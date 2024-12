Elliot is an interesting conversation



in a neither here nor there kind of situation. What he brings on the pitch and financially does outweigh any incoming though.



He has been here a while and is a pretty good role model for up and coming players. Good enough as a versatile squad player despite not playing in his favoured position and looks decent enough under whatever midfield/forward set up we are after.



Still young and could be moulded into whatever the coaches think his best position in the pitch is.



Another plus point is that he is home grown and possible isn't costing as much in wages. Think he will probably stick around a while.