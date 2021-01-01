No it's not as relevant and as factual today. When Shankly said that, were state backed oil clubs making a mockery of leagues?
Things have changed since Shankly said those words. We had never even won a European Cup. Now we have 6. The greatest nights in this clubs history are European Nights. That's where the magic is and that's were this oil clubs can't dominate because it takes more than money to win at the highest level.
Any way, it's irrelevant to the topic of this Madrid side going down as the best of it's era which was the topic at hand and no doubt, because of their dominance in this competition over the last 10 years, they will go down as the best. Not City, not Bayern, not Barca and not Us unfortunately.
It is, and oil clubs have no relevance to the point, this is about what we are about, and you’d do well to remember that.
Again, you keep referencing these clubs, I genuinely don’t give a flying, on what they do, it’s about us.
European cups are already feeding into the more global world club championship, in 50 years the European cup could well be playing second fiddle to the world club championship - and the league and the campaign, will always be the goal.
Disagree all you like, but this is how it is. Madrid was fantastic, what a night, but winning the league, even tho we weren’t in the ground, wow, that’s what we’re about right there.