Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 01:38:19 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:29:13 am
We didn't score in either of the 3 finals that season though.

Although we probably reachced our peak performance that season in the FA semi against City. I don't think Madrid would have lived with us that day.

An absolutely exhausted Liverpool team running on fumes (and had been for a month) and half fit, further demoralised after losing the title 6 days before, still played a well rested Madrid team off the park. Like in the Chelsea finals though we weren't clinical and they were

Thats all very fair, especially the fact we didnt score in either of the other cup finals which Id forgotten about.

Not convinced that they played some absolutely exhausted team though, we comfortably outplayed them in the first half and as much as I think Cortois performance is exaggerated, the one save that he made which for me was world class was the Mane one which he pushed onto the post.

Theyre masters at letting you think youre on top and then punishing you when you dont expect it. You need a 2 goal lead to have any kind of comfort and even then they can turn it on its head.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 01:39:53 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:25:24 am
The European Cup, yes. A European Cup, no. That would be Fergie's Aberdeen in 83.

Excellent. Would hate for Fergusons achievements to be overlooked in here. Thank you for reminding us.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 01:43:45 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:25:24 am
The European Cup, yes. A European Cup, no. That would be Fergie's Aberdeen in 83.

This is the kind of needless pedantry Im here for.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 03:40:02 pm
English teams will continue to find it difficult to perform at the business end of the season in European finals. The premier League is too intense, and clubs get little to no assistance towards European fixtures.
There are too many teams in the PL. 18 is sufficient.
Get rid of the league cup, or make it an under 23 competition. At the very least get rid of the unnecessary two legged semi finals that ruined our league season (a 'reward' for us being successful, whilst the punishment for all the clubs out of the competition was a winter break)
Stop with the 12.30 kick offs (and possibly the Sunday fixtures too) for clubs in European competition (particularly in knockout stages)
Whilst the PL is all about intensity, most European leagues are played at a much slower place, and crucially with much more recovery time between games.
Hence you have the likes of Real rocking up to finals with less cumulative fatigue. (Atalanta too played us in a particularly intense spell for us)
Anyway on to our finals v Real.
2018 - We had no midfield. Can returned to the bench after 11 weeks out. Lallana, our other midfield option came on for Salah. Lallana had just returned from injury.  Therefore our midfield had picked itself in the previous 4-6 weeks, with no room for rotation. Our only striker on the bench was a very young Solanke.
2022 - Again hampered by injuries and an intense run towards a quadruple. Again midfield issues, as Fabinho had just returned for the final after a hamstring issue, and Thiago and ankle issue (There were even rumours flying about pre kick off that Thiago wouldn't play at all)
Firmino didn't start either.
Ideally you want to arrive at a final fresh, healthy and ready to go. Try telling the premier League that.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 03:51:34 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 11:29:13 am
We didn't score in either of the 3 finals that season though.

How we didn't score a single goal any those three finals with the chances we had will remain one of life great mysteries.

The luck RM get is just insane to me everyone keeps saying it can't be luck if you win as often as they do but you have to wonder. I mean look at yesterday BVB miss a hatful of chances, Carvajal someone who very rarely scores opens the scoring then Vini Jnr benefits from a huge mistake and a scuffed shot to make it two. These type of things only seem to go for them but never against them. 

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 03:52:38 pm
Dortmund fans banner at the match yesterday:



"Rheinmetall: using football to create a cleaner image? Protecting BVB from sportswashing is our mission!"
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 04:00:26 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 03:51:34 pm
How we didn't score a single goal any those three finals with the chances we had will remain one of life great mysteries.

The luck RM get is just insane to me everyone keeps saying it can't be luck if you win as often as they do but you have to wonder. I mean look at yesterday BVB miss a hatful of chances, Carvajal someone who very rarely scores opens the scoring then Vini Jnr benefits from a huge mistake and a scuffed shot to make it two. These type of things only seem to go for them but never against them.
They are not lucky. It's a very simple formula.

Other teams need 4/5 decent chances and openings to score while they only need 1/2. In a one-off game, they are more likely to win based on probability. Over 38 games, their defensive are more likely to count against them.

Also, I don't get the talk about ifs and buts when Madrid have shown that they can turn games around in 3 minutes. See City in '22 and Bayern in the semis. If Dortmund had scored then Madrid would have stepped it up.

United are similar to them albeit on a lower level. It's commonly said that X or Y team battered them but still lost. Why? Because they are efficient.

That's one thing we could improve on because we need quite a few chances to score and we are not ruthless in punishing mistakes. You make a mistake against Madrid and they punish you. For us, our opponents might give it away but we'll still contrive to mess up the counter attack.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 04:00:41 pm
Personally I dont count their first 5 or 6 as it was a farce - 'invited' teams, lots of corruption and bribes, Franco govt support etc (I don't think they will be arsed with Onward Liverpudlians view on that to be fair).

I'm afraid they will just keep racking up those Champions Leagues making our 6 to their 15+ comparable of Utds puny 3 to our big 6.

They have the advantage of a far less intensive and more boring league verging on farmers, they prioritise players for the CL fixtures in a way our teams cannot and the smug Bellendingham types just can't wait to get there.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 09:46:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 04:00:26 pm
They are not lucky. It's a very simple formula.

Other teams need 4/5 decent chances and openings to score while they only need 1/2. In a one-off game, they are more likely to win based on probability. Over 38 games, their defensive are more likely to count against them.

Also, I don't get the talk about ifs and buts when Madrid have shown that they can turn games around in 3 minutes. See City in '22 and Bayern in the semis. If Dortmund had scored then Madrid would have stepped it up.

United are similar to them albeit on a lower level. It's commonly said that X or Y team battered them but still lost. Why? Because they are efficient.

That's one thing we could improve on because we need quite a few chances to score and we are not ruthless in punishing mistakes. You make a mistake against Madrid and they punish you. For us, our opponents might give it away but we'll still contrive to mess up the counter attack.

Giving up 20+ shots every single game is hardly efficient. For the first half of the season they weren't scoring goals at all either. They've just had a few months spell of being clinical but have still finished 8th. Even in the cup were a marginal VAR overturn away from losing 4-3 to Coventry and were bottom of their CL group. That's all despite massively cheating XG.

Real also give up an awful lot of chances. Probably fortunate to be playing a team in the final who are miles off a CL winning team on paper and finished 5th in Germany. Compared to last season when they were battered 4-0 away at City in the semi final, although they just edged City out again this year.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 09:54:42 pm
What they are is incredibly efficient. They may ride their luck defensively but from an attacking perspective they are ridiculously good and efficient. Carvajal scores from their 3rd or 4th corner up until that point. Vinicius Jr did fuck all up to the point he was put through on goal. And he scored from basically his first and only chance.

Sometimes it takes our forwards about 5-6 chances before they put the ball in the back of the net. Real Madrid have players that are the best in the world in their respective positions at doing that. Even thinking back to the final in 2022. Mane missed a shed load of chances before Vinicius Jr - again - goes and scores from his first big chance of the game.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 10:24:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:46:05 pm
Giving up 20+ shots every single game is hardly efficient. For the first half of the season they weren't scoring goals at all either. They've just had a few months spell of being clinical but have still finished 8th. Even in the cup were a marginal VAR overturn away from losing 4-3 to Coventry and were bottom of their CL group. That's all despite massively cheating XG.

Real also give up an awful lot of chances. Probably fortunate to be playing a team in the final who are miles off a CL winning team on paper and finished 5th in Germany. Compared to last season when they were battered 4-0 away at City in the semi final, although they just edged City out again this year.
United should be 15th based on the xG table but they are 8th because of their efficiency upfront.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 10:24:48 pm
United should be 15th based on the xG table but they are 8th because of their efficiency upfront and more importantly VAR/officials.
;)
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 10:29:46 pm
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 10:27:33 pm
;)
Partly explains it ;)

But that's a gross overperformance that can't only be due to refs. It's the same reason we couldn't beat them.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Yesterday at 11:56:10 pm
The fact that we seem to differentiate between what Real Madrid do every year with what Man City do, just seems a bit inconsistent and morally selective.

I get the whole sportswashing argument and state funded stuff, but talk to a lot of fans and it usually isn't those issues that are the objection to City's dominance, it's the amount of money they have piled into their squad.  I don't see them being all that different and if you know Real Madrid's history you might conclude that state funding was happening long before Man City came along. 

Lucky for Spain though they have an impeccable history when it comes to human rights.

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Today at 03:30:57 am
Real (and Barcelona when they have money) have a massive advantage in that they will always be first choice for an entire continent of hungry South Americans. England can't call on the entire Anglosphere for talent in the same way.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Today at 06:41:52 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 03:30:57 am
Real (and Barcelona when they have money) have a massive advantage in that they will always be first choice for an entire continent of hungry South Americans. England can't call on the entire Anglosphere for talent in the same way.

I think it can, its just the anglosphere doesnt produce as much talent, and there's more clubs in the mix for that talent
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Today at 06:43:26 am
Quote from: latortuga on Yesterday at 11:56:10 pm
The fact that we seem to differentiate between what Real Madrid do every year with what Man City do, just seems a bit inconsistent and morally selective.

I get the whole sportswashing argument and state funded stuff, but talk to a lot of fans and it usually isn't those issues that are the objection to City's dominance, it's the amount of money they have piled into their squad.  I don't see them being all that different and if you know Real Madrid's history you might conclude that state funding was happening long before Man City came along. 

Lucky for Spain though they have an impeccable history when it comes to human rights.



To be fair Franco's funding of Real Madrid and his attitude towards Spanish babies are not a million miles off City and Abu Dhabi!
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #817 on: Today at 06:48:22 am »
Today at 06:48:22 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 06:41:52 am
I think it can, its just the anglosphere doesnt produce as much talent, and there's more clubs in the mix for that talent

Although England is producing an insane amount of talent right now which benefits the top English clubs. Just so happens that arguably the best one has gone to Real Madrid as well.
