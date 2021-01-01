« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 902 903 904 905 906 [907]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1392300 times)

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,029
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36240 on: Today at 04:10:26 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:40:43 pm
Cunha was never considered that in Bundesliga either though, he was similar to now considered by far the best player in a very poor team (Hertha Berlin)

All this to say as well there hasn't even been a whiff of interest from us, just people fantasizing after a game
I know we get linked to loads of players but I do remember Cunha being mentioned as an alternative when Chelsea signed Nkunku. Think he was linked when we signed Diaz as well. Long time ago though but we know how Edwards likes to keep tabs on players from conception to retirement.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36241 on: Today at 04:50:09 pm »
Cunha is an excellent player you dont need stats to see that just watch him same with Pedro at Watford/Brighton.

I wouldnt be unhappy with either of them but that would mean one gorward has to leave to make it happen.

At present a LB CM are more important.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,419
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36242 on: Today at 05:27:35 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:47:53 pm
Yeah his agent apparently was at the most recent Man City match and laughably claimed he was in Manchester on holiday

Not sure what's more implausible atm, pitching either Manchester club to a footballer, or holidaying there!!?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,948
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36243 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm »
Barca need to sell players to register Olmo, we should fax them...
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36244 on: Today at 07:43:44 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/HL62wlEmEmM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/HL62wlEmEmM</a>

Good video on Robinson. I like the fact that he'd be a "plug & play" signing. The upside is that we wouldn't need to give him 1000's of minutes to learn the position. The downside (for the club) would be the cost and his age profile. His contract expires in 2028, so he won't be cheap, and at 27 he'll "only" give us 4-5 productive years, if we're lucky.

Btw, there's quite a few mentions of Lewis Hall in the comments of the video. He any good?
Logged

Online Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36245 on: Today at 08:09:25 pm »
He's 27. Robertson is 30. I'd think there is no interest in him at all.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36246 on: Today at 08:16:25 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 08:09:25 pm
He's 27. Robertson is 30. I'd think there is no interest in him at all.
You're right, and I don't think the club will go for him. But I think sometimes the obvious answer is the best one. We get no extra points for being clever. If Robinson came in and gave us 3-4 years of prime physical performance, and then left for nothing, I'd take it. He's got a good fitness record too.
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,698
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36247 on: Today at 08:31:05 pm »
Andy is 30 but has also played an absurd amount of football over his career, so you'd think Robinson will have a few years in him as he hasn't played as much or at such intensity.

I think we'll probably aim for someone closer to 20 but I don't think he'd be a bad choice.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,953
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36248 on: Today at 08:47:17 pm »
Cant see that Robinson is an upgrade on what we have
Logged

Online PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,559
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36249 on: Today at 08:55:54 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:47:17 pm
Cant see that Robinson is an upgrade on what we have

He isn't. Tsimikas is a better player than him ...
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36250 on: Today at 08:57:46 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 08:47:17 pm
Cant see that Robinson is an upgrade on what we have
I think physically he is far superior to the current version of Robbo. Robbo just can't put in the colossal shift he used to do, week in week out.
Logged

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,238
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36251 on: Today at 10:04:43 pm »
Can we cross Leif Davis off the list now? Nowhere near the level needed.
Logged

Online jooneyisdagod

  • Doesn't like having pussy round the house
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,865
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36252 on: Today at 10:28:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:04:46 pm
Barca need to sell players to register Olmo, we should fax them...


Yeah, I hear they have this kid called Yamal or something.
Logged
Quote from: Dion Fanning

The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Pages: 1 ... 902 903 904 905 906 [907]   Go Up
« previous next »
 