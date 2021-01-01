« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Magix

  • Partial to Tarts
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,342
  • Just 5 points away
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36120 on: Today at 02:14:16 am
Having Zubimendi or another starting-level 6 in the mix would just mean the midfielders would see as much rotation as Diaz and Gakpo see in attack. Grav would start one game, be benched the next and maybe get on in the 60+ mark, and vice versa for the new 6. Ideally the new addition should be able to play 8 (or more positions), which would effectively create a strong, starting-calibre pool of Grav, Macca, Szobo, Jones and new-face. Plenty of game time for every midfielder.

The thing to address is fluency might be affected, but looking at the form of Diaz and Gakpo and Szobo who gets rested and rotated, this is prob not gonna be an issue, with the way Slot rotates.
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36121 on: Today at 05:23:31 am
dont think Gravenberch would be rotated that much.
Remains to be seen how Zubimendi would cope in the PL he isnt the physical specimen Rodri is.

For example Rodri's body strength is a huge asset not sure Zubimendi is powerful enough. I would suspect he would need time to adapt.

MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36122 on: Today at 05:25:19 am
I get signing someone who can start in place of Grav. However I still wouldnt be looking to move Endo on, his name shouldnt be in the discussion for bringing someone else in. Hes a solid body who can play minutes towards the end of matches in place of other (more important) starters.
He was outsanding vs Southampton I do agree he is a good player.

But the manager just doesnt rate him at all although Endo could do a job at CB & RB i think
SantaAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,946
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36123 on: Today at 06:41:35 am
How much would Morgan Rogers cost, hypothetically
MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36124 on: Today at 07:31:49 am
How much would Morgan Rogers cost, hypothetically
prob 80m
i think our stragedy signing players like Elliott Bradley Kelleher Nyoni &  now Ngumoha is the way to go.

although we cant be too stubborn in certain cases like with Zubimendi & our contract talks with the big 3.
Selling VDB & Carvalho for near 60m was a masterstroke though
No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,074
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #36125 on: Today at 07:56:26 am
With the increased demand on players, both domestically and internationally, the whole squad-strength strategy needs to change. We can definitely use another midfielder who is of a quality the manager trusts, while shipping out a couple of others. Also, Slot will not feel the same sentimentality towards these players as we do; it would be a ruthless but pragmatic decision to replace Robertson, for example, with, say, Kerkez (and keep the younger Tsimikas). You could upgrade on Elliott (except perhaps in terms of loyalty and willingness to fight for his place; don't know if Slot places quite the same emphasis on qualities of character as Klopp did). I think we're in for some decisions that we're not expecting, ones that will sit hard with a few of us.
