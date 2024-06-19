« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)  (Read 6766 times)

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
  • JFT96
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #520 on: June 19, 2024, 04:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on June 19, 2024, 04:07:01 pm
Run the sim Prof!

I think you lost because Sheer made an in-thread vote and apparently they count towards the final count. Although it seems a bit unfair when only one person commented!
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,013
  • Not Italian
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #521 on: June 19, 2024, 04:53:03 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on June 19, 2024, 04:32:25 pm
I think you lost because Sheer made an in-thread vote and apparently they count towards the final count. Although it seems a bit unfair when only one person commented!
:o

Yeah didn't even read that part. That seems rather silly but okay.

Although I voted for myself, with reasons. So that should square it. ;D
« Last Edit: June 19, 2024, 04:57:12 pm by Lastrador »
Logged

Offline child-in-time

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,862
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #522 on: June 19, 2024, 04:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on June 19, 2024, 04:32:25 pm
I think you lost because Sheer made an in-thread vote and apparently they count towards the final count. Although it seems a bit unfair when only one person commented!
And who's to say the person who had commented didn't vote already?
Logged
We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.

Online Popcorn

  • Sore bollocks
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,192
  • It's attached to your rod Motherlicker
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #523 on: June 19, 2024, 04:59:39 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on June 19, 2024, 04:32:25 pm
I think you lost because Sheer made an in-thread vote and apparently they count towards the final count. Although it seems a bit unfair when only one person commented!


Always liked Sheer  :wave
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,363
  • JFT96
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #524 on: June 19, 2024, 05:04:45 pm »
    Quote from: child-in-time on June 19, 2024, 04:59:05 pm
    And who's to say the person who had commented didn't vote already?

    I'm fairly sure anyone who voted in-thread will have pushed a little button too, but Nicholls said this in each thread -

    Quote from: NICHOLLS on June 17, 2024, 05:22:24 pm
    Please note:
    • in-thread votes (with reasons) will be added to the closed poll count for the final match score.

    Which effectively seems to mean anyone could vote twice.
    Logged
    "Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

    Offline Samie

    • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
    • RAWK Supporter
    • Legacy Fan
    • ******
    • Posts: 68,243
    Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
    « Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 12:14:39 am »
    What's going on then?
    Logged

    Offline Sheer Magnetism

    • RAWK Scribe
    • Legacy Fan
    • ******
    • Posts: 6,242
    • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
    « Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 12:23:01 am »
    Quote from: Betty Blue on June 19, 2024, 04:32:25 pm
    I think you lost because Sheer made an in-thread vote and apparently they count towards the final count. Although it seems a bit unfair when only one person commented!
    Well yeah, especially as I also voted in the official vote. 
    Logged

    Offline NICHOLLS

    • Legacy Fan
    • ******
    • Posts: 2,195
    • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
    Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
    « Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 02:17:38 pm »
    Will post semi finals after the England game.

    If no further posts/votes are made in the thread, I will pick the team with the best WC/Euro MVP to progress.

    Logged

    Offline NICHOLLS

    • Legacy Fan
    • ******
    • Posts: 2,195
    • Ohhhhh ya beauty, what a hit son, what a hit!
    Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
    « Reply #528 on: Today at 12:49:24 pm »
    Logged

    Offline Betty Blue

    • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
    • Legacy Fan
    • ******
    • Posts: 13,363
    • JFT96
    Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
    « Reply #529 on: Today at 01:58:43 pm »
    Quote from: NICHOLLS on Yesterday at 02:17:38 pm
    Will post semi finals after the England game.

    If no further posts/votes are made in the thread, I will pick the team with the best WC/Euro MVP to progress.

    How did Child-in-time get axed? Pretty sure he has more players in the all-star team than Draex's team.
    Logged
    "Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

    Offline child-in-time

    • RAWK Supporter
    • Legacy Fan
    • ******
    • Posts: 3,862
    Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
    « Reply #530 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm »
    I guess it was Zagorakis as tournament MVP that mattered more.

    It's as ridiculous as being able to vote for yourself twice.
    Logged
    We shall meet in the place where there is no darkness.
    Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
    « previous next »
     