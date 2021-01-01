« previous next »
Agreed. Hiring the right manager was important, but he hasn't been given the same power Klopp had. FSG decided to run more of the football side outside of the manager. It wasn't a bad decision necessarily, but the club is failing to run it well. The club hasn't shown it can do it since Klopp left. It hasn't shown it can renew our best players or sign good players at positions of need. Slot hasn't alleviated the club's shortcomings so far.

Slot is a terrific manager. He may have considerably more pull after this season.

Klopp didnt do contract renewels regardless.  Also, that power wasnt exactly of his own wanting, its why he was knackered and walked away from this job.

The club did fuck up big time in not getting a permanent sporting director in, that whole thing was a shit show, and it was a joke that Klopp had to bail them out then. 

Slot shouldnt want or need more power - thats how football is now at this level, its full of huge squads and huge contracts and huge egos. You need a hierarchy.   

Up to Edwards and Hughes to do their jobs basically! Well see if they do. Slot doesnt need to be anything but an exeptional head coach.
23 minutes till we can officially buy someone...
23 minutes till we can officially buy someone...

I wanna be sedated.
And so the transfer window opens.
Have we signed anyone yet?
Tick tock on those contracts dickheads!
Have we signed anyone yet?

Were holding our nerve so far.
And so the transfer window opens.
Do you think Hughes is even aware??
Slot this morning. Looking for Vanderson.

I think most of the posters you're referring to have already clarified at one point or another that they're not arguing that FSG have done a perfect job, or that our billionaire owners are benevolent heroes. Almost all of us agree that we would love a January signing or two to strengthen our PL/CL push, and that there have been times (e.g. the 20/21 CB injury crisis) when FSG should've done better.

But there are also posters who seem determined to give them zero credit for the success we've had over the last decade (and are still enjoying now), and supplement some perfectly valid criticisms with imagined scenarios or unfounded claims in order to support that position. Not agreeing with those latter elements does not automatically equate to 'defending parasites over our own'.

There are cycles to these things: when we were languishing in 7th or 8th in 2021 with Kabak as our sole fit CB, this place was understandably dominated by negativity and criticism. If someone tried to suggest that actually FSG had done some good stuff previously and we should cut them some slack, they were quickly shouted down, and that was completely understandable.

But now we're 1st in the PL and CL, playing great football with a great squad and manager, yet critics seem bemused that tearing apart the owners and backroom staff who played a role in getting us here isn't met by unanimous support. And even then, most of us do agree with at least some of their points, we just get a little tired of hearing them expressed with unequivocal fervour day in, day out while we're trying to enjoy what has been an incredible season so far and discuss potential transfers that could make it even better.

This is a super post.
