I take "holding their nerve" to mean waiting for the right player (they're not always available in January), as we did with Konaté while people were going crazy wanting us to sign the likes of Ćaleta-Car and Carmo in the window before.



It'd be nice if the right players were available in January, but we know if they're not, we don't really do short-term if we can avoid it.



The thing with January 2021 is signing a centre back was about saving the season, there was nothing to stop us having a decent centre back signed early that month (without breaking the bank) while still holding out for Konate. We'd let Lovren go without a replacement in the summer which was a gamble that failed.The club got really lucky we even made the CL that season. Even Kabak made a solid difference and he was average. We also waited till the end of the month even to get him and after the season had collapsed and signed whoever was available in the final hours of the window.We could do with another number at the back now because we let Matip and Van Den Berg go without a replacement in the summer and we're trying to compete on 4 fronts. It only takes an injury or two and we can't rotate.