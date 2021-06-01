« previous next »
Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)

Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 02:20:13 pm
Was scanning Boban clips but what made me avoid was his mistake v France in the semi ultimately being the major turning point of the match, gifting them a goal. He did get an assist in the 3rd place play off though.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 02:41:51 pm


 :wave
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 02:55:38 pm
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 03:30:42 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:20:13 pm
Was scanning Boban clips but what made me avoid was his mistake v France in the semi ultimately being the major turning point of the match, gifting them a goal. He did get an assist in the 3rd place play off though.

Boban was good, my mate Prosinecki got picked so went for Bobo.  8)
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 05:47:03 pm
Its 3 hours since the last pick. Does that make it my go now?
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 05:55:40 pm
Aye, if its' your turn.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 06:12:43 pm
Sorry, been out all afternoon. Hope it didn't put too many people out.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
« Reply #447 on: Yesterday at 06:38:23 pm »


I've not quite manged to work the formation thingy out yet, but my full backs should be pushing on a bit further that that picture, obviously.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 06:49:12 pm



Defence wins tournaments.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 06:52:50 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 06:49:12 pm



Defence wins tournaments.

Bit of pace doesnt go amiss though.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm
Can I pick now? Havent got any PMs, but just seen Mikey made his pick.

Picking now.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 06:59:01 pm
Can I pick now? Havent got any PMs, but just seen Mikey make his pick.

Yeah sorry, I was going off the 1 hour per pick rule so your go ended at 5:45 by that logic. You wouldnt have got a PM as the person before you didnt go either.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 08:13:21 pm
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 08:30:10 pm
Slightly controversially Van Der Sar taken from me there  ;D

Was all confused reading the order in the selection thread.


https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9

My team - I'm having crisis trying to add that as an image somehow  :-X
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 08:59:51 pm
Euro 96 and World Cup 98 had crazy kits for keepers but it seems like Spain couldn't be bothered with a funky design.  ;D
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 08:30:10 pm
Slightly controversially Van Der Sar taken from me there  ;D

Was all confused reading the order in the selection thread.


https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9

My team - I'm having crisis trying to add that as an image somehow  :-X

My apologises. Happy to hand him over if you want.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Quote from: mikey_LFC on Yesterday at 09:29:28 pm
My apologises. Happy to hand him over if you want.
Nah all good mate. Was just confused reading the thread with the order all mixed.

Also, probably for the best I didn't get another Manc after Neville, Blanc and Rooney  ;D
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 09:47:23 pm
Quote from: Popcorn on Yesterday at 09:43:05 pm
Nah all good mate. Was just confused reading the thread with the order all mixed.

Also, probably for the best I didn't get another Manc after Neville, Blanc and Rooney  ;D

Yeah. You dont wanna get that kind of reputation! Drafting Mancs will make for a good side because you get them lower down then you would otherwise obviously, but it does you know good for the voting! Found that from experience.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 10:28:30 pm
Really enjoyed that, thanks for organising it Nicholls.

Lots of good memories there, and a couple of painful ones as well.





Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm


Manager: Otto Rehhagel

Music:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/2T68AXsUAEI" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/2T68AXsUAEI</a>
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 11:30:22 pm
:D
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Yesterday at 11:56:15 pm


I cant seem to make this bigger. Also, I spent far too long at this time on a Saturday night trying to make a formation that I could post as an image  ;D

https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 06:03:07 am
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 08:35:25 am
What would people like 4 groups of 4.. 2 progressing to the QF from each group.

 or 1vs1 knockout
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 09:18:20 am
Would anyone be so kind as to assemble my team into a Team Builder thingy? Not got a lot of access to internet etc today and about to be half way up a mountain.

Team would be:

        Raul          Klose
       
             Laudrup
Berger                       Zenden
             Katsouranis

Van Bronckhorst           Reuter
         Ferdinand   Cannavaro
                  Toldo

4-4-2 Diamond - Blue Italy Kit.  Thank you in advance!
         
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 09:23:00 am
Manager - Ossie Ardiles?
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 11:32:58 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:18:20 am
Would anyone be so kind as to assemble my team into a Team Builder thingy? Not got a lot of access to internet etc today and about to be half way up a mountain.

Team would be:

        Raul          Klose
       
             Laudrup
Berger                       Zenden
             Katsouranis

Van Bronckhorst           Reuter
         Ferdinand   Cannavaro
                  Toldo

4-4-2 Diamond - Blue Italy Kit.  Thank you in advance!
         
any good? tricky with those long names in defence


Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 11:54:08 am
Now it's over and can't be jinxed, I'd like to say how refreshingly fast this one went. Am I right in saying 11 rounds in six days? Anyway, great work everyone.


Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 01:50:27 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 08:35:25 am
What would people like 4 groups of 4.. 2 progressing to the QF from each group.

 or 1vs1 knockout

Knockouts mate.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 02:32:05 pm
Quote from: NICHOLLS on Today at 08:35:25 am
What would people like 4 groups of 4.. 2 progressing to the QF from each group.

 or 1vs1 knockout

Either way for me, knockouts sound good though :)
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 03:03:31 pm
Knockouts
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 03:52:46 pm
https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9

If possible can anyone who is able to please add that formation as a pic in here for Nicholls for the knockouts.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 04:17:55 pm
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 04:24:10 pm
Will post the draw for the first round this evening. Two fixtures every 24 hours.

Please post your formations by Monday morning (you MUST include the respective tournament by their name).
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 04:36:32 pm
Quote from: Popcorn on Today at 03:52:46 pm
https://www.buildlineup.com/shared/6664b2b1ee37e618d7368bb9

If possible can anyone who is able to please add that formation as a pic in here for Nicholls for the knockouts.

Ive signed in, Ive created a formation (twice)how the fuck do you save it down or share it!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 05:56:11 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 04:36:32 pm
Ive signed in, Ive created a formation (twice)how the fuck do you save it down or share it!
No idea ;D I'm so lost.

Thanks for doing mine Robbie!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 06:20:34 pm
You get the option to download or save / share.

Download it. Then upload it via https://imgbb.com/

Thatll then allow you to get a link or copy image address like when normally uploading a picture.
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 06:21:07 pm
Quote from: Popcorn on Today at 05:56:11 pm
No idea ;D I'm so lost.

Thanks for doing mine Robbie!

I even changed the numbering because they had Vladi number 6, ridiculous!
Re: Nostalgia Draft: World Cup/EURO edition (1996-2006)
Today at 06:33:35 pm
I just use snipping tool, save the pic, then go to imgur and upload
