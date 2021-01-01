Anybody in the Dortmund fanzone in Hyde Park?Not sure how big it is but seems quite empty.. (Last fanzone I was in was Paris...)
I swear Jürgen already looks 10 years younger
Great atmosphere, got to say it looks as though the Yellow Wall has travelled here en masse.
Hope Dortmund get absolutely battered. Genocide supporting cnuts
when I tried that it's asking for 28 quid a month
There's some great videos of them on Instagram marching through London today.
Dortmund putting their foot in it with a new sponsor prior to the final This company is providing arms to Israel. Borussia Dortmund have signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall.The logo of the arms company will be displayed on Dortmund’s licensed products ahead of the club’s Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1 and will be displayed on stadium advertising boards and during press conferences — but it will not appear on players’ shirts.The German club say the agreement will see Rheinmetall gain “the use of wide-reaching advertising space, marketing rights and event and hospitality arrangements in the stadium and on the club grounds”.It is the first time that a Bundesliga club have agreed a sponsorship with a German defence company.
Why on earth would a football club sign up to get sponsored by a weapons manufacturer?
Very slim too. Makes you want to get a Peloton
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
What's this now?
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
New sponsor is a German arms manufacturer who sell weapons to Isreal.
If you made the money Klopp made then maybe.
This is the worst thing ive ever seen
