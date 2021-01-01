How utterly pathetic. I thought better of you.



The Asam post falls apart with any sort of analysis and recollection though.Which seasons are we talking about where legs fell off? 18/19 and specifically two back to back winter games against Everton and Leicester? I mean... sure..... But we got 97 points. 97. That's not legs falling off. Plus we won the Champions League. Any season before that is obviously bollocks as we were still signing and building that history making team/squad.So when? The following season? I mean... sure. The Lovren replacement - or lack of - is always held up, alongside the Van Dijk injury, as what went wrong, but it wasn't the Van Dijk season ending injury alone, it was ALL THREE getting season long injuries, PLUS Thiago, so when we moved Fab, and later Henderson as well, we were missing an elite CM option too. It's also forgotten that season that we were top at Christmas. And over the last 10 games, with Williams and Phillips at CB, we're the form team in the country. We played like relegation fodder for 9 games and it cost us the title. With no centre halves. Not sure that's really stacking up here. If we'd signed one CB everyone would still have been saying we didn't have enough cover. This is surely the only real season that can be referred to though, right?Because next up we play literally every minute of every competition. We've signed the Lovren replacement in Konate. We've got the classic front three, plus Jota. Plus Origi, plus Minamino (critical players in the trophies we DID win) plus we add Diaz in January. We get 92 points, pipped again by City and their 115 charges, and lose to a Courtois inspired Real Madrid in the CL final.All I'll say for the next season is that whilst people were, rightly as it turns out, arguing for midfield reinforcement the season after I never saw anyone saying that we should sell/release/replace all of Henderson, Fab, Milner, Keita and Ox - like the outcome was. That season saw a myriad of problems, but also is lining up with Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Gakpo by the end. So where was the failure to add difference making players?The post was lazy, misremembered shite, dressed up and made, I think, because the poster is a fucking tit with an agenda.