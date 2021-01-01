« previous next »
Author Topic: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June  (Read 11015 times)

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm »
Quote from: ItzdoctorZ on Yesterday at 09:52:45 pm
I would have preferred Dortmund winning but funny how the people crying about City/PSG etc are saying "focus on the football" when it comes to Dortmund's bullshit.
Aye. Predictable, to say the least ... !!
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 11:26:41 pm »
 
Quote from: LFC when it suits on Yesterday at 11:05:15 pm
No it's not as relevant and as factual today. When Shankly said that, were state backed oil clubs making a mockery of leagues?

Things have changed since Shankly said those words. We had never even won a European Cup. Now we have 6. The greatest nights in this clubs history are European Nights. That's where the magic is and that's were this oil clubs can't dominate because it takes more than money to win at the highest level.

Any way, it's irrelevant to the topic of this Madrid side going down as the best of it's era which was the topic at hand and no doubt, because of their dominance in this competition over the last 10 years, they will go down as the best. Not City, not Bayern, not Barca and not Us unfortunately.

It is, and oil clubs have no relevance to the point, this is about what we are about, and you’d do well to remember that.

Again, you keep referencing these clubs, I genuinely don’t give a flying, on what they do, it’s about us.

European cups are already feeding into the more global world club championship, in 50 years the European cup could well be playing second fiddle to the world club championship - and the league and the campaign, will always be the goal.
Disagree all you like, but this is how it is. Madrid was fantastic, what a night, but winning the league, even tho we weren’t in the ground, wow, that’s what we’re about right there.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:28:37 pm by CHOPPER »
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:08:00 pm
Sick of all this 'they always find a way' bollox. They're a good team but they're also the jammiest c*nts I've ever seen. So many teams have let them off the hook in recent years.

I'm hoping when Mbappe signs he causes murder in the dressing room, ego clashes all over the gaff.

I mostly agree.
Their mentality to hang in games is absolutely elite though - even when we went 2-0 up on them last season and the crowd were absolutely feral, you could see they settled very quickly and took it in their stride. That's the superpower of this Madrid team - knowing that there will be times when they're second best, and still retaining absolute belief they can come out on top.

All that said, it's beyond belief how they can continually ride their luck like this. Having other teams put chances they should score wide or off the post isn't what winners do - it's pure fortune.

Even if you say that Courtois making a lot of saves isn't luck because he's good, then fine, but it's not a tactic. Ancelotti acted the smug bellend in 2022 after they'd beaten us, almost Allardyce-esque in his willingness to act like LFC were predictable and they'd out-thought us. After a game where their keeper was man of the match and we had a ridiculous number of touches in their box. If that was your gameplan, then it was an extremely lucky one.

Basically, they are simultaneously both amazing in their sheer unshakeable belief in their own destiny to win, and undeniably jammy at almost every turn in every big game, every season.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm by decosabute »
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 11:29:20 pm »
The thing is, it is boring! Having all the superstars is dull. Yes Id love to see us lift 15 European Cups but Id rather see it with players whove progressed as a team together.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 11:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
Aye. Predictable, to say the least ... !!

whats predictable?

What BVBs bosses have done is terrible, and theyll find out soon enough (as they already are doing no doubt) from the fans that it isnt acceptable. Unlike fans of teams like Newcastle and Man City, BVB fans care, and have morals. And Id not be surprised to see that just as Bayern fans did with their clubs Qatar sponsortship deal, theyll protest it loudly and very very publicly.

And this happened in the last few days, no one on that Dortmund team had anything to do with it, they got to this final a few weeks ago after an incredible run that they deserve all the kudos for. People where always going to cheer them on today.

 
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 11:44:16 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 11:26:41 pm

It is, and oil clubs have no relevance to the point, this is about what we are about, and youd do well to remember that.

Again, you keep referencing these clubs, I genuinely dont give a flying, on what they do, its about us.

European cups are already feeding into the more global world club championship, in 50 years the European cup could well be playing second fiddle to the world club championship - and the league and the campaign, will always be the goal.
Disagree all you like, but this is how it is. Madrid was fantastic, what a night, but winning the league, even tho we werent in the ground, wow, thats what were about right there.


I will disagree. The greatest nights in this clubs history are European nights.  Remember, it's "We've conquered all of Europe" not "We've conquered all of England"
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm »
I can't believe Chops is actually taking LFCSuits seriously enough to debate ere.  ;D
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #767 on: Today at 12:05:37 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm
I can't believe Chops is actually taking LFCSuits seriously enough to debate ere.  ;D

Did a mod give him that name?
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #768 on: Today at 12:16:59 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm
Nobody fucking cares about your fucking faux outrage.

Sell that shit somewhere else

"Faux outrage". What a dickhead comment. You don't speak for him or anyone else on the matter.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #769 on: Today at 12:22:50 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 12:05:37 am
Did a mod give him that name?

Yes. Years and years ago, undeservedly I may add.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #770 on: Today at 12:28:01 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm
I can't believe Chops is actually taking LFCSuits seriously enough to debate ere.  ;D

I take everything seriously, you know me, its my middle name.


If I had two names.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #771 on: Today at 12:49:20 am »
They get the job done. After a team wins no one gives a single fuck how that win was achieved. Real fucked up two of our players in a final and no one cared.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #772 on: Today at 12:57:35 am »
The frustrating thing about Real Madrid is that aside from hoovering up Europe/South America's next top talent every transfer window, their current players just don't seem to drop off with age. You had Benzema winning the Ballon d'Or at 34 years old, Modric still one of the best out there, Kroos still excellent and probably still had years to give. Marcelo and Ramos were key players until the age of 34. The only examples of key players dropping off that I can think of are Casemiro and Varane, but they managed to flog them both to United before it was noticeable. That continuity has been the foundation for their success in the last 6 years.

Compare that to our 2018-2020 side who all dropped off a cliff by the age of 29.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #773 on: Today at 01:02:30 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:57:35 am
The frustrating thing about Real Madrid is that aside from hoovering up Europe/South America's next top talent every transfer window, their current players just don't seem to drop off with age. You had Benzema winning the Ballon d'Or at 34 years old, Modric still one of the best out there, Kroos still excellent and probably still had years to give. Marcelo and Ramos were key players until the age of 34. The only examples of key players dropping off that I can think of are Casemiro and Varane, but they managed to flog them both to United before it was noticeable. That continuity has been the foundation for their success in the last 6 years.

Compare that to our 2018-2020 side who all dropped off a cliff by the age of 29.

Klopp's teams are about intensity and that catches up with the players eventually. The same thing happened at Dortmund.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #774 on: Today at 01:15:23 am »
Madrid winning won't change or affect the lives of me or people on here (hopefully) but it will burn the heads out of the racist Twaygats who abused Vinicius Jr and that means more than anything
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #775 on: Today at 02:52:40 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:08:00 pm
Sick of all this 'they always find a way' bollox. They're a good team but they're also the jammiest c*nts I've ever seen. So many teams have let them off the hook in recent years.

I'm hoping when Mbappe signs he causes murder in the dressing room, ego clashes all over the gaff.

If they could win it all plus more with Ronaldo and Ramos ego in the same team, I dont think theyll have any problems with Mbappe, Madrid are used to having players with big egos and still winning.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #776 on: Today at 04:04:49 am »
Quote from: only6times on Today at 01:15:23 am
Madrid winning won't change or affect the lives of me or people on here (hopefully) but it will burn the heads out of the racist Twaygats who abused Vinicius Jr and that means more than anything

Thats the first thing I thought when I saw him score and settle the game. Middle finger up to those who have given him a hard time!!
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #777 on: Today at 05:07:06 am »
We were the last team to beat these in a European Cup final and it was fucking 43 years ago.

I actually hate them.
:D

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #778 on: Today at 07:46:41 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm
I mostly agree.
Their mentality to hang in games is absolutely elite though - even when we went 2-0 up on them last season and the crowd were absolutely feral, you could see they settled very quickly and took it in their stride. That's the superpower of this Madrid team - knowing that there will be times when they're second best, and still retaining absolute belief they can come out on top.

All that said, it's beyond belief how they can continually ride their luck like this. Having other teams put chances they should score wide or off the post isn't what winners do - it's pure fortune.

Even if you say that Courtois making a lot of saves isn't luck because he's good, then fine, but it's not a tactic. Ancelotti acted the smug bellend in 2022 after they'd beaten us, almost Allardyce-esque in his willingness to act like LFC were predictable and they'd out-thought us. After a game where their keeper was man of the match and we had a ridiculous number of touches in their box. If that was your gameplan, then it was an extremely lucky one.

Basically, they are simultaneously both amazing in their sheer unshakeable belief in their own destiny to win, and undeniably jammy at almost every turn in every big game, every season.

They've also been lucky as to when they've faced us. 2022 final we were on our arse after 62 games and had just lost on the title a few days earlier, the likes of Fabinho and Thiago half fit, Henderson and co running on fumes. They had everyone well rested and were still second best. Last season we didn't have a midfield. 2021 we played them away with Phillips and Kabak at the back (and no Henderson or Fabinho).

City absolutely battered them last season (and it was 4-0) which puts into perspective how good they actually are. They also lost over 38 games to an average Barca. The year before City also battered them but somehow gave up 3 goals in the first leg (City won 4-3) and then failed to kill them off in the away leg at 1-0 up and conceded 2 at the end. Very clinical in fairness but daylight robbery in terms of the tie. They were also well beaten by City in 2020 (had lost the home leg pre-lockdown) and then to Chelsea in 2021 who were hardly vintage CL winners.

Yeah they've found a way yesterday but against the 5th best team in Germany who haven't won a European trophy since the 90s or a league title in 12 years - they haven't got the experience of winning. It's been a particularly weak CL this season for Dortmund to even make the final, they're not particularly a good side (two better teams in the Europa final). Even an average Bayern should have at least gone to extra time in the semi.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:01:15 am by Fromola »
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #779 on: Today at 08:28:45 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:49:20 am
They get the job done. After a team wins no one gives a single fuck how that win was achieved. Real fucked up two of our players in a final and no one cared.

I'm surprised how little this gets mentioned - whenever outsiders assess Klopp's trophy success with us it's he's only won this or that but if you include what he won at BVB he has like 10 major honour's. The thing with Klopp he has many major runner ups as he does wins - which suggest while he's a phenomenal manager he's certainly not the luckiest. Those two CL near misses and the two PL campaigns with 97pts, 92pts without wining will always rankle a little. Klopp could conceivably could won all those then he's legacy as an all time great would be indisputable.

Had we won final in 2018 the way Real did, or the way City won the PL in 2022 you'll never here the end of it.       
Nas is like the Afrocentric Asian, half-man, half-amazin

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #780 on: Today at 08:38:12 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 08:28:45 am
I'm surprised how little this gets mentioned - whenever outsiders assess Klopp's trophy success with us it's he's only won this or that but if you include what he won at BVB he has like 10 major honour's. The thing with Klopp he has many major runner ups as he does wins - which suggest while he's a phenomenal manager he's certainly not the luckiest. Those two CL near misses and the two PL campaigns with 97pts, 92pts without wining will always rankle a little. Klopp could conceivably could won all those then he's legacy as an all time great would be indisputable.

Had we won final in 2018 the way Real did, or the way City won the PL in 2022 you'll never here the end of it.       

Klopp has been unlucky in finals, even just with refereeing decisions/VAR nonsense (including the two League Cup finals we did win against Chelsea). We've not been clinical enough in a lot of the finals and that's what Real do well. Even going back to 2016 we should have had the Sevilla game won at half time - again, screwed by officials though.

Whenever you watch Real in a final they're usually shit but they get the breaks and put their chances away.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #781 on: Today at 08:45:58 am »
Won 10 CL finals in a row since 1998.

Ridiculous.

Pisses me off, we should have 8 European Cups, Salah and Karuis injured purposely in Kiev, they couldn't handle us before Salah was assaulted, Paris final was a week too early,. In an ideal world we don't make that gruelling FA Cup final and have 2 weeks rest and preparation and absolutely destroy them.

Small margins.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #782 on: Today at 08:54:05 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:45:58 am
Won 10 CL finals in a row since 1998.

Ridiculous.

Pisses me off, we should have 8 European Cups, Salah and Karuis injured purposely in Kiev, they couldn't handle us before Salah was assaulted, Paris final was a week too early,. In an ideal world we don't make that gruelling FA Cup final and have 2 weeks rest and preparation and absolutely destroy them.

Small margins.

To be fair that kind of break affects our rhythm as well - we had a couple of weeks before the 2019 final but played better in 2022.

It was a game too far after such a gruelling season but we still should have won it. 3 finals that year and we couldn't score in either (VAR bullshit aside). Real ultimately put their chances away in these games.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #783 on: Today at 08:54:13 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:45:58 am
Won 10 CL finals in a row since 1998.

Ridiculous.

Pisses me off, we should have 8 European Cups, Salah and Karuis injured purposely in Kiev, they couldn't handle us before Salah was assaulted, Paris final was a week too early,. In an ideal world we don't make that gruelling FA Cup final and have 2 weeks rest and preparation and absolutely destroy them.

Small margins.

The competition in this competition is fierce so you are knackered at the end of the reason. Real had their league wrapped up so could heavily rotate in the lead up to the final.
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #784 on: Today at 08:55:48 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:54:05 am
To be fair that kind of break affects our rhythm as well - we had a couple of weeks before the 2019 final but played better in 2022.

It was a game too far after such a gruelling season but we still should have won it. 3 finals that year and we couldn't score in either (VAR bullshit aside). Real ultimately put their chances away in these games.
2019 was 3 weeks gap wasn't it?
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #785 on: Today at 09:02:37 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:45:58 am
Won 10 CL finals in a row since 1998.

Ridiculous.

Pisses me off, we should have 8 European Cups, Salah and Karuis injured purposely in Kiev, they couldn't handle us before Salah was assaulted, Paris final was a week too early,. In an ideal world we don't make that gruelling FA Cup final and have 2 weeks rest and preparation and absolutely destroy them.

Small margins.

9. They had 6 by the end up the 1960s, then didnt win one until 98.

They went 32 years without winning one though once the competition was properly established. Lets hope that can happen again!
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #786 on: Today at 09:14:48 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on Today at 08:28:45 am
I'm surprised how little this gets mentioned - whenever outsiders assess Klopp's trophy success with us it's he's only won this or that but if you include what he won at BVB he has like 10 major honour's. The thing with Klopp he has many major runner ups as he does wins - which suggest while he's a phenomenal manager he's certainly not the luckiest. Those two CL near misses and the two PL campaigns with 97pts, 92pts without wining will always rankle a little. Klopp could conceivably could won all those then he's legacy as an all time great would be indisputable.

Had we won final in 2018 the way Real did, or the way City won the PL in 2022 you'll never here the end of it.       

Both finals against them still rankle. Not as much as missing out on two domestic titles to Lance Armstrong but still. Agree more should be made of the 2018 final and what Ramos did, completely changed that match. 2022 we should have won but similar to last night, we didn't score wit the chances had and that cost us.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
« Reply #787 on: Today at 09:19:47 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:14:48 am
Both finals against them still rankle. Not as much as missing out on two domestic titles to Lance Armstrong but still. Agree more should be made of the 2018 final and what Ramos did, completely changed that match. 2022 we should have won but similar to last night, we didn't score wit the chances had and that cost us.

I'll never forgive that c*nt for that night, fucking tearing Mo's shoulder out of its socket using a Judo move that's banned in competitions and then elbowing Karius in the temple. c*nt tried the same Judo move on Dybala iirc the year before but lost his grip, must have really practiced it for the 18 final.
Jurgen YNWA
