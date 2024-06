Capon is a big fan of Salas.



Zamarano? Anyone pick him?



Salas was boss. Bam bam was better at club level, but didn't have any stand out international tournaments in the scoring sense.Thought one season wonder Nuno Gomes at Euro 2000 would get snapped up too. Scored the winner against England in the group stages, then two against Turkey and one against eventual winners France.