Zenden case is a really strange one. I remember him being this fast and skilful winger earlier on his career, but when he came to us he was a completely different player. Tactical smart, hard working but neither fast or skilful.



Yeah its an odd one. At PSV he was a fast, swashbuckling, goalscoring winger and for the Dutch he used to have to play off the right a lot because Overmars was preferred on the left. This did make him an early version of the inverted winger thats much more common in modern football.Euro 2000 is probably the zenith of his career, he may have been the Dutchs best attacker at that tournament. From what Ive read, the season after he was shoehorned into playing left back/ wing back for Barcelona as Overmars was favoured despite poor performances, then injuries ruined his time at Chelsea. When he resurfaced at Boro, it was as a completely different player. It seems like cruciate and persistent knee injuries meant he had to rebuild his style as he wasnt capable as a pacey winger anymore. He was more like a Milner type at Boro and I always thought he was hardworking, proficient and boring utility player with ourselves.