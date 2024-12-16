« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 905 906 907 908 909 [910]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1398059 times)

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36360 on: Yesterday at 06:21:06 pm »
Zubichoochoomarmoushdaviesdavid in yet?

Als gonna lose his mind once choo choo and zubi both stroll through the door. His calculator will melt and he'll be running naked through the streets screaming "Where are the minutes coming from Richard, answer me damn it look at these fucking minutes! Tyler Morton is just screwed under this plan, even if Gravy goes high as we all know he should!!!!".  ;D

Luckily, we wont lose another game for at least 5 years so he'll have time to get over it.

MarmoushkaMarmoushkaMarmoushka ya ya     We got get him just for the song. 

Zubi cause hes perfect and has a release clause
Choo choo because hes disenchanted down the order possibly available and can also play cb
David becouse hes free and will finish everything darwin doesnt
Davies because hes free and looks great in red
Marmoush becouse of the song.

You just cant argue with any of it.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,756
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36361 on: Yesterday at 06:24:42 pm »
Lamine Camara because he can play a variety of positions including DM.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:46:13 pm by spider-neil »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,357
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36362 on: Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:41:50 pm
Your posts suggest there were a differences between Klopp and the analysts, some signings were Klopp led and others not, rather than then working together (I dont know where you got that info from) and you've constantly been saying things like Klopp flushing the heads of the nerds dish the toilet. All that suggests you think there was an issue between Klopp and others at the club.

There was by the end.
Logged

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36363 on: Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:02:41 pm
There was by the end.

What issues were they?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,357
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36364 on: Yesterday at 07:05:41 pm »
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm
What issues were they?

Probably Klopp and Ljinders getting more power and Klopp taking more responsibility for transfers and choice of players.
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36365 on: Yesterday at 07:07:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 06:24:42 pm
Lamine Camara became he can play a variety of positions including DM.

Not bad, not bad, seems reasonable but in order to meet the BBC-UK standard you might rather say:

"Lamine Camara because he can play a variety of instruments, and is very photogenic, being a camera."


"All clickbait is based on deception. Feint attacks, create false indications, give misleading orders, lure the enemy. "
Sun Tzu
The art of transfer clickbait
circa 475 bc


Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline KalantaScouser

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 758
  • The secret ingredient is crime
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36366 on: Yesterday at 07:08:34 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:05:41 pm
Probably Klopp and Ljinders getting more power and Klopp taking more responsibility for transfers and choice of players.

 ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,845
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36367 on: Yesterday at 07:30:57 pm »
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36368 on: Yesterday at 07:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:30:57 pm
Was there?

You dont have as many people leave in such a short space of time and then return immediately after the other parties depart if there isnt severe problems.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,845
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36369 on: Yesterday at 07:34:36 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:32:10 pm
You dont have as many people leave in such a short space of time and then return immediately after the other parties depart if there isnt severe problems.

But Edwards and Ward left a year or so before Klopp? So by the end, who was having issues with Klopp?
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36370 on: Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:34:36 pm
But Edwards and Ward left a year or so before Klopp? So by the end, who was having issues with Klopp?

At that point, no one because there was almost no one left. I wouldnt take by the end as literal as the final day.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,594
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36371 on: Yesterday at 07:50:03 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 05:06:32 pm
We all dream of a team of Chiesas.

I was thinking more of Diaz, but we really can't expect anything positive from you ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,594
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36372 on: Yesterday at 07:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 05:31:52 pm
Does everyone think that Trent will be off to Real Madrid?

If he goes to Real Madrid, he has never really belonged at LFC. I can live with that ...
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,845
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36373 on: Yesterday at 07:59:20 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:37:56 pm
At that point, no one because there was almost no one left. I wouldnt take by the end as literal as the final day.

I think there were people left. Ward and Edwards left because they felt Klopp was getting too much power, there were reports about that, agreed and that seemed to be an issue. The idea that transfers (like Diaz and Gakpo) were split between two camps is one don't get, I don't remember seeing anything about that.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,738
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36374 on: Yesterday at 08:47:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:52:00 pm
If he goes to Real Madrid, he has never really belonged at LFC. I can live with that ...

:lmao Ridiculous

I totally understand people being hugely disappointed with Trent if he goes but saying a local lad whos gone on to win every trophy at the club hes been at since he was a kid never really belonged is the biggest pile of shite Ive heard on this board for a long time. Hes given the club two decades of his life and he wants to do something else now. Its a massive shame and a big loss but hes not a prisoner here. Take this crap to the Trent thread on the main board. And remember there are rules on this site about respect for LFC players.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:56:20 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Offline Bring us some Fitzy pudding

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,964
  • Indefatigability
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36375 on: Yesterday at 09:06:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:52:00 pm
If he goes to Real Madrid, he has never really belonged at LFC. I can live with that ...
This is so daft I think it could be on a meme with a sunset.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,964
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36376 on: Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm »
We might be looking at a young Left footed winger (Addai) who can play on both wings from Slot's former club Alkmaar.  :D
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,594
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36377 on: Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 08:47:08 pm
:lmao Ridiculous

I totally understand people being hugely disappointed with Trent if he goes but saying a local lad whos gone on to win every trophy at the club hes been at since he was a kid never really belonged is the biggest pile of shite Ive heard on this board for a long time. Hes given the club two decades of his life and he wants to do something else now. Its a massive shame and a big loss but hes not a prisoner here. Take this crap to the Trent thread on the main board. And remember there are rules on this site about respect for LFC players.

Like always, you can mute me or ban me. It won't change my mind. I love this club for 47 years, and whoever leaves it by his own desire, has never belonged here. Now I will take a pause from this shit. I wish all of you a Happy New Year. Even though I doubt most of the people in this thread can be happy about anything ...
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,738
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36378 on: Yesterday at 09:26:04 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 09:13:01 pm
Like always, you can mute me or ban me. It won't change my mind. I love this club for 47 years, and whoever leaves it by his own desire, has never belonged here. Now I will take a pause from this shit. I wish all of you a Happy New Year. Even though I doubt most of the people in this thread can be happy about anything ...

Like always :lmao You have in excess of 20,000 posts, I don't think you can claim that you've not been afforded the opportunity to air your opinions on this site, and that's despite a posting style which has often riled up others. I'm glad you love LFC and I think you'll find that's probably just about the only thing that unites 99%+ of the site's members. You're entitled to your opinion, but I'm also entitled to a) tell you it's an absolute pile of shite (with my poster hat on) and b) tell you to pack it in and have some more respect for the bloke (with my mod hat on). Loving the club doesn't give you carte blanche to post rubbish like this.

I look forward to you posting again as soon as the latest "pause" is over. I give it 20 minutes.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:29:08 pm by JerseyKloppite »
Logged

Online JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,738
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36379 on: Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm
We might be looking at a young Left footed winger (Addai) who can play on both wings from Slot's former club Alkmaar.  :D

Unknown left winger, brought in from the Eredivisie, with a name that reminds me of... Assaidi ;D
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,962
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36380 on: Yesterday at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 07:52:00 pm
If he goes to Real Madrid, he has never really belonged at LFC.

In the pantheon of stupid shit Ive read on this site this is really up there (and I read A-bombs posts when he wanted Mo out the club for having a sulk at Klopp)

I know this account only exists to get reactions but fucking hell sometimes things just make your eyes bleed
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36381 on: Yesterday at 10:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 05:48:03 pm
Smart arse response on cue. Its a simple question. Everyone is obviously aware of the speculation.

Is it something that will actually happen or is he simply allowing media to do their own thing in order to get the best possible deal from ourselves?

I get the history of Real Madrid etc... but never understood how they have such a monopoly on the worlds talent. Its obviously more of a political thing, they clearly lobby UEFA/FIFA every year for individual awards for their players. The pay is obviously very good for such a rubbish league and its maybe pretty handy playing the likes of Getafe and Rayo Vallecano home and away every season. It allows them to be well rested for Europe.

Anyway, was just wondering what folks on here think, will he or won't he, whats the general consensus? Neutrals seem to think hes already gone, but I think he'd be crazy to leave.
there's a whole thread dedicated to the contracts for Trent Mo and Virgil.

edit: and the mods - correctly - want all that discussion kept there, not permeating every other thread.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:12:48 pm by SamLad »
Logged

Online Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,691
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36382 on: Yesterday at 10:31:50 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on December 16, 2024, 12:07:25 am
Some interesting chat on Beck as well fellas, good to read / find out.

Lord only knows, he's a loser
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36383 on: Yesterday at 10:51:22 pm »
He knew exactly what to do, he
knew the move and that, it would fool him
We shouted out
Niiice goal
Marmushka Marmushka Marmushka ya ya
Niiiice goal
Marmushka Marmushka Marmushka Ya YA


We gotta get this guy i'm serious. You know he wants to play with mo.  announce both big hit.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini. Makes Al look optimistic.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,730
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36384 on: Yesterday at 11:06:09 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Yesterday at 09:27:42 pm
Unknown left winger, brought in from the Eredivisie, with a name that reminds me of... Assaidi ;D

or the nailed on bakayoko that never materialised
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,379
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36385 on: Yesterday at 11:07:19 pm »
Can Hughes sign 4 or 5 players in one summer?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,788
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36386 on: Today at 12:26:43 am »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 11:07:19 pm
Can Hughes sign 4 or 5 players in one summer?

No. Maybe not even over 2 or 3 summers.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 905 906 907 908 909 [910]   Go Up
« previous next »
 