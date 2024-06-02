English teams will continue to find it difficult to perform at the business end of the season in European finals. The premier League is too intense, and clubs get little to no assistance towards European fixtures.

There are too many teams in the PL. 18 is sufficient.

Get rid of the league cup, or make it an under 23 competition. At the very least get rid of the unnecessary two legged semi finals that ruined our league season (a 'reward' for us being successful, whilst the punishment for all the clubs out of the competition was a winter break)

Stop with the 12.30 kick offs (and possibly the Sunday fixtures too) for clubs in European competition (particularly in knockout stages)

Whilst the PL is all about intensity, most European leagues are played at a much slower place, and crucially with much more recovery time between games.

Hence you have the likes of Real rocking up to finals with less cumulative fatigue. (Atalanta too played us in a particularly intense spell for us)

Anyway on to our finals v Real.

2018 - We had no midfield. Can returned to the bench after 11 weeks out. Lallana, our other midfield option came on for Salah. Lallana had just returned from injury. Therefore our midfield had picked itself in the previous 4-6 weeks, with no room for rotation. Our only striker on the bench was a very young Solanke.

2022 - Again hampered by injuries and an intense run towards a quadruple. Again midfield issues, as Fabinho had just returned for the final after a hamstring issue, and Thiago and ankle issue (There were even rumours flying about pre kick off that Thiago wouldn't play at all)

Firmino didn't start either.

Ideally you want to arrive at a final fresh, healthy and ready to go. Try telling the premier League that.