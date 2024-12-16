I hope we make a signing or two in January. The two spots for me would be left back and midfield.



Then we can see what happens with the three contract extensions and respond as needed in summer. At that point we might also decide to add a striker, with one of Nunez or Jota being moved on.



If we have a serious chance of signing Alphonso Davies, I would wait until summer for the lb, as he is the best in the world.



As a club we sign players at all levels of the market. Top dollar world class. Accomplished players for a good fee and good wages. Up and coming players who costs a fair whack, but generally are good business. Lower cost gems that are hopefully great value for money. Bosmans. And then a steady supply of talented kids, in the hope that one or two make it to the team, but most will likely be developed and fall slightly short of what we need, but will still be sold on for decent money.



Long may this strategy continue. All levels of the market.