. United would have bigger revenues if both clubs were in CL.

Out of the top 10 clubs we have the 4th highest wage to turnover ratio. Barcelona, PSG and Chelsea have higher ratios. Theres definitely unique circumstances with all 3 of those clubs. Ones we wouldnt want. All 3 will have to cut wage to turnover ratio considerably to meet UEFA financials controls.
 
Going back to Bayern. They are the most comparable club in terms of spend what you earn, revenues etc over the last 5 years. They also have less flux of CL and no Cl compared to PL clubs over the same period.

For last 5 accounting years Bayern have earnt 3.3Bn versus 3.1Bn for Liverpool.

For last 5 accounting years Bayern have spent 1.8Bn on wages versus 1.9Bn for Liverpool.

For last 5 seasons Bayern have net spend of 240M versus Liverpool net spend of 262M.

Its only 1 example but wheres our limitation compared to Bayern?

Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 03:48:08 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 03:41:49 pm
I don't see us expanding to be honest because of the transport links. Getting to and leaving Anfield could be easier.

The club would need to build a couple of huge park and rides, the residents only parking causes a lot of parking issues (and cost the local kids a fortune) and now we're saddled with at least £10 a game parking fees.

Old Trafford is 5 miles from me and fucks the roads around here for a couple of hours after a game - I've said before, when they are at home for a night game same night as us, the M60 is still knackered between the Eccles Interchange and J8/9 when I get back and that's an hour after F/T. Had an absolute nightmare getting home from the 115* charges game this season, took 45 mins to get down Priory to Goodison.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 03:49:10 pm
Last season isn't a great yardstick because we played few games as we got knocked out of the cups early and had nothing to play for as early as February?
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 03:51:03 pm
rob1966 on Today at 03:48:08 pm
The club would need to build a couple of huge park and rides, the residents only parking causes a lot of parking issues (and cost the local kids a fortune) and now we're saddled with at least £10 a game parking fees.

Old Trafford is 5 miles from me and fucks the roads around here for a couple of hours after a game - I've said before, when they are at home for a night game same night as us, the M60 is still knackered between the Eccles Interchange and J8/9 when I get back and that's an hour after F/T. Had an absolute nightmare getting home from the 115* charges game this season, took 45 mins to get down Priory to Goodison.
Is it feasible to run a rail line close to the stadium to free up the roads?
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 04:17:26 pm
MonsLibpool on Today at 03:51:03 pm
Is it feasible to run a rail line close to the stadium to free up the roads?

I think they said the cost is prohibitive, sure its been discussed in one of the threads about the new stands.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 07:23:36 pm
Peabee on Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm
FSG just don't operate like the owners of Real Madrid et al. Real Madrid is nearly 1B euros in debt, for example.

& people fawn over them when they're no different to the likes of City & Chelsea.
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 10:49:43 pm
Peabee on Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm
FSG just don't operate like the owners of Real Madrid et al. Real Madrid is nearly 1B euros in debt, for example.

Ah jaysus, I read that as 18 Euros in debt. I was going to suggest sending the balliffs in!!
Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Today at 11:32:06 pm
Jookie on Today at 03:46:24 pm

What limitations?

If you look at revenues we are closest to Bayern Munich.

Likes of Barcelona, PSG, Man City and Real have about 15-20% higher revenues than us in 2023. You can argue the validity of those numbers in some cases but they are the figures. United would have bigger revenues if both clubs were in CL.

Out of the top 10 clubs we have the 4th highest wage to turnover ratio. Barcelona, PSG and Chelsea have higher ratios. Theres definitely unique circumstances with all 3 of those clubs. Ones we wouldnt want. All 3 will have to cut wage to turnover ratio considerably to meet UEFA financials controls.
 
Going back to Bayern. They are the most comparable club in terms of spend what you earn, revenues etc over the last 5 years. They also have less flux of CL and no Cl compared to PL clubs over the same period.

For last 5 accounting years Bayern have earnt 3.3Bn versus 3.1Bn for Liverpool.

For last 5 accounting years Bayern have spent 1.8Bn on wages versus 1.9Bn for Liverpool.

For last 5 seasons Bayern have net spend of 240M versus Liverpool net spend of 262M.

Its only 1 example but wheres our limitation compared to Bayern?

I have no idea why you are comparing Bayern to LFC. LFC is much much bigger globally not even close.
