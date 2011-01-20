« previous next »
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36160 on: Yesterday at 10:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Yesterday at 10:16:01 pm
So are you telling me I can't have cheeky Cherki Peter?

We could probably accomodate Cherki, considering that his price tag and his wages would be reasonable. Also, we could probably find the minutes for him by selling Endo and Morton (cumulative 420 minutes so far this season), and by playing Szoboszlai more often in a deeper position, which would slightly decrease the playing time of Gravenberch and Mac Allister.

Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 10:24:47 pm
Depends on who the new midfielder is. As a hypothetical lets try Zubimendi.

He goes high up the pecking order, above Jones, at least.

How much should he cost? If there is a release clause, that will dictate the price. Think I read 60M somewhere. That seems a fair price given the quality.

Wages? I wouldnt know, but presumably he gets a very nice increase moving to a bigger and richer club. Then within our own structure he would not be top tier, but would be secondary tier, whatever that equates to moving forward. My guess is 150k per week, maybe 180k, but I dont know what the wages will be moving forward. We are, sensibly, trying to keep some sort of manageable structure.

Zubimendi would be a bit more difficult to accomodate. Unlike Cherki, he would expect to be a starter, would cost more in terms of transfer fee and will be on higher wages. Endo and Morton will definitely need to leave, but also the playing time of Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai and Jones will decrease. In the short term we could probably manage, but in the long term it won't be so easy to keep them all happy ...
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36161 on: Yesterday at 10:38:51 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
How many games a season do people think a player needs to keep them happy?

It is not about the number of games, or even the minutes of playing time. It is about the number of starts, especially in the bigger games ...
Online Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36162 on: Yesterday at 10:44:39 pm »
How many games starts a season do people think a player needs to keep them happy?
Offline Too early for flapjacks?

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36163 on: Yesterday at 10:45:33 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:27:54 pm
I love these theories, but when I ask a direct question, I always get some blurred answer. Therefore, I would try to put my questions as simple as possible, and I expect direct answers. Lets start from here:

1. Gravenberch - 1.957 minutes
2. Mac Allister - 1.627 minutes
3. Szoboszlai - 1.570 minutes
4. Jones - 1.092 minutes
5. Endo - 258 minutes
6. Morton - 162 minutes
7. Elliott - 126 minutes
8. Nyoni - 112 minutes
9. McConnell - 27 minutes

- Where exactly in the pecking order you put this new midfielder?
- How much should he cost in terms of transfer fee?
- How much should his wages be?

If you don't have the answer to these questions, please don't bother replying ...

Gravenberch, Mac Allister and someone like Zubimendi, would be the primary players for the double pivot. Szoboszlai as the 10 with Elliott getting some minutes there too. Jones getting game time in both the double pivot and as a 10.

Endo and Morton to leave on perm deals. McConnell on loan as had been planned in the summer anyway. And Nyoni is fine right now just training with the first team and playing for the U21/stealing some minutes in the League Cup.
Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36164 on: Yesterday at 10:50:52 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:44:39 pm
How many games starts a season do people think a player needs to keep them happy?

Can I phone a friend 😉
Offline Jayo10

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36165 on: Yesterday at 11:00:38 pm »
Talk of Kerkez favouring a move to United over ourselves, due to supposed family connection. They are all huge United fans apparently
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36166 on: Yesterday at 11:08:23 pm »
Slot isnt going to start Endo, Morton, or Elliott in the league until he has no choice. The first half of the season has shown that. If we cant accommodate more than four players for three spots, then why do we have Chiesa and Nunez in attack? Over the course of 38 league matches and 8-15 CL matches, theres plenty of minutes for another midfielder. Just look at the difference a week of rest made to Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, and Gravenberch this past weekend.

Beyond that, Slot wanted another midfielder this summer!
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Sangria

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36167 on: Yesterday at 11:37:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:33:06 pm
How many games a season do people think a player needs to keep them happy?

Jota's quite happy with FIFA and Football Manager.
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36168 on: Today at 12:55:05 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:45:33 pm
Gravenberch, Mac Allister and someone like Zubimendi, would be the primary players for the double pivot. Szoboszlai as the 10 with Elliott getting some minutes there too. Jones getting game time in both the double pivot and as a 10.

Endo and Morton to leave on perm deals. McConnell on loan as had been planned in the summer anyway. And Nyoni is fine right now just training with the first team and playing for the U21/stealing some minutes in the League Cup.
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 11:08:23 pm
Slot isnt going to start Endo, Morton, or Elliott in the league until he has no choice. The first half of the season has shown that. If we cant accommodate more than four players for three spots, then why do we have Chiesa and Nunez in attack? Over the course of 38 league matches and 8-15 CL matches, theres plenty of minutes for another midfielder. Just look at the difference a week of rest made to Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, and Gravenberch this past weekend.

Beyond that, Slot wanted another midfielder this summer!

People still giving vague answers to direct questions. I suppose this discussion is useless, like most of the discussions in this thread ...
Offline Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36169 on: Today at 01:23:09 am »
Quote from: georgiejones on December 24, 2024, 02:14:03 pm
Romano if you believe him said we have been scouting him a lot to check his consistency, or lack of
I dont believe him.

On another possible link, the most recent interview I read if its true/correct made it sound like Zubimendi was happy with his decision in the summer to stay and continue with Sociedad, so I feel less optimistic hell be joining at all let alone next month.
Offline G Richards

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36170 on: Today at 01:41:06 am »
Cherki could be an inspired signing. Arguably we would move Szobo a bit deeper, in the 6/8 role, as Slot shapes the side with a lock picking type of number ten. It will be interesting to see how it pans out.

As for Kerkez, if we are in for him and he chooses Man Utd over us, bullet dodged. Hes either chasing money over sporting success (and its not like we dont pay well either) or, if he chooses them, he just lacks good judgment.

If we are in for him I cant for the life of me see why he would choose Man Utd over us. There is a clear vacancy opening up here. We are competing for the top prizes. His Hungarian captain can help him settle. Whats not to like?
Offline xbugawugax

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36171 on: Today at 02:01:56 am »
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 05:50:09 pm
Turns out there are 2 Nico Gonzalez's plying their trade at top-level football, maybe cos I'm in Italy my Youtube search was defaulting to the one at Juve (who's not particularly good). As you were....  :P

do you think that the data nerds know which nico they are looking at or just as confused as you and i?

Doubt we will get more than a couple of signings this jan if we do sign someone. We will probably stick to robbo/tsimi at LB and whatever we have in midfield. Maybe our incomings are dependent on whether we manage to move endo/morton?  Not even sure where mcconnell fits in the squad with the emergence of nyoni.

its either a LB or a CM and that depends on who is cheaper.  :P
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36172 on: Today at 03:27:36 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 12:55:05 am
People still giving vague answers to direct questions. I suppose this discussion is useless, like most of the discussions in this thread ...
Pete, when you were a kid, and you invited a friend over to play, did you first booby-trap the house to make sure that you could laugh as your 'friend' had all sorts of accidents?

Hope you're having a good Christmas.
Offline Magix

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36173 on: Today at 05:53:01 am »
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 01:41:06 am
Cherki could be an inspired signing. Arguably we would move Szobo a bit deeper, in the 6/8 role, as Slot shapes the side with a lock picking type of number ten. It will be interesting to see how it pans out.

As for Kerkez, if we are in for him and he chooses Man Utd over us, bullet dodged. Hes either chasing money over sporting success (and its not like we dont pay well either) or, if he chooses them, he just lacks good judgment.

If we are in for him I cant for the life of me see why he would choose Man Utd over us. There is a clear vacancy opening up here. We are competing for the top prizes. His Hungarian captain can help him settle. Whats not to like?

Not sure Cherki (or a player of the same profile) is a great fit for us, especially after seeing Szobo perform that role for us. A bit like the 6 position where the new face has to match up somehow to Grav's level. The physicality (size and speed) is practically a must in the English game, and not possessing the physicality means you need to be a special player of the Thiago ilk to thrive in our style of play.
Offline MD1990

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36174 on: Today at 07:30:32 am »
Cherki's numbers in Ligue 1 which is a physical league unlike La Liga are incredible to be honest
no doubt he is near the top of our list he looks strong as well

initially he could be a bench option.
Zubimendi really i would have more question marks. Homebird & not a great athlete at all big risk imo
Offline PeterTheRed ...

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36175 on: Today at 07:49:47 am »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 03:27:36 am
Pete, when you were a kid, and you invited a friend over to play, did you first booby-trap the house to make sure that you could laugh as your 'friend' had all sorts of accidents?

Hope you're having a good Christmas.

Our Christmas is on January 7th ...
Offline Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36176 on: Today at 09:09:43 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:30:32 am
Cherki's numbers in Ligue 1 which is a physical league unlike La Liga are incredible to be honest
no doubt he is near the top of our list he looks strong as well

initially he could be a bench option.
Zubimendi really i would have more question marks. Homebird & not a great athlete at all big risk imo

Yes I'm going more that way too. Cherki has that thing about him. A bit of trickery cockiness. Jones and Szoboszlai can play the deeper role. Only issue is what happens to Elliott, but I prefer to have that problem than not enough options. If Cherki turns out better than Elliott is that not a good thing..

Oh and Peter is just a bit grumpy because he hasn't had a visit by Ded Moroz yet😉
Online JerseyKloppite

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36177 on: Today at 09:42:00 am »
Usual noise from Pearce. Were unlikely to make a singing and will only act if theres a good deal to be had. Which could be almost every transfer window for the last 15 years ;D
Online HardworkDedication

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36178 on: Today at 09:48:35 am »
I'm not surprised my Pearce's comments. I don't expect us to make any signing in January.
Online Schmidt

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36179 on: Today at 09:50:43 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 09:42:00 am
Usual noise from Pearce. Were unlikely to make a singing and will only act if theres a good deal to be had. Which could be almost every transfer window for the last 15 years ;D

Expected. The recruitment team has a goal that overlaps with winning trophies but that's as far as it goes.
Online clinical

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #36180 on: Today at 09:57:01 am »
Not surprising. We're opportunistic only. Even more important to get the big 3 contracts signed as we aren't guaranteed replacements.

Looks (from the outside) until now we're trying to reduce costs however.

We should try and get Cunha on the cheap if wolves go down in the summer.
