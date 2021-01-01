« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Son's legs are gone and he struggles to effect games as much now. A couple of years ago would still have been a good gamble if you could get him free.
Kulusevski however ... coming into his own.
Spurs is the last club wed ever sign a player from especially when Levy is still around
We thought Salahs legs were gone. Id back us to get a tune out of Son for couple of seasons regardless  of what Spurs fans are saying. Big proviso though, we have no clear younger target as versatile forward, and his wages not being crazy.

Alot of these guys need a summer off, he plays every game for Spurs and his country. He might be more comparable with Jota more than anyone in our squad. I'd argue we need to look at a long term option to fill the Nunez/Jota role in our squad, Son for a season or 2 buys us time.

He's a leader, great character and good for at least 10-15 league goals per season. Offer him a 1 year deal, 2 years if he retires from international football. Big incentive for him to play champions league football in his latter years. Another Gary Mac type signing.
Seems so doesn't it,  hasn't done much himself. Possibly involve selecting Slot but that might have been more Edwards idea there's a timeline puzzle there. We don't know. He's still struggling to get anyone to sign  a new contract Mo Virgil Trent Konate Diaz
Son would be a terrible signing.

We're set up to demand a lot from players like Dom and Diaz, so that Salah is free to spend less time tracking back and more time being effective in the other direction. Having two players like that in the same team would leave us horribly exposed, the only reason having even one player like that is acceptable is because Mo is so damn good.
We are not signing Heung-min Son.
no chance

he is finished at the highest level
Cherki makes a lot of sense if Slot wants to continue playing with two #10s in a 424. I think it would leave Darwin as the odd man out, tho. We already have Jota, Diaz, Chiesa, Szoboslai, and Elliot for those roles. Maybe Darwin as a winger to replace Mo long-term? Plays pretty well from the wing.
It will be a competitive summer in the market with both rich Manchester clubs needing to rebuild. At least Chelsea and Arse will probably slow down.

Hopefully we are lining up some players already.
I really like Son but he is declining and so much of his impact is his running.
Agreed. However I could see us selling Kelleher to them. We certainly aren't selling him to Chelsea.
I think Spurs are in for James Trafford, Burnley goalie. If not, Kelleher would be a great signing for them.

As for Son, no thank you. Not at this stage. He is on the decline. At his best, yes, hard runner with lots of quality who would not be out of place in this Liverpool set up. But Son is not at the level we need and that will be all the more apparent as we continue to strengthen and he continues to decline.
Kulasevski would be the only one to look at if Salah leaves, though he doesn't bring the same pace. He is only 24, left footed, very talented, plays RW.
If we renew Mo we wouldn't want two players of that age in the attack with naturally fading legs. He's never won a trophy in his career either, wouldn't want to risk bringing his Tottenham jinx here (like Kane at Bayern last year).
Trafford was a total dud in the PL last season at Burnley - really cost them and they ended up dropping him for Muric who is also shit but was an improvement. And Burnley spent big money on him which they'd want to get back.

He's a proven good keeper in Championship level, but Kelleher would have to be the better gamble for them.
Dont think so - hes been great this season  almost all his attacking numbers are top draw (0.77 npg+xa for example)

We wont sign him but hes still really good
Sons brilliant, doesnt look quite as great as previous seasons but hes still very very good

Theres a couple of Spurs players id take but the time to buy Son is passed
Et Tu - Jack?

"Top Draw" - shakes head.
Come on everyone, weve only got to a week to get this up to 1,000 pages
We need a batshit insane rumour to have legs and we can get there. The night of Caicedo 105 milion transfer will live in infamy.  :D
didn't know you'd worked at a uni!
 :D

Believe it I actually went to a uni mate.  ;D
Can;t believe none of you took up on my offer to talk about a blonde, Danish bombshell.

RAWK down the pan?  >:(
I'm sure we can. Can I suggest Fsg are great and we don't need any new players. Fucks with squad unity and players minutes. Plus it's expensive😁
Son is tailor made to play for Klopp

Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:36:00 pm
Can;t believe none of you took up on my offer to talk about a blonde, Danish bombshell.

RAWK down the pan?  >:(
you had my curiosity but now you have my attention
We really ought to be doing work in January.

A new manager coming in and getting nothing but a last minute 6th choice forward that was likely bought so we can flip him for a profit, is not enough.

Now that we've found ourselves challenging for a title early but a little light on depth in a few areas, we should be desperately looking for any little edge we can get in January; whether it's a midfielder to give Grav/Mac more chances to rotate before their fatigue builds too much, a left back who can become first choice long term, or an attacker who can bring new energy and impetus.

Slot is highly detail oriented and looks for every little thing we can do to improve, he won't say it in public but I'm sure he'd want a fresh face in to add something new.
Zubimendi announcement on the 27th?
The Cheats "fans" will be thrilled. Pep gets his man.
Of course, I'd like some new signings in January. That brings us to another important question: What players from our first team's squad we sell in January, in order to make way for the new players?

Jota
Nunez
Danns

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa
Koumas* - Doak*

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo - Morton
Mc Connell - Bajcetic* - Nyoni

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck* - Nallo

Alisson
Kelleher - Jaros
Mamardashvili*
I'd have him as ANOTHER option. Would be made and won't happen but I certainly would have him

Wouldn't have him instead of Nunez though as was perhaps suggested by some
Jota
Nunez
Danns

Diaz - Szoboszlai - Salah
Gakpo - Elliott - Chiesa
Koumas* - Doak*

Mac Allister - Gravenberch
Jones - Endo - Morton
Mc Connell - Bajcetic* - Nyoni

Robertson - Van Dijk - Konate - TAA
Tsimikas - Quansah - Gomez - Bradley
Beck* - Nallo

Alisson
Kelleher - Jaros
Mamardashvili*

Well done adding Nyoni and Mc Connell to the first team squad!

That works only in two fixtures vs Spurs in the EFL and one F.A Cup (atm) with Accrington Stanley.

I have no problem with Slot using Endo more but he could still do with one more player there.
I'll bite this time.

Endo has rarely been trusted outside of cup games against weaker opposition, meaning we're largely relying on effectively 2 1/2 players for those two deeper midfield slots (Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Jones who is also covering the 10 position). We tried to sign a 6 in the summer when Gravernberch was already at the club, and I'm sure Slot was well aware of his exploits at the 6 for Ajax, so if he wanted a player in the summer then I think it's fair to suggest he'd take one now. It's great having flexible players like Jones but when you rely on one player as cover for three positions, all it takes is one injury and suddenly you have zero cover.

Elliot is often talked about as the 10 but I don't think Slot has played him there this season? He seems to use Elliot sparingly from the right, with Jones being preferred as the rotation option for Dom. The one caveat here is we played a settled side early in the season and then Harvey got injured, so perhaps he'll see some minutes centrally deeper in the season, but the recent links to attacking midfielders suggests we might want someone else there. Signing a 10 would allow us to use Jones more in the deeper role, giving Mac/Grav more rest, while giving Dom someone to rotate with.

Left back is an area of potential improvement. It's not controversial to say that Robertson is starting to decline a bit physically, and while I like Tsimikas I think he's a bit injury prone and perhaps lacking a bit in pace and strength to be first choice. With Andy down to the last 18 months of his contract I think the smart thing to do would be to bring in his replacement soon and carry a few too many players for a while.



I'm not suggesting we should do all of these, but even just one gives us one less job in the summer and potentially gives us a marginal boost, and we should always be looking for any little edge we can find.
Endo has rarely been trusted outside of cup games against weaker opposition, meaning we're largely relying on effectively 2 1/2 players for those two deeper midfield slots (Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Jones who is also covering the 10 position). We tried to sign a 6 in the summer when Gravernberch was already at the club, and I'm sure Slot was well aware of his exploits at the 6 for Ajax, so if he wanted a player in the summer then I think it's fair to suggest he'd take one now. It's great having flexible players like Jones but when you rely on one player as cover for three positions, all it takes is one injury and suddenly you have zero cover.

Elliot is often talked about as the 10 but I don't think Slot has played him there this season? He seems to use Elliot sparingly from the right, with Jones being preferred as the rotation option for Dom. The one caveat here is we played a settled side early in the season and then Harvey got injured, so perhaps he'll see some minutes centrally deeper in the season, but the recent links to attacking midfielders suggests we might want someone else there. Signing a 10 would allow us to use Jones more in the deeper role, giving Mac/Grav more rest, while giving Dom someone to rotate with.

Left back is an area of potential improvement. It's not controversial to say that Robertson is starting to decline a bit physically, and while I like Tsimikas I think he's a bit injury prone and perhaps lacking a bit in pace and strength to be first choice. With Andy down to the last 18 months of his contract I think the smart thing to do would be to bring in his replacement soon and carry a few too many players for a while.



I'm not suggesting we should do all of these, but even just one gives us one less job in the summer and potentially gives us a marginal boost, and we should always be looking for any little edge we can find.

Mate, I know at what positions we could sign new players. My question was, what players from our first team's squad we sell in January, in order to make way for the new players?
Still hard to determine what Arne wants for a CF in our system but if we use Diaz and Jota as examples I'd say Cunha can do what Diaz does and Evanilson can do what Jota does

I think he's a cracking player. Really sharp, good touch and very good at connecting the dots. Bournemouth have picked up a superb talent there.
