We have our 16 confirmed managers:1. NICHOLLS2. Elzar3. child-in-time4. Sheer Magnetism5. Draex6. Samie7. Lastrador8. Musketeer Gripweed9. Hazell10. RobbieRedman11. Crosby Nick12. PoetryInMotion13. vivabobbygraham14. Drinks Sangria15. mikey_LFC16. PopcornI'll get the draft order sorted this evening, but the draft won't officially start til 8am Monday morning (but you are welcome to pick if you are able).Enjoy your Sunday!...and get in any last minute research (plenty of gems who don't usually get picked in our all-time drafts).