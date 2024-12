The Spurs fans think he's been pretty terrible as a CF and that even in his best position as a wide forward he's been a liability with his loss of pace.



We thought Salahs legs were gone. Id back us to get a tune out of Son for couple of seasons regardless of what Spurs fans are saying. Big proviso though, we have no clear younger target as versatile forward, and his wages not being crazy.Alot of these guys need a summer off, he plays every game for Spurs and his country. He might be more comparable with Jota more than anyone in our squad. I'd argue we need to look at a long term option to fill the Nunez/Jota role in our squad, Son for a season or 2 buys us time.He's a leader, great character and good for at least 10-15 league goals per season. Offer him a 1 year deal, 2 years if he retires from international football. Big incentive for him to play champions league football in his latter years. Another Gary Mac type signing.