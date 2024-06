Yeah Hasan Sas was one of those players from a time where you’ve never heard of the players until you see them in big tournaments, then wonder how they aren’t at a bigger club. He absolutely suits the brief because he was great in 2002. Similar to the likes of Diao etc in that way.



I think he played against Liverpool in 01/02 when we see twice with the in the second group stage of the CL. But yeah, he was definitely low profile and caught the eye on that tournament. Plus I was really struggling for ideas.Had a couple of better/more well known players from the 06 World Cup but when I looked into it they both featured off the bench quite a bit so thought I’d keep it on brand.