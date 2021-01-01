With the increased demand on players, both domestically and internationally, the whole squad-strength strategy needs to change. We can definitely use another midfielder who is of a quality the manager trusts, while shipping out a couple of others. Also, Slot will not feel the same sentimentality towards these players as we do; it would be a ruthless but pragmatic decision to replace Robertson, for example, with, say, Kerkez (and keep the younger Tsimikas). You could upgrade on Elliott (except perhaps in terms of loyalty and willingness to fight for his place; don't know if Slot places quite the same emphasis on qualities of character as Klopp did). I think we're in for some decisions that we're not expecting, ones that will sit hard with a few of us.