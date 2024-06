Really disappointing.



That makes watching the game irrelevant for me,rooting for Franco's club or a weapons manufacturer mannequin,nah.



I will still support Dortmund, yes its very disappointing but if we are using football clubs as an example of perfect diplomacy versions of the world than we're all going to be severely disappointed. Real Madrid are hardly an example of decency either if look at it's shady past. Hopefully the fans of Dortmund will start campaigning against this move and they will be forced to go elsewhere.