Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

IgorBobbins

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36640 on: Today at 10:00:21 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:45:58 am
that fact you dont get the reaction is what is odd here - Im presuming here you are a Liverpool fan? Hes spot on in that reaction to the shite Asam wrote.
How utterly pathetic.  I thought better of you. 
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36641 on: Today at 10:03:16 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 09:56:31 am
Ah you're confident Konate is going to come back and stay fit, that's beautiful, I'd love that because hes world class, just out of interest does anyone know the longest streak of injury free games hes put together during his 3 years here?

He might come back and stay fit, he might not. But you can't just rule him out of hypothetical scenarios in which VVD gets injured on that basis. And if you're basing your scenarios on injury history then VVD never gets injured outside of assaults from Pickford so it's not something worth worrying about anyway.
William Regal

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36642 on: Today at 10:08:50 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:51:19 am
Lol.

literally fuck all evidence for most/all of that. Your anger is genuinely laughable. Top of fucking everything and winging like a little bitch :lmao

Top of the league in December, just like 2023, 2018, 2013, unfortunately for us league titles are handed out in May and not at Christmas.

If you think that not being proactive and reinforcing the squad in this window is a good idea, and to keep pissing about with the contracts of the best 2 players in the entire league (VVD, Salah) to the point they are free to negotiate with other teams is the right approach, then I do not agree with you.  Richard Hughes and FSG need to back our manager and put number 20 in the bag.  At that point, I will probably celebrate like you do with your Christmas Titles  ;D
William Regal

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36643 on: Today at 10:10:40 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:03:16 am
He might come back and stay fit, he might not. But you can't just rule him out of hypothetical scenarios in which VVD gets injured on that basis. And if you're basing your scenarios on injury history then VVD never gets injured outside of assaults from Pickford so it's not something worth worrying about anyway.

I'd call it being proactive and not reactive, why take the chance if theres a centre half the manager wants.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36644 on: Today at 10:11:42 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:10:40 am
I'd call it being proactive and not reactive, why take the chance if theres a centre half the manager wants.

And what if Slot is happy with his options?
William Regal

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36645 on: Today at 10:12:31 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 09:59:22 am
Look it up yourself you lazy fucker. It's your fucking argument you're trying to defend.

I dont really need too, we both know it's not many.
wige

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36646 on: Today at 10:15:39 am
Quote from: IgorBobbins on Today at 10:00:21 am
How utterly pathetic.  I thought better of you. 

The Asam post falls apart with any sort of analysis and recollection though.

Which seasons are we talking about where legs fell off? 18/19  and specifically two back to back winter games against Everton and Leicester? I mean... sure..... But we got 97 points. 97. That's not legs falling off. Plus we won the Champions League. Any season before that is obviously bollocks as we were still signing and building that history making team/squad.

So when? The following season? I mean... sure. The Lovren replacement - or lack of - is always held up, alongside the Van Dijk injury, as what went wrong, but it wasn't the Van Dijk season ending injury alone, it was ALL THREE getting season long injuries, PLUS Thiago, so when we moved Fab, and later Henderson as well, we were missing an elite CM option too. It's also forgotten that season that we were top at Christmas. And over the last 10 games, with Williams and Phillips at CB, we're the form team in the country. We played like relegation fodder for 9 games and it cost us the title. With no centre halves. Not sure that's really stacking up here. If we'd signed one CB everyone would still have been saying we didn't have enough cover. This is surely the only real season that can be referred to though, right?

Because next up we play literally every minute of every competition. We've signed the Lovren replacement in Konate. We've got the classic front three, plus Jota. Plus Origi, plus Minamino (critical players in the trophies we DID win) plus we add Diaz in January. We get 92 points, pipped again by City and their 115 charges, and lose to a Courtois inspired Real Madrid in the CL final.

All I'll say for the next season is that whilst people were, rightly as it turns out, arguing for midfield reinforcement the season after I never saw anyone saying that we should sell/release/replace all of Henderson, Fab, Milner, Keita and Ox - like the outcome was. That season saw a myriad of problems, but also is lining up with Salah, Firmino, Diaz, Jota, Nunez and Gakpo by the end. So where was the failure to add difference making players?

The post was lazy, misremembered shite, dressed up and made, I think, because the poster is a fucking tit with an agenda.
wige

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36647 on: Today at 10:18:22 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:08:50 am
Top of the league in December, just like 2023, 2018, 2013, unfortunately for us league titles are handed out in May and not at Christmas.

If you think that not being proactive and reinforcing the squad in this window is a good idea, and to keep pissing about with the contracts of the best 2 players in the entire league (VVD, Salah) to the point they are free to negotiate with other teams is the right approach, then I do not agree with you.  Richard Hughes and FSG need to back our manager and put number 20 in the bag.  At that point, I will probably celebrate like you do with your Christmas Titles  ;D

Mate, you post like a 14 year old. Most of what you've said I think/said is made up or just nonsense to drive to your unfunny and stupid conclusion. Go calm down and enjoy the reds being the fucking business.
William Regal

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36648 on: Today at 10:18:36 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:11:42 am
And what if Slot is happy with his options?

Then I'd be fine with that.  Then Richard Hughes could focus his efforts on securing the contracts of the best 2 players in the league who are quite clearly wanting to stay at the football club but are now free to negotiate contracts with other clubs.
Knight

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36649 on: Today at 10:20:07 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:18:36 am
Then I'd be fine with that.  Then Richard Hughes could focus his efforts on securing the contracts of the best 2 players in the league who are quite clearly wanting to stay at the football club but are now free to negotiate contracts with other clubs.

And buying the CM that we know Slot wants.
wige

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36650 on: Today at 10:21:08 am
Quote from: William Regal on Today at 10:18:36 am
Then I'd be fine with that.  Then Richard Hughes could focus his efforts on securing the contracts of the best 2 players in the league who are quite clearly wanting to stay at the football club but are now free to negotiate contracts with other clubs.

https://youtube.com/shorts/MDRawL2oaAg?si=EyecEbzQRedavAdw

https://youtu.be/myrUKgGQnSg?si=dEjFacNIn1pN8Tef

Plus countless other interviews.
wige

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36651 on: Today at 10:21:41 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:20:07 am
And buying the CM that we know Slot wants.

We know the club wanted Zubimendi and Caicedo. Not just any midfielder.
mullyred94

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36652 on: Today at 10:22:06 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:20:07 am
And buying the CM that we know Slot wants.

Don't think thats as likely as it was 6 months ago, maybe a young mid with potiental who can take Endos role at the end of the season.

Or Baj?
William Regal

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36653 on: Today at 10:28:42 am
Quote from: wige on Today at 10:18:22 am
Mate, you post like a 14 year old. Most of what you've said I think/said is made up or just nonsense to drive to your unfunny and stupid conclusion. Go calm down and enjoy the reds being the fucking business.

Yet you are the only one who's thrown petty insults.

I'm really enjoying the onfield part and what Arne Slot has done, I'm not enjoying how little Slot has been backed in both the transfer market and in contract negotiations. I feel like Klopp had his hands tired during most of his reign while trying to climb Mount Everest, imo this is the perfect time for Richard Hughes and FSG to back Arne Slot.
