But then you lose Beckham's crossing ability, arguably the team's greatest offensive strength, and you're still left with four midfielders (Gerrard, Lampard, Scholes and Cole) all used to playing in advanced positions. I think the team worked best with (spoiler alert) Scholes on the left and Ashley Cole on the overlap, but I wonder if a modern manager would have played Owen, Rooney and Becks as a three ahead of two of the advanced midfielders and Hargreaves/Carrick behind. I suppose we'll never know.



I’d go more Lampard in the attacking mid, Gerrard and Scholes in the centre, Hargreaves in the DM. Beckham worked in the centre too, and he could still pull wide with the gap plugged. Whatever happened it shouldn’t have been seen as such a problem but an opportunity given there were so many class players.In the main though, I think the verdict on Sven was quite harsh and though he did quite a good job for the most part but was hammered by a xenophobic media.