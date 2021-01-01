« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:51:38 pm
we lost the title by a single point in a few of those seasons, are you seriously telling me that if we didnt have a one or two more world class player it wouldnt have made any difference? think of the games that we couldnt break down the opposition and we didnt have enough quality on the bench or when we conceded goals because we didnt have out first choice defenders on the pitch

City beat us because they had more quality players, replace a few decent bench players with world class ones and we were close enough to beat them

The state of this, honest to god the shite you come up with to justify your thirst for transfers is hilarious. Those sides were robbed of trophies by a team that were and are completely cheating the whole system. You should be embarrassed for lauding those cheating twats in an attempt to have a dig at our club.
City beat us because they had more quality players, replace a few decent bench players with world class ones and we were close enough to beat them




You sure you wouldnt be happier supporting Chelsea or City. Your views seem more aligned with that kind of club/approach
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 05:37:24 pm
I take "holding their nerve" to mean waiting for the right player (they're not always available in January), as we did with Konaté while people were going crazy wanting us to sign the likes of Ćaleta-Car and Carmo in the window before.

It'd be nice if the right players were available in January, but we know if they're not, we don't really do short-term if we can avoid it.

The thing with January 2021 is signing a centre back was about saving the season, there was nothing to stop us having a decent centre back signed early that month (without breaking the bank) while still holding out for Konate. We'd let Lovren go without a replacement in the summer which was a gamble that failed.
The club got really lucky we even made the CL that season. Even Kabak made a solid difference and he was average. We also waited till the end of the month even to get him and after the season had collapsed and signed whoever was available in the final hours of the window.

We could do with another number at the back now because we let Matip and Van Den Berg go without a replacement in the summer and we're trying to compete on 4 fronts. It only takes an injury or two and we can't rotate.
