Was scanning Boban clips but what made me avoid was his mistake v France in the semi ultimately being the major turning point of the match, gifting them a goal. He did get an assist in the 3rd place play off though.

“Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too.” Rafa Benitez