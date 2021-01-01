« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

The Test

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36720 on: Today at 02:51:11 pm
I don't have much skin in this game. I think that there are too many unknown variables to present an extreme positive or negative opinion r.e our transfer policy. But to those who are saying we have 4 first team CB's, does jarell really fit that bill?   

Could be wrong but I assume he's not on 1st team wages. And he seems like the right age / expperience profile to still be getting Cup / CL dead rubber games while being available in the event of an injury crisis.

Seems to me like we could deffo carry another Matip style CB, competing with Konate for the position while Gomez provides cover for a number of positions and Quansah does the above.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36721 on: Today at 02:59:58 pm
Quote from: The Test on Today at 02:51:11 pm
I don't have much skin in this game. I think that there are too many unknown variables to present an extreme positive or negative opinion r.e our transfer policy. But to those who are saying we have 4 first team CB's, does jarell really fit that bill?   

Could be wrong but I assume he's not on 1st team wages. And he seems like the right age / expperience profile to still be getting Cup / CL dead rubber games while being available in the event of an injury crisis.

Seems to me like we could deffo carry another Matip style CB, competing with Konate for the position while Gomez provides cover for a number of positions and Quansah does the above.

He finished last season and started this season as our first choice CB partner for VVD, as crazy as that seems now. He also just signed a new contract which I imagine brought him up to a decent level salary wise.

I think it's something we will revisit in the Summer in terms of potentially loaning him out and bringing a new player in, but I don't think that's something that's going to happen in January.
wemmick

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36722 on: Today at 03:27:37 pm
I agree if we don't bring in a CB we need a CM. Depth there could alleviate the quality needed in defense. Endo or Grav could fill in shorter-term at CB if we got a good midfielder like Zubimendi. The club simply must spend after investing virtually nothing in the summer. It has a better idea of what Slot needs now. Buying at a position of need should not be controversial.
Hazell

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36723 on: Today at 03:30:25 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:47:53 am
I'd look at Morgan Rogers can play 10 and on the wings, very athletic and powerful too.

In a thread full of terrible takes, this one is the worst :P

Only joking, he's been very impressive for Villa but think there are other areas we could do with strengthening first, such as left back / centre back / the no 6 position. He'd also cost a significant amount and I don't think it'd be the best use of our funds. Great find by Villa though.
xbugawugax

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36724 on: Today at 03:54:53 pm
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 01:11:39 pm
I agree long term we need to upgrade at center back and its probably Gomez who gets replaced and as you say its then on Konate to prove he can stay fit. Whats Bastoni up to :)

where are you getting this from?

there is no one in the squad that can replicate his role and most importantly his quality as a utility defender. and he seems pretty content to be a squad player.

think he is one of the senior players in the squad the the younger ones look up to.

Ipcress

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36725 on: Today at 04:09:42 pm
To the argument that buying a couple of world class players would have won us the league over the cheaters:

What makes you think that the cheaters wouldn't have found money down the back of the sofa to buy 3 more world class players and pay some PGMOL refs spectacular appearance money to ref an Abu Dhabi under 11's match had they felt threatened by LFC's transfer policy?
Gerard00

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36726 on: Today at 04:15:34 pm
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 08:47:53 am
I'd look at Morgan Rogers can play 10 and on the wings, very athletic and powerful too.

Would be a good signing but think he just signed a deal a couple of months back meaning they'd be wanting or it would take megabucks. Could see City doing that in the summer.
farawayred

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36727 on: Today at 04:18:09 pm
I don't know what those at the top are thinking, but it seems that we are in a fortunate situation, considering out good performance, position in teh table, and luck with injuries, that can be misinterpreted.

We've had a need for another CB (I dare say) ever since Lovren left. We've always thought "but we have young players" and relyed on the likes of Nat Phillips, Rhys Whilliams and Billy Koumetio. They were all hyped up, but where are they now? That led to a disastrous season when we had Hendo, Fab and others filling in as CBs and losing the midfield structure. The point is that even if you are one CB short - ONE - it can destroy the season through a domino effect that we should know too well. And even if it doesn't become a catastrophe, it's still a major hindrance.

Where do I see the problem. We now have VVD and Quansah (Konate is close). VVD is ever-present as he was during Lovren's time, which led to the decision to proceed with one less CB. I get it. When VVD plays all games, three other CBs are vying for one spot. Note that this was partially mitigated with Gomez being so versatile, that he can get games at LB, and RB. So, Konate is the default starter and Quansah a backup (at this time). But what happens if VVD gets a knock, or a hamstring injury? I hope it never happens, but with him out for a month we will lose the title. And what happens with Quansah? His development will be stunted because he's waiting in the wings to get a game instead of playing day in and day out at the Championship, for example. Two bad scenarios from the same CB predicament.

IMHO, we desperately need a new CB capable of starting games for us. And I agree with Al, we also need to develop Quansah by sending him on loan to the Championship. Otherwise, he'd become another Phillips / Whilliams / Koumetio. And the time to act is now, or we risk the title. That's what it is, it's risk assessment - we may still win it, but we also may not.
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36728 on: Today at 04:27:56 pm
https://xcancel.com/TotalAnalysis/status/1873913924736999808

Quote
Abdulrahman Sufyani Draws Attention from Liverpool and Chelsea

 With a record-breaking 34 goals in the Saudi Youth League, 16-year-old Abdulrahman Sufyani has caught the eyes of top clubs in England.
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36729 on: Today at 04:28:51 pm
Quote from: Ipcress on Today at 04:09:42 pm
To the argument that buying a couple of world class players would have won us the league over the cheaters:

What makes you think that the cheaters wouldn't have found money down the back of the sofa to buy 3 more world class players and pay some PGMOL refs spectacular appearance money to ref an Abu Dhabi under 11's match had they felt threatened by LFC's transfer policy?

we should do the best we can, we had the financial ability to do significantly more and chose not to
Reeves

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36730 on: Today at 04:33:35 pm
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:44:14 am
Its maybe more relevant if you phrase it ......

If VVD gets injured, who do we now play CB? Endo?

Quansah and Endo in a packed schedule where they would need rotating in cup games, rotated with who I'm not sure.

We've already had our ass badly bitten by this exact centre half situation in the past when Lovren left and we didnt replace him.

Last season, we lost a world class centre half in Matip and didnt replace him.  If our fans want to play centre half Russian Roulette on a potentially historic season then its something I dont agree with.

We are in a superb position, go out and cement it by backing our manager in the transfer market.

If Richard Hughes does not do that and continues to piss about penny pinching over elite player contracts that will likely start distracting them and the club from January onwards, then hes risking a universal wrath with his gross negligence.

Penny pinching or title wins, which is the priority here?

Be pro-active at the start of the window, not reactive at the end of the window.
Don't worry, I agree 100%
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36731 on: Today at 04:36:54 pm
Would we likely go for Frimpong or is he too attacking?
tubby

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36732 on: Today at 04:37:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:36:54 pm
Would we likely go for Frimpong or is he too attacking?

Great, that heatmap will be appearing again soon.
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36733 on: Today at 04:38:57 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:37:43 pm
Great, that heatmap will be appearing again soon.

Seems like the promising right back market is more limited than the left back one, where there seems to be lots of options. We cant bank on Bradley so we will need someone there.
Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36734 on: Today at 04:44:05 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:38:57 pm
Seems like the promising right back market is more limited than the left back one, where there seems to be lots of options. We cant bank on Bradley so we will need someone there.

Id promote Bradley and spend the money elsewhere
Caston

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36735 on: Today at 04:45:53 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:44:05 pm
Id promote Bradley and spend the money elsewhere

And if Bradley got injured? Or needed a rest?
tubby

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36736 on: Today at 04:46:21 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:44:05 pm
Id promote Bradley and spend the money elsewhere

We will need another right back though and Bradley has had a couple of bigish injuries already.  Hopefully just growing pains but he can't be relied on for a full season yet.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36737 on: Today at 04:46:23 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:18:09 pm
I don't know what those at the top are thinking, but it seems that we are in a fortunate situation, considering out good performance, position in teh table, and luck with injuries, that can be misinterpreted.

We've had a need for another CB (I dare say) ever since Lovren left. We've always thought "but we have young players" and relyed on the likes of Nat Phillips, Rhys Whilliams and Billy Koumetio. They were all hyped up, but where are they now? That led to a disastrous season when we had Hendo, Fab and others filling in as CBs and losing the midfield structure. The point is that even if you are one CB short - ONE - it can destroy the season through a domino effect that we should know too well. And even if it doesn't become a catastrophe, it's still a major hindrance.

Where do I see the problem. We now have VVD and Quansah (Konate is close). VVD is ever-present as he was during Lovren's time, which led to the decision to proceed with one less CB. I get it. When VVD plays all games, three other CBs are vying for one spot. Note that this was partially mitigated with Gomez being so versatile, that he can get games at LB, and RB. So, Konate is the default starter and Quansah a backup (at this time). But what happens if VVD gets a knock, or a hamstring injury? I hope it never happens, but with him out for a month we will lose the title. And what happens with Quansah? His development will be stunted because he's waiting in the wings to get a game instead of playing day in and day out at the Championship, for example. Two bad scenarios from the same CB predicament.

IMHO, we desperately need a new CB capable of starting games for us. And I agree with Al, we also need to develop Quansah by sending him on loan to the Championship. Otherwise, he'd become another Phillips / Whilliams / Koumetio. And the time to act is now, or we risk the title. That's what it is, it's risk assessment - we may still win it, but we also may not.

For what it's worth I don't think the Club ever had high hopes for either Nat Phillips or Rhys Williams and I can't remember any hype for them. They were just the only options we were left with. Similarly, Koumetio has never really been anywhere near the first team as far as I know, and only had some hype from the fans after one pre season.

Why do you think we lose the title if Van Dijk is out for a month? Do you really think we drop points in every game he doesn't play? That is a big lack of faith in the other CBs and the rest of the team. Personally if we're lining up against most teams in this league with two of Gomez, Konate and Quansah I'd still be fancying us to win.
rocco

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36738 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:36:54 pm
Would we likely go for Frimpong or is he too attacking?

Would be my number one choice
killer-heels

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36739 on: Today at 05:04:30 pm
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 04:44:05 pm
Id promote Bradley and spend the money elsewhere

He isnt robust enough.  Gets injured too much. We will need a new starting right back.
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36740 on: Today at 05:24:38 pm
Frimpong would be great. We'd need a more defensive minded Left Back mind you. Hato is the answer and he can also play Centre Back.  :D
lionel_messias

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36741 on: Today at 05:31:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:38 pm
Frimpong would be great. We'd need a more defensive minded Left Back mind you. Hato is the answer and he can also play Centre Back.  :D
Can we tip our erm Hato to him this January?

He's Ajax so his tactical training should help he settle in quickly.
Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36742 on: Today at 05:33:41 pm
We can, also get Hendo to tap him up.  :D
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36743 on: Today at 05:38:48 pm
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:18:09 pm
IMHO, we desperately need a new CB capable of starting games for us. And I agree with Al, we also need to develop Quansah by sending him on loan to the Championship. Otherwise, he'd become another Phillips / Whilliams / Koumetio. And the time to act is now, or we risk the title. That's what it is, it's risk assessment - we may still win it, but we also may not.
The players you've mentioned all stagnated after they went out on loan, and Quansah is far, far too good for the Championship. If we were going to send him out on loan, it would be to a bottom half Premier League team. But why would we need to do that when he's already one of our four starting-level central defenders and he's going to be starting for the forseeable future?
shook

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36744 on: Today at 05:41:28 pm
Was looking at the Guardian 10 players on the move list

Abdukodir Khusanov age 20 CB Lens.  Looks rapid, up to par physically for the PL, might need to tone down the slide tackles.
Anybody seen him play?

vs. PSG last week
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fy4kYgyx7TU
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36745 on: Today at 05:47:45 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:36:54 pm
Would we likely go for Frimpong or is he too attacking?

Can't really say how effective he is for us given that he plays more like a winger for Leverkusen. Fast and direct. A very different player than Trent.

Main worry is how this effects Salah - he won't pass like Trent, probably would be further forward than Trent, and perhaps less pressing and defensive than him. All of which maybe leaves Salah needing to be deeper which is exactly what we don't want.

I am not sure he is the player you want in all honesty. A great player but so vastly different that I am not sure he is a good fit
Phineus

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36746 on: Today at 05:50:00 pm
Yeah Frimpong profiles more as a winger or wingback in a system thats designed to get best out of him.

No idea what other RBs wed look at to be honest if Trent does indeed leave. Anyone standout?
Asam

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36747 on: Today at 05:50:49 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:24:38 pm
Frimpong would be great. We'd need a more defensive minded Left Back mind you. Hato is the answer and he can also play Centre Back.  :D

If Trent leaves and we sell Tsimakis then this isnt an unrealistic scenario, my only concern is the aerial ability of Frimpong and defensive stats are what can only be described as horrific, so he should be seen as an option for right wing and not a right back
Egyptian36

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36748 on: Today at 05:51:45 pm

I am good judge of players, the best at RAWK I think. After watching the midfielder we were linked with, Samuele Ricci. I feel it's a real possibility it will happen unless City out bid us.
Once in Royal Craigy DS

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36749 on: Today at 05:52:44 pm
Id be amazed if we went after such an attacking RB. Would be someone with attacking ability but also  solid defending.
Santa couldn't find his reindeer

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36750 on: Today at 05:56:32 pm »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 04:45:53 pm
And if Bradley got injured? Or needed a rest?

Gomez
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36751 on: Today at 05:57:18 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 05:50:00 pm
Yeah Frimpong profiles more as a winger or wingback in a system thats designed to get best out of him.

No idea what other RBs wed look at to be honest if Trent does indeed leave. Anyone standout?

Not really. Frimpong is the standout and he doesn't profile quite right.

There's like Vanderson at Monaco, Geertruida at Leipzig, or of course the stupid money options like Hakimi.

It's probably better to go with Bradley and get back up for him
Online cdav

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36752 on: Today at 05:59:03 pm »
Frimpong is so different to how we play and I don't think would work with Salah.

Stylistically Pedro Porro is probably the closest to Trent, but would probably cost a lot to get from Spurs
Online Phineus

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36753 on: Today at 06:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:57:18 pm
Not really. Frimpong is the standout and he doesn't profile quite right.

There's like Vanderson at Monaco, Geertruida at Leipzig, or of course the stupid money options like Hakimi.

It's probably better to go with Bradley and get back up for him

Vanderson is a good shout actually.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36754 on: Today at 06:02:07 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:59:03 pm
Frimpong is so different to how we play and I don't think would work with Salah.

Stylistically Pedro Porro is probably the closest to Trent, but would probably cost a lot to get from Spurs

He also has too much of the worst of Trent (i.e defensively he is very suspect) without as many positives (he isn't nearly as creative of as good a passer)

I'm not sure we should be looking at similar stylistically as Trent is so good at that while masking is issues, that anyone else would likely not mask those issues well.

I think it has to be someone a bit simpler in set up - someone more like Robbo.

What that means for our creativity? Well maybe someone like Zubimendi in midfield helps that for example.
Online farawayred

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36755 on: Today at 06:03:12 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:46:23 pm
...

Why do you think we lose the title if Van Dijk is out for a month? Do you really think we drop points in every game he doesn't play? That is a big lack of faith in the other CBs and the rest of the team. Personally if we're lining up against most teams in this league with two of Gomez, Konate and Quansah I'd still be fancying us to win.
To be clear, I'm expressing an opinion, not a statement of a fact. But if, hypothetically, VVD was not available for a month, two things are certain from the statistics. First, we would concede more chances; whether they result in goals is another thing. With that said, we don't always win by two goals or more, so for the games we could win by a goal we are at a risk of dropping points. Secondly, we would have Konate-Gomez or Konate-Quansah partnership, which may not last a month due to the domino effect with injuries. If an injury to VVD was to happen against United, we'd be without a CB cover at all!

If you look at the APLT as opposed to the real table, we are not that far ahead of Arsenal, meaning that we have tougher games coming up. I would be really worried that the title wil slip if VVD is out, Fowler forbid!
Offline Samie

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36756 on: Today at 06:04:09 pm »
Frimpong  is a better shooter and gets up and down the right flank like Bradley.
