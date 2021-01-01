On the topic of Nico Gonzales:He is a product of La Macia, and has actually broken into Barcelona's first team at the age of 19. Then, for some reason, he was sent on loan to Valencia, did pretty well there, and was sold to Porto the following summer. Barcelona still hold a buy-back clause and a sell-on clause on him.He is doing well at Porto and is still a member of the Spanish U-21 national team, since he is not turning 23 until January. I don't know how genuine our interest in him is, since he is very similar to Gravenberch, but I won't be disappointed if we sign him for a reasonable price as additional depth for our double pivot. He would certainly be an upgrade over Endo and Morton ...