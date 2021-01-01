<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HL62wlEmEmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HL62wlEmEmM</a>



Good video on Robinson. I like the fact that he'd be a "plug & play" signing. The upside is that we wouldn't need to give him 1000's of minutes to learn the position. The downside (for the club) would be the cost and his age profile. His contract expires in 2028, so he won't be cheap, and at 27 he'll "only" give us 4-5 productive years, if we're lucky.



Btw, there's quite a few mentions of Lewis Hall in the comments of the video. He any good?