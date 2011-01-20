Cherki could be an inspired signing. Arguably we would move Szobo a bit deeper, in the 6/8 role, as Slot shapes the side with a lock picking type of number ten. It will be interesting to see how it pans out.



As for Kerkez, if we are in for him and he chooses Man Utd over us, bullet dodged. Hes either chasing money over sporting success (and its not like we dont pay well either) or, if he chooses them, he just lacks good judgment.



If we are in for him I cant for the life of me see why he would choose Man Utd over us. There is a clear vacancy opening up here. We are competing for the top prizes. His Hungarian captain can help him settle. Whats not to like?