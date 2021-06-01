Was scanning Boban clips but what made me avoid was his mistake v France in the semi ultimately being the major turning point of the match, gifting them a goal. He did get an assist in the 3rd place play off though.
Defence wins tournaments.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Can I pick now? Havent got any PMs, but just seen Mikey make his pick.
Slightly controversially Van Der Sar taken from me there Was all confused reading the order in the selection thread. https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9 My team - I'm having crisis trying to add that as an image somehow
My apologises. Happy to hand him over if you want.
Nah all good mate. Was just confused reading the thread with the order all mixed. Also, probably for the best I didn't get another Manc after Neville, Blanc and Rooney
Would anyone be so kind as to assemble my team into a Team Builder thingy? Not got a lot of access to internet etc today and about to be half way up a mountain.Team would be: Raul Klose LaudrupBerger Zenden KatsouranisVan Bronckhorst Reuter Ferdinand Cannavaro Toldo4-4-2 Diamond - Blue Italy Kit. Thank you in advance!
What would people like
4 groups of 4.. 2 progressing to the QF from each group.
or 1vs1 knockout
https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9If possible can anyone who is able to please add that formation as a pic in here for Nicholls for the knockouts.
Ive signed in, Ive created a formation (twice)
how the fuck do you save it down or share it!
No idea I'm so lost. Thanks for doing mine Robbie!
