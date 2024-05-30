« previous next »
Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.

markedasred

Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
May 30, 2024, 10:22:29 pm
Son of Spion

Re: Looks like the club are blowing the smoke - but someone should be - We are No 1.
Reply #1 on: May 31, 2024, 04:35:29 pm
Love us or hate us, people can't stop watching us and talking about us.  8)
Mister Flip Flop

Reply #2 on: May 31, 2024, 04:39:58 pm
Not surprised by this at all. We are one of the two biggest clubs in this league which is by far the biggest (not best) league in the world.
MonsLibpool

Reply #3 on: May 31, 2024, 05:01:00 pm
Liverpool FC
@LFC
We have officially become the first @premierleague club to reach 10 million subscribers on @YouTube 🙌
rob1966

Reply #4 on: May 31, 2024, 06:35:32 pm
This is why I say we should be flexing our muscle and threatening to fuck off if the PL do not sort the 115* Cheats out. The PL dies without us and the Mancs.
ToneLa

Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:12:42 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 31, 2024, 04:39:58 pm
Not surprised by this at all. We are one of the two biggest clubs in this league which is by far the biggest (not best) league in the world.

We are the biggest, who is bigger?

United have fallen way down. I'm not sure their fan numbers but they can't be bigger when they've been doing worse for years

Arsenal are up there I guess
MonsLibpool

Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:01:10 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:12:42 am
We are the biggest, who is bigger?

United have fallen way down. I'm not sure their fan numbers but they can't be bigger when they've been doing worse for years

Arsenal are up there I guess
We're the biggest club in England based on:
- Historical success
- Global reach (TV numbers are a good indicator)
- How things are in the present.

United used to claim to be based on views and stadium revenue and we've even matched or surpassed them in those areas.
The G in Gerrard

Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:08:32 pm
We are good to watch so not a surprise.
justsean

Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 12:14:39 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:01:10 pm
We're the biggest club in England based on:
- Historical success
- Global reach (TV numbers are a good indicator)
- How things are in the present.

United used to claim to be based on views and stadium revenue and we've even matched or surpassed them in those areas.

We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.

We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.
So Howard Philips

Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May 31, 2024, 04:35:29 pm
Love us or hate us, people can't stop watching us and talking about us.  8)

 There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.

Oscar Wilde.
markedasred

Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:39:59 pm
Quote from: justsean on Yesterday at 12:14:39 pm
We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.

We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.
No, the redmancs were in the Champs league (for about 10 minutes) while we were not last season, and that has been reversed this coming season. The income from those games is substantial (mainly TV rights). There was £2 billion sloshing around in paid out revenue from it last season
MonsLibpool

Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 12:41:41 pm
Quote from: justsean on Yesterday at 12:14:39 pm
We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.

We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.
That's was when we didn't have CL football and they did. Also, ARE hadn't been completed.

Also, we've not renegotiated our main deals based on our current commercial standing.
rob1966

Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:04:28 pm
Quote from: justsean on Yesterday at 12:14:39 pm
We're catching up after decades of mis-management on our part, but I think we're still a way behind them. They are going through a terrible spell and still generating higher revenues than us when we're in CL finals and winning / competing for leagues regularly.

We'll get there because FSG no how to maximise the potential of an asset like ours, but it's gonna take another while.

In 2022 we had more revenue than Utd, we only fell below them last season due to no CL footy and them having it. Next season, with the corporates open, the ARE Upper fully open, and CL football, we'll be above them again.
Peabee

Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 01:09:56 pm
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 12:39:59 pm
No, the redmancs were in the Champs league (for about 10 minutes) while we were not last season, and that has been reversed this coming season. The income from those games is substantial (mainly TV rights). There was £2 billion sloshing around in paid out revenue from it last season

Their commercial income was also higher in 2023.
Red Beret

Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 01:12:46 pm
Probably Klopp has been a big factor in all of this too, at least in terms of viewership. What he's done on the pitch aside, he just commands universal appeal - especially when you look at the shitshows at other large clubs like United or Barcelona.
rob1966

Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 02:59:52 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 01:09:56 pm
Their commercial income was also higher in 2023.


Did a roaring trade on green and gold scarves ;D

They'll likely drop commercial revenue as I'd guess that league position, champions league participation are written in to the payments. We're selling a couple of million shirts, extra income from however many home CL ties we get, higher prize and TV money. The new shirt deal should be tasty too when that gets signed
Son of Spion

Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:39:10 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm
 There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.

Oscar Wilde.
Eggsakerly!
CHOPPER

Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 06:57:31 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 12:38:00 pm
 There is only one thing in life worse than being talked about, and that is not being talked about.

Oscar Wilde.

People who talk trash, live in rubbish

Oscar the Grouch.
justsean

Reply #18 on: Today at 02:57:18 am
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 12:39:59 pm
No, the redmancs were in the Champs league (for about 10 minutes) while we were not last season, and that has been reversed this coming season. The income from those games is substantial (mainly TV rights). There was £2 billion sloshing around in paid out revenue from it last season

Yes. They earned more than us in revenue every single year in the last 10 except for 2022 where we had about 10m more. We got to the CL final that year, won both domestic cups and came second in the league. That kind of season, where we become the first team in English history to play every game available to us in a season and we eared only 2% more than them.

As I said, were catching up brilliantly after a long long period of commercial mismanagement. But we are not there just yet.
