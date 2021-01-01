« previous next »
Having Zubimendi or another starting-level 6 in the mix would just mean the midfielders would see as much rotation as Diaz and Gakpo see in attack. Grav would start one game, be benched the next and maybe get on in the 60+ mark, and vice versa for the new 6. Ideally the new addition should be able to play 8 (or more positions), which would effectively create a strong, starting-calibre pool of Grav, Macca, Szobo, Jones and new-face. Plenty of game time for every midfielder.

The thing to address is fluency might be affected, but looking at the form of Diaz and Gakpo and Szobo who gets rested and rotated, this is prob not gonna be an issue, with the way Slot rotates.
dont think Gravenberch would be rotated that much.
Remains to be seen how Zubimendi would cope in the PL he isnt the physical specimen Rodri is.

For example Rodri's body strength is a huge asset not sure Zubimendi is powerful enough. I would suspect he would need time to adapt.

I get signing someone who can start in place of Grav. However I still wouldnt be looking to move Endo on, his name shouldnt be in the discussion for bringing someone else in. Hes a solid body who can play minutes towards the end of matches in place of other (more important) starters.
He was outsanding vs Southampton I do agree he is a good player.

But the manager just doesnt rate him at all although Endo could do a job at CB & RB i think
How much would Morgan Rogers cost, hypothetically
How much would Morgan Rogers cost, hypothetically
prob 80m
i think our stragedy signing players like Elliott Bradley Kelleher Nyoni &  now Ngumoha is the way to go.

although we cant be too stubborn in certain cases like with Zubimendi & our contract talks with the big 3.
Selling VDB & Carvalho for near 60m was a masterstroke though
With the increased demand on players, both domestically and internationally, the whole squad-strength strategy needs to change. We can definitely use another midfielder who is of a quality the manager trusts, while shipping out a couple of others. Also, Slot will not feel the same sentimentality towards these players as we do; it would be a ruthless but pragmatic decision to replace Robertson, for example, with, say, Kerkez (and keep the younger Tsimikas). You could upgrade on Elliott (except perhaps in terms of loyalty and willingness to fight for his place; don't know if Slot places quite the same emphasis on qualities of character as Klopp did). I think we're in for some decisions that we're not expecting, ones that will sit hard with a few of us.
With the increased demand on players, both domestically and internationally, the whole squad-strength strategy needs to change. We can definitely use another midfielder who is of a quality the manager trusts, while shipping out a couple of others. Also, Slot will not feel the same sentimentality towards these players as we do; it would be a ruthless but pragmatic decision to replace Robertson, for example, with, say, Kerkez (and keep the younger Tsimikas). You could upgrade on Elliott (except perhaps in terms of loyalty and willingness to fight for his place; don't know if Slot places quite the same emphasis on qualities of character as Klopp did). I think we're in for some decisions that we're not expecting, ones that will sit hard with a few of us.


But there are two things to keep in mind;
1) How much do you pay for a rotation option
2) Age profile of the player

Do you pay over 50m for a player who isn't going to be playing week in week out?
I think Camara at 20 years of age, who can play in a variety of positions not just the 6 would be better value at 30-40m than Zubimendi who will be 26 in Feb can only play in the 6 and would cost over 50m.
But there are two things to keep in;
1) How much do you pay for a rotation option
2) Age profile of the player

Do you pay over 50m for a player who isn't going to be playing week in week out?
I think Camara at 20 years of age, who can play in a variety of positions not just the 6 would be better value at 30-40m than Zubimendi who 26 in Feb can only play in the 6 and would cost over 50m.

We shouldn't be thinking of a potential signing as a rotation option in the same way we don't think of Diaz/Gakpo/Jota as rotation options. Ideally when playing twice a week we could be rotating two midfield positions, either depending n the opposition or just to keep players fresh.

We also have to consider injuries, one of Grav/Mac/Jones will eventully go down for a month and as things stand there's no way to rotate without using Endo/Morton, neither of whom have been shown much trust by the manager. Having another player who is trusted and playing regularly allows us to continue unimpeded. Of course, you can't handle every injury situation with squad depth, but we should be able to handle one injury without having no options left.
We shouldn't be thinking of a potential signing as a rotation option in the same way we don't think of Diaz/Gakpo/Jota as rotation options. Ideally when playing twice a week we could be rotating two midfield positions, either depending n the opposition or just to keep players fresh.

We also have to consider injuries, one of Grav/Mac/Jones will eventully go down for a month and as things stand there's no way to rotate without using Endo/Morton, neither of whom have been shown much trust by the manager. Having another player who is trusted and playing regularly allows us to continue unimpeded. Of course, you can't handle every injury situation with squad depth, but we should be able to handle one injury without having no options left.

To be honest, I'm not that bothered about who we bring in for the 6 because we're recruiting from a position of strength with Gravenberch being a revelation in the position. For the past couple of seasons, we've been recruiting from a position of desperation.
Anyone hazard to guess why Morton hasnt been given more of a go?.
Endo i cant see going (well in Jan) Imho with Quansah confidence a bit shot, Endo is basically our 4th CB unless Nallo or Grav drops back (seems like Endo has also played LB/LM/RM and FW at some point in the past as well..handy)

Do we need that CB or LB more in Jan ?
I'm sure Morton will ask for a loan in January.
Anyone hazard to guess why Morton hasnt been given more of a go?.
Endo i cant see going (well in Jan) Imho with Quansah confidence a bit shot, Endo is basically our 4th CB unless Nallo or Grav drops back (seems like Endo has also played LB/LM/RM and FW at some point in the past as well..handy)

Do we need that CB or LB more in Jan ?

I think he's a bit lacking physically. He probably would have gone on loan had we signed Zubi but we left ourselves short and decided to keep him in case things got desperate.
But there are two things to keep in mind;
1) How much do you pay for a rotation option
2) Age profile of the player

Do you pay over 50m for a player who isn't going to be playing week in week out?
I think Camara at 20 years of age, who can play in a variety of positions not just the 6 would be better value at 30-40m than Zubimendi who will be 26 in Feb can only play in the 6 and would cost over 50m.

We should sign the best possible player for the position, you dont get better if you sign players who are worse than what you have, so they should be someone of a very high level who will improve or someone already at the level


it would make more sense to have a younger player like Baleba (not seen enough of Camara to comment)

The age profile of the squad overall also matters, Chelsea have basically cornered the market, they will be competitive for half a decade at least with the players theyve bought and will simply throw out the manager if and when they under perform
Anyone hazard to guess why Morton hasnt been given more of a go?.
Endo i cant see going (well in Jan) Imho with Quansah confidence a bit shot, Endo is basically our 4th CB unless Nallo or Grav drops back (seems like Endo has also played LB/LM/RM and FW at some point in the past as well..handy)

Do we need that CB or LB more in Jan ?

Lacks aggression / doesnt recover well if hes out of position defensively compared to the others
The answer is all three depending on the game, fitness, fatigue, etc. We're not even half way through the season and Grav already has close to 2000 minutes, and all three of those you listed are nailed on for their national teams, with Mac typically flying half way around the world to play every minute of every pointless friendly.

We have 5 quality forwards for three positions, why not 5 quality midfielders for three positions too?
With the number of games that we now have, instead of worrying about making room in the starting 11, I think you have to have a squad of 15 or 16 players that can rotate and basically all be considered as starters. 

So basically, we won't be signing a regular starting caliber midfielder, but a rotational option?
With the increased demand on players, both domestically and internationally, the whole squad-strength strategy needs to change. We can definitely use another midfielder who is of a quality the manager trusts, while shipping out a couple of others. Also, Slot will not feel the same sentimentality towards these players as we do; it would be a ruthless but pragmatic decision to replace Robertson, for example, with, say, Kerkez (and keep the younger Tsimikas). You could upgrade on Elliott (except perhaps in terms of loyalty and willingness to fight for his place; don't know if Slot places quite the same emphasis on qualities of character as Klopp did). I think we're in for some decisions that we're not expecting, ones that will sit hard with a few of us.

if he doesn't then we will possibly see a decline. the spine of the squad is still held by the players klopp brought in.

obviously there will be a passing the torch of a new leadership group but that depends on the quality and the characters of the players being brought in.
So basically, we won't be signing a regular starting caliber midfielder, but a rotational option?

Who are our rotation options in attack?
