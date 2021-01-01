« previous next »
Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June

Online Anthony

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #120 on: Today at 07:32:45 pm
Anybody in the Dortmund fanzone in Hyde Park?

Not sure how big it is but seems quite empty.. (Last fanzone I was in was Paris...)
Offline Samie

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #121 on: Today at 07:33:07 pm
Online Dim Glas

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #122 on: Today at 07:33:59 pm
I swear Jürgen already looks 10 years younger
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #123 on: Today at 07:35:28 pm
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 07:32:45 pm
Anybody in the Dortmund fanzone in Hyde Park?

Not sure how big it is but seems quite empty.. (Last fanzone I was in was Paris...)

They got into the ground early, they are dominating at Wembley.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #124 on: Today at 07:36:06 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:33:59 pm
I swear Jürgen already looks 10 years younger

Looks like a man whose had a load of pressure lifted off his shoulders, good luck to the guy.
Online redgriffin73

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #125 on: Today at 07:36:50 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:23:30 pm
Great atmosphere, got to say it looks as though the Yellow Wall has travelled here en masse.

There's some great videos of them on Instagram marching through London today.
Online rushyman

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #126 on: Today at 07:37:01 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 07:11:47 pm
Hope Dortmund get absolutely battered. Genocide supporting cnuts  :wanker

What's this now?
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #127 on: Today at 07:37:38 pm
Quote from: joe buck on Today at 07:29:05 pm
when I tried that it's asking for 28 quid a month

There is an option at the bottom that said sign up for free content.
Online jillcwhomever

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #128 on: Today at 07:37:45 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 07:36:50 pm
There's some great videos of them on Instagram marching through London today.

I saw a huge picture of them all coming along Wembley Way, it looked incredible.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #129 on: Today at 07:38:42 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 01:32:00 pm
Dortmund putting their foot in it with a new sponsor prior to the final  :butt
This company is providing arms to Israel.

Borussia Dortmund have signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with weapons manufacturer Rheinmetall.

The logo of the arms company will be displayed on Dortmund’s licensed products ahead of the club’s Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1 and will be displayed on stadium advertising boards and during press conferences — but it will not appear on players’ shirts.

The German club say the agreement will see Rheinmetall gain “the use of wide-reaching advertising space, marketing rights and event and hospitality arrangements in the stadium and on the club grounds”.

It is the first time that a Bundesliga club have agreed a sponsorship with a German defence company.



Why on earth would a football club sign up to get sponsored by a weapons manufacturer?
Online Libertine

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #130 on: Today at 07:40:02 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:38:42 pm
Why on earth would a football club sign up to get sponsored by a weapons manufacturer?

It's all part of the Zeitenwende....
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #131 on: Today at 07:41:17 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:33:59 pm
I swear Jürgen already looks 10 years younger
Very slim too. Makes you want to get a Peloton ;)
Offline killer-heels

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #132 on: Today at 07:42:34 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:41:17 pm
Very slim too. Makes you want to get a Peloton ;)

If you made the money Klopp made then maybe.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #133 on: Today at 07:43:21 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:41:17 pm
Very slim too. Makes you want to get a Peloton ;)

What was our club feeding him?
Online rushyman

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #134 on: Today at 07:44:07 pm
Has Jurgen stepped through a time portal ?
Online rob1966

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #135 on: Today at 07:44:10 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:37:01 pm
What's this now?

New sponsor is a German arms manufacturer who sell weapons to Isreal.
Online whtwht

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #136 on: Today at 07:44:37 pm
Klopp looking  v well. Love to see it
Online rushyman

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #137 on: Today at 07:45:19 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:44:10 pm
New sponsor is a German arms manufacturer who sell weapons to Isreal.

What the fuck

That's mad
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #138 on: Today at 07:46:25 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:42:34 pm
If you made the money Klopp made then maybe.
Or he plays Padel I think.
Online rushyman

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #139 on: Today at 07:46:45 pm
This is the worst thing ive ever seen
Online redgriffin73

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #140 on: Today at 07:47:07 pm
The fuck is this?
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #141 on: Today at 07:47:09 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:46:45 pm
This is the worst thing ive ever seen

Cringe.

Like Alan Partridge wrote it.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #142 on: Today at 07:47:26 pm
Who the fuck actually signs off on these promotion videos/songs?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #143 on: Today at 07:50:37 pm
Why do we need Lenny Kravitz performing beforehand? Just fucking put on a match
Online Cafe De Paris

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #144 on: Today at 07:50:37 pm
That was shockingly awful promo for the game.
Offline Cruiser

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #145 on: Today at 07:51:16 pm
Ah fuck, was hoping for Taylor Swift
Online Mister Flip Flop

Re: Conference and Champions League Finals 29th May / 1st June
Reply #146 on: Today at 07:51:47 pm
I despise UEFA for this sort of rubbish. Shameful what they have done to the sport.
