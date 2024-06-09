Zenden case is a really strange one. I remember him being this fast and skilful winger earlier on his career, but when he came to us he was a completely different player. Tactical smart, hard working but neither fast or skilful.
Yeah its an odd one. At PSV he was a fast, swashbuckling, goalscoring winger and for the Dutch he used to have to play off the right a lot because Overmars was preferred on the left. This did make him an early version of the inverted winger thats much more common in modern football.
Euro 2000 is probably the zenith of his career, he may have been the Dutchs best attacker at that tournament. From what Ive read, the season after he was shoehorned into playing left back/ wing back for Barcelona as Overmars was favoured despite poor performances, then injuries ruined his time at Chelsea. When he resurfaced at Boro, it was as a completely different player. It seems like cruciate and persistent knee injuries meant he had to rebuild his style as he wasnt capable as a pacey winger anymore. He was more like a Milner type at Boro and I always thought he was hardworking, proficient and boring utility player with ourselves.