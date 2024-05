Pleased for Olympiakos. I wanted them to win purely because they evoke memories of the 2004/05 season and *that* Gerrard goal, whereas Fiorentina make me think of Stevan Jovetic and that horrible last season under Rafa.



Ah donít remind me. I travelling to Italy for that game in Florence when Jovetic scored a brace. Not our greatest night!Got some longevity that lad, just seen he picked up a winners medal last night for Olympiakos 15 years later!!