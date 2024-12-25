« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 902 903 904 905 906 [907]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1393194 times)

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,029
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36240 on: Yesterday at 04:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 01:40:43 pm
Cunha was never considered that in Bundesliga either though, he was similar to now considered by far the best player in a very poor team (Hertha Berlin)

All this to say as well there hasn't even been a whiff of interest from us, just people fantasizing after a game
I know we get linked to loads of players but I do remember Cunha being mentioned as an alternative when Chelsea signed Nkunku. Think he was linked when we signed Diaz as well. Long time ago though but we know how Edwards likes to keep tabs on players from conception to retirement.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36241 on: Yesterday at 04:50:09 pm »
Cunha is an excellent player you dont need stats to see that just watch him same with Pedro at Watford/Brighton.

I wouldnt be unhappy with either of them but that would mean one gorward has to leave to make it happen.

At present a LB CM are more important.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,419
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36242 on: Yesterday at 05:27:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 03:47:53 pm
Yeah his agent apparently was at the most recent Man City match and laughably claimed he was in Manchester on holiday

Not sure what's more implausible atm, pitching either Manchester club to a footballer, or holidaying there!!?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,957
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36243 on: Yesterday at 07:04:46 pm »
Barca need to sell players to register Olmo, we should fax them...
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36244 on: Yesterday at 07:43:44 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HL62wlEmEmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HL62wlEmEmM</a>

Good video on Robinson. I like the fact that he'd be a "plug & play" signing. The upside is that we wouldn't need to give him 1000's of minutes to learn the position. The downside (for the club) would be the cost and his age profile. His contract expires in 2028, so he won't be cheap, and at 27 he'll "only" give us 4-5 productive years, if we're lucky.

Btw, there's quite a few mentions of Lewis Hall in the comments of the video. He any good?
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36245 on: Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm »
He's 27. Robertson is 30. I'd think there is no interest in him at all.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36246 on: Yesterday at 08:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm
He's 27. Robertson is 30. I'd think there is no interest in him at all.
You're right, and I don't think the club will go for him. But I think sometimes the obvious answer is the best one. We get no extra points for being clever. If Robinson came in and gave us 3-4 years of prime physical performance, and then left for nothing, I'd take it. He's got a good fitness record too.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36247 on: Yesterday at 08:31:05 pm »
Andy is 30 but has also played an absurd amount of football over his career, so you'd think Robinson will have a few years in him as he hasn't played as much or at such intensity.

I think we'll probably aim for someone closer to 20 but I don't think he'd be a bad choice.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,953
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36248 on: Yesterday at 08:47:17 pm »
Cant see that Robinson is an upgrade on what we have
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,564
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36249 on: Yesterday at 08:55:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:47:17 pm
Cant see that Robinson is an upgrade on what we have

He isn't. Tsimikas is a better player than him ...
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36250 on: Yesterday at 08:57:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 08:47:17 pm
Cant see that Robinson is an upgrade on what we have
I think physically he is far superior to the current version of Robbo. Robbo just can't put in the colossal shift he used to do, week in week out.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36251 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm »
Can we cross Leif Davis off the list now? Nowhere near the level needed.
Logged

Offline jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,865
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36252 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:04:46 pm
Barca need to sell players to register Olmo, we should fax them...


Yeah, I hear they have this kid called Yamal or something.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,530
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36253 on: Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm
Can we cross Leif Davis off the list now? Nowhere near the level needed.
Didnt play brilliantly tonight and theres better options, but hes a good player. Hell be starting for England at the World Cup, Id wager. Someone like Spurs or Villa, hmm, Everton will pick him up when Ipswich are relegated and hell be really solid for them. Still prefer Kerkez or Gutierrez of Girona though (Real academy graduate but probably in Peps line of site as an easy one to manoeuvre into City).

Cunhas likely to be banned for 5 or 6 matches for his recent part in the fracas at the end of Wolves v Ipswich. He elbowed a coach in the back of the head and knocked his glasses off. Footage looks fairly conclusive.

Anyone watched much of Brest in the Champions League this season? Locko looks a decent player at left back. Defensively very good, quick and strong. Made Frances Olympic squad in the summer.

Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,564
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36254 on: Yesterday at 11:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm
Didnt play brilliantly tonight and theres better options, but hes a good player. Hell be starting for England at the World Cup, Id wager. Someone like Spurs or Villa, hmm, Everton will pick him up when Ipswich are relegated and hell be really solid for them. Still prefer Kerkez or Gutierrez of Girona though (Real academy graduate but probably in Peps line of site as an easy one to manoeuvre into City).

Cunhas likely to be banned for 5 or 6 matches for his recent part in the fracas at the end of Wolves v Ipswich. He elbowed a coach in the back of the head and knocked his glasses off. Footage looks fairly conclusive.

Anyone watched much of Brest in the Champions League this season? Locko looks a decent player at left back. Defensively very good, quick and strong. Made Frances Olympic squad in the summer.

I don't think he has played this season, after he has done his Achilles in the summer ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,564
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36255 on: Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm »
On the topic of Nico Gonzales:

He is a product of La Macia, and has actually broken into Barcelona's first team at the age of 19. Then, for some reason, he was sent on loan to Valencia, did pretty well there, and was sold to Porto the following summer. Barcelona still hold a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause on him.

He is doing well at Porto and is still a member of the Spanish U-21 national team, since he is not turning 23 until January. I don't know how genuine our interest in him is, since he is very similar to Gravenberch, but I won't be disappointed if we sign him for a reasonable price as additional depth for our double pivot. He would certainly be an upgrade over Endo and Morton ...

https://youtu.be/zaZFNF7DoeM
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,846
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36256 on: Yesterday at 11:42:18 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
On the topic of Nico Gonzales:

He is a product of La Macia, and has actually broken into Barcelona's first team at the age of 19. Then, for some reason, he was sent on loan to Valencia, did pretty well there, and was sold to Porto the following summer. Barcelona still hold a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause on him.

He is doing well at Porto and is still a member of the Spanish U-21 national team, since he is not turning 23 until January. I don't know how genuine our interest in him is, since he is very similar to Gravenberch, but I won't be disappointed if we sign him for a reasonable price as additional depth for our double pivot. He would certainly be an upgrade over Endo and Morton ...

https://youtu.be/zaZFNF7DoeM
Porto seem to get their monies worth when selling?
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,761
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36257 on: Yesterday at 11:45:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 11:39:55 pm
On the topic of Nico Gonzales:

He is a product of La Macia, and has actually broken into Barcelona's first team at the age of 19. Then, for some reason, he was sent on loan to Valencia, did pretty well there, and was sold to Porto the following summer. Barcelona still hold a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause on him.

He is doing well at Porto and is still a member of the Spanish U-21 national team, since he is not turning 23 until January. I don't know how genuine our interest in him is, since he is very similar to Gravenberch, but I won't be disappointed if we sign him for a reasonable price as additional depth for our double pivot. He would certainly be an upgrade over Endo and Morton ...

https://youtu.be/zaZFNF7DoeM
you missed out the exact amount of minutes that the rest of the midfielders are going to play if we sign him, and what you are going to do with Endo and Morton - there's a guy in here that might kick off about it ;)

on actual topic i hear that porto have parted ways with their incredibly dodgy old owner and he's manager to avoid the debt from his dodgy dealings, so porto might be a club that we can take advantage of in terms of the food chain
Logged

Offline istvan kozma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,581
  • "We have dreams and songs to sing"
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36258 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 08:09:25 pm
He's 27. Robertson is 30. I'd think there is no interest in him at all.
City signed Kyle Walker when he was 27, your age argument is nonsensical.
Logged

Offline Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,944
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36259 on: Today at 12:12:31 am »
Re: Nico Gonzalez. Hes with gestifute, isnt he?

Not sure what our relationship is like with Mendes, only Jota of our current players is with him.

Paul Gorst wrote this for the Echo during the summer, suggesting an unofficial partnership with us and the agency, which makes little sense given how few currently play here.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/liverpool-could-yet-sign-top-29411766?int_source=amp_continue_reading&int_medium=amp&int_campaign=continue_reading_button#amp-readmore-target
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,704
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36260 on: Today at 12:17:12 am »
Quote from: istvan kozma on Yesterday at 11:58:58 pm
City signed Kyle Walker when he was 27, your age argument is nonsensical.

What relevance do City and their approach to transfers have to us?

Our strategy of paying for players closer to 20 rather than 30 is clear. Very few exceptions to this and they would be unique opportunities/circumstances (Thiago and Endo off the top of my head). We are not buying a 27 (28 by the time next season starts) to replace 30 year old Robertson.
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 954
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36261 on: Today at 12:20:33 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on December 25, 2024, 10:38:51 pm
It is not about the number of games, or even the minutes of playing time. It is about the number of starts, especially in the bigger games ...

A new midfielder can have the minutes of Gravenberch or Mac Allister when they have nothing left to offer because weve run them into the ground.
Logged

Offline ByrdmanLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36262 on: Today at 01:32:45 am »
Is it just me or does it feel like the transfer market is dead at the moment? No serious big links, when all the top teams (bar Chelsea and us to an extent) urgently need reinforcements, but nothings happenning.

Are the PSA regulations really that strict?

I would still like a CDM for us, but i won't complain anyway. I like our squad, lets just hope no one gets seriously injured.
Logged

Offline Kurisumasu Keki!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36263 on: Today at 02:25:09 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 01:32:45 am
Is it just me or does it feel like the transfer market is dead at the moment? No serious big links, when all the top teams (bar Chelsea and us to an extent) urgently need reinforcements, but nothings happenning.

Are the PSA regulations really that strict?

I would still like a CDM for us, but i won't complain anyway. I like our squad, lets just hope no one gets seriously injured.

I generally feel that unpopular though the sentiment is in here January windows are often dead. Clubs don't have much incentive to part with players midseason unless it's a release clause, ongoing saga or fire sale.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36264 on: Today at 04:16:07 am »
we do our best signings on january though.

a certain defender from saints. gakpo, diaz....

i do prefer our transfers being dealt behind the scenes. we have seen enough whoopery with ceceido, lavia and recently zubi.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 902 903 904 905 906 [907]   Go Up
« previous next »
 