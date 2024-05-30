Not surprised by this at all. We are one of the two biggest clubs in this league which is by far the biggest (not best) league in the world.
We are the biggest, who is bigger?United have fallen way down. I'm not sure their fan numbers but they can't be bigger when they've been doing worse for yearsArsenal are up there I guess
We're the biggest club in England based on:- Historical success- Global reach (TV numbers are a good indicator)- How things are in the present. United used to claim to be based on views and stadium revenue and we've even matched or surpassed them in those areas.
Love us or hate us, people can't stop watching us and talking about us.
We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.
No, the redmancs were in the Champs league (for about 10 minutes) while we were not last season, and that has been reversed this coming season. The income from those games is substantial (mainly TV rights). There was £2 billion sloshing around in paid out revenue from it last season
Their commercial income was also higher in 2023.
There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.Oscar Wilde.
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 2.41]