Of course, I'd like some new signings in January. That brings us to another important question: What players from our first team's squad we sell in January, in order to make way for the new players?



I'll bite this time.Endo has rarely been trusted outside of cup games against weaker opposition, meaning we're largely relying on effectively 2 1/2 players for those two deeper midfield slots (Mac Allister, Gravenberch and Jones who is also covering the 10 position). We tried to sign a 6 in the summer when Gravernberch was already at the club, and I'm sure Slot was well aware of his exploits at the 6 for Ajax, so if he wanted a player in the summer then I think it's fair to suggest he'd take one now. It's great having flexible players like Jones but when you rely on one player as cover for three positions, all it takes is one injury and suddenly you have zero cover.Elliot is often talked about as the 10 but I don't think Slot has played him there this season? He seems to use Elliot sparingly from the right, with Jones being preferred as the rotation option for Dom. The one caveat here is we played a settled side early in the season and then Harvey got injured, so perhaps he'll see some minutes centrally deeper in the season, but the recent links to attacking midfielders suggests we might want someone else there. Signing a 10 would allow us to use Jones more in the deeper role, giving Mac/Grav more rest, while giving Dom someone to rotate with.Left back is an area of potential improvement. It's not controversial to say that Robertson is starting to decline a bit physically, and while I like Tsimikas I think he's a bit injury prone and perhaps lacking a bit in pace and strength to be first choice. With Andy down to the last 18 months of his contract I think the smart thing to do would be to bring in his replacement soon and carry a few too many players for a while.I'm not suggesting we should do all of these, but even just one gives us one less job in the summer and potentially gives us a marginal boost, and we should always be looking for any little edge we can find.