Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 07:25:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  9, 2024, 07:22:04 pm
Imgur says I cant log in from this region. Farcical scenes.

Ive never needed to login on this one https://imgbb.com/
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 08:59:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  9, 2024, 07:22:04 pm
Imgur says I cant log in from this region. Farcical scenes.
I've never logged in, just go here and upload https://imgur.com/upload
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 09:02:43 pm
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:10:47 pm
Here you go Nick


Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:14:02 pm
Beautiful. Thank you. :D
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:20:31 pm
Did no-one draft Marcelo Salas? Had a great tournament in 98 scoring two vs Italy, one against Austria and one against Brazil. Thought he'd be a shoe in. But I guess 98 was a popular year for picks.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:24:23 pm
Capon is a big fan of Salas.  ;D

Zamarano? Anyone pick him?
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:25:13 pm
Diouf really did have a great tournament in 2002, but glad to see he wasn't picked. No Schmeichel though?
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:25:58 pm
Yeah that is a surprise now you mention it. I also thought McManaman from Euro96 would go.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:26:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on June  9, 2024, 10:24:23 pm
Capon is a big fan of Salas.  ;D

Zamarano? Anyone pick him?

Salas was boss. Bam bam was better at club level, but didn't have any stand out international tournaments in the scoring sense.

Thought one season wonder Nuno Gomes at Euro 2000 would get snapped up too. Scored the winner against England in the group stages, then two against Turkey and one against eventual winners France.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:27:26 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  9, 2024, 10:25:58 pm
Yeah that is a surprise now you mention it. I also thought McManaman from Euro96 would go.
Macca was picked by new boy Eden
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:28:28 pm
What happened to PIM? Did he ever finish his team?
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:30:35 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS on June  9, 2024, 10:27:26 pm
Macca was picked by new boy Eden

*Checks the draw*

Fair play, good pick.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 9, 2024, 10:38:08 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June  9, 2024, 10:30:35 pm
*Checks the draw*

Fair play, good pick.

Don't worry. You've got a bye into round 2  ;)
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 10, 2024, 04:23:56 am
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 10, 2024, 07:26:09 am
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on June  9, 2024, 10:25:13 pm
Diouf really did have a great tournament in 2002, but glad to see he wasn't picked. No Schmeichel though?
I almost went Diouf and made a veiled reference to voting on tournament performance not overall career or personality still couldnt do it though. He was electric at the 2002 World Cup and better than a lot of players whove been picked.

I went Zenden instead. Perhaps tells you what kind of player he was that he was one of the best players at Euro 2000 but I cant really remember that. Got a couple of goals and a couple of assists and was one of The Netherlands best players.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 10, 2024, 08:41:15 am
I considered Diouf and a different formation, but he would have been second choice even then, from the same world cup for another player who didn't get chosen.

Ahn Jung Hwan, only got 2 goals but was a really key player upfront for Korea in their deep run.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 10, 2024, 11:45:44 am
Quote from: Betty Blue on June  9, 2024, 10:28:28 pm
What happened to PIM? Did he ever finish his team?
5 more picks needed... (Gattuso or Buffon will need to change their tournament too).

PoetryInMotion - L. Thuram (98), M.Desailly (98), G.Gattuso (06), J.R.Riquelme (06), S.Milosevic (00), G.Buffon (06), +5
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 10, 2024, 11:53:57 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June 10, 2024, 07:26:09 am
I almost went Diouf and made a veiled reference to voting on tournament performance not overall career or personality still couldnt do it though. He was electric at the 2002 World Cup and better than a lot of players whove been picked.

I went Zenden instead. Perhaps tells you what kind of player he was that he was one of the best players at Euro 2000 but I cant really remember that. Got a couple of goals and a couple of assists and was one of The Netherlands best players.
Zenden case is a really strange one. I remember him being this fast and skilful winger earlier on his career, but when he came to us he was a completely different player. Tactical smart, hard working but neither fast or skilful.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 10, 2024, 12:07:57 pm
For PIM

GK:
Buffon (00)

RB: Thuram(98)
CB: Desailly (98)
CB: Jorge Andrade (04)
LB: Penbe (02)

DM: Gattuso (06)
CAM: Riquelme (06)
RM: Anderton (96)
LM: Robben (04)

ST: Milosevic (00)
St: Ahn Hwan (02)
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 10, 2024, 12:34:55 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS on June  9, 2024, 10:26:09 pm
Here are the first round of fixtures:

Lastrador v Elzar
Popcorn v RobbieRedman
PoetryInMotion v Crosby Nick
NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
Eden13 v Sheer Magnetism
mikey_LFC v child-in-time
Hazell v Draex

I will create two match threads tomorrow.
The first two match-threads are now open:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356114.0

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356115.0
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 10, 2024, 03:50:37 pm
If there is a Euro 2008- WC 18 draft, or whatever Samie's idea was, set up or talked about in the next week sign me up. Will be in Italy for a week from tomorrow and doubt I'll get chances to pop online.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 10, 2024, 08:37:10 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on June 10, 2024, 11:53:57 am
Zenden case is a really strange one. I remember him being this fast and skilful winger earlier on his career, but when he came to us he was a completely different player. Tactical smart, hard working but neither fast or skilful.
Yeah its an odd one. At PSV he was a fast, swashbuckling, goalscoring winger and for the Dutch he used to have to play off the right a lot because Overmars was preferred on the left. This did make him an early version of the inverted winger thats much more common in modern football.

Euro 2000 is probably the zenith of his career, he may have been the Dutchs best attacker at that tournament. From what Ive read, the season after he was shoehorned into playing left back/ wing back for Barcelona as Overmars was favoured despite poor performances, then injuries ruined his time at Chelsea. When he resurfaced at Boro, it was as a completely different player. It seems like cruciate and persistent knee injuries meant he had to rebuild his style as he wasnt capable as a pacey winger anymore. He was more like a Milner type at Boro and I always thought he was hardworking, proficient and boring utility player with ourselves.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
June 11, 2024, 02:06:11 pm
Lastrador v Elzar
Popcorn v RobbieRedman
PoetryInMotion v Crosby Nick
NICHOLLS v Drinks Sangria
Samie v Musketeer Gripweed
Eden13 v Sheer Magnetism
mikey_LFC v child-in-time
Hazell v Draex


The next two fixtures are now up:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356119.0

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356120.0



The 'PoetryInMotion v Crosby Nick' game has been postponed.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 05:24:42 pm
The next two 1st round fixtures have been created:

Eden13 v Sheer Magnetism
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356140.0

mikey_LFC v child-in-time
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356141.0
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 05:13:48 pm
The final 1st round fixture is now live:

Hazell v Draex
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=356147.0


Crosby Nick gets a bye into the next round via PoetryInMotion's no show.
