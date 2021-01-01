Sick of all this 'they always find a way' bollox. They're a good team but they're also the jammiest c*nts I've ever seen. So many teams have let them off the hook in recent years.



I'm hoping when Mbappe signs he causes murder in the dressing room, ego clashes all over the gaff.



I mostly agree.Their mentality to hang in games is absolutely elite though - even when we went 2-0 up on them last season and the crowd were absolutely feral, you could see they settled very quickly and took it in their stride. That's the superpower of this Madrid team - knowing that there will be times when they're second best, and still retaining absolute belief they can come out on top.All that said, it's beyond belief how they can continually ride their luck like this. Having other teams put chances they should score wide or off the post isn't what winners do - it's pure fortune.Even if you say that Courtois making a lot of saves isn't luck because he's good, then fine, but it's not a tactic. Ancelotti acted the smug bellend in 2022 after they'd beaten us, almost Allardyce-esque in his willingness to act like LFC were predictable and they'd out-thought us. After a game where their keeper was man of the match and we had a ridiculous number of touches in their box. If that was your gameplan, then it was an extremely lucky one.Basically, they are simultaneously both amazing in their sheer unshakeable belief in their own destiny to win, and undeniably jammy at almost every turn in every big game, every season.