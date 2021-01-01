« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 08:18:50 pm
Quote from: Once in Royal Craigy DS on Yesterday at 06:37:09 pm
Weird shout on Grav. Wed wanted him for a while (after missing out) and double what Bayern paid for him even though they were shifting him on after 12 months. Was hardly a cheap opportunistic signing.

I'd say opportunistic because we didn't really have a set role for him. We signed Mac and Dom to play in a midfield 3 and then tried to sign Lavia and then Caicedo to play as the 6 in that midfield. When they fell through we eventually went back in for Grav when be became available at a good price at the end of the window (a fair bit cheaper than all the above) but it wasn't to play as a 6.

Same with Chiesa and probably Gakpo, we didn't sign him to play a set role. We signed him as he became available at a good price and added to the squad rather than immediately into the team.

If we signed Zubimbendi for example it'd be to play as a set role as a 6 (between him and Grav) and could play them both in a double pivot. If we signed Cherki it wouldn't be as a set role. It'd be because he's become available at what we'd consider a good price.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:19:23 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm
Yep absolutely was an opportunistic signing.

Opportunistic in that Munich wanted to get rid but we were after him when he was at Munich and we approached Munich at the start of the window and turned down but Munich changed their mind at the end of the window. I think it's hilarious that they got rid of Gravenberch to get in Palinha when he is twice the player.
  6'3" tall, very strong but also pretty quick seeks soulmate with GSOH. Priority given to Mormons.
  Coutinho's cousins mates tennis partner
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Kerkez congratulating Dom on the win on IG  :-X
  SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  PGMOL fanboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Yesterday at 10:01:40 pm
Quote from: The Test on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
Kerkez congratulating Dom on the win on IG  :-X
Hope he reciprocated
  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  YNWA
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:03:31 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 07:58:10 pm
He was opportunistic in the sense that we wanted him, thought he was not available, and the opportunity arose to get him and we went for it.

By that definition every signing is opportunistic.
  gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:27:53 am
Wonder if were keeping an eye on Kulusevski. Hes having a brilliant season and can play multiple positions. One of very few Spurs players that left with any credit today.
  Seis Veces
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:37:47 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:27:53 am
Wonder if were keeping an eye on Kulusevski. Hes having a brilliant season and can play multiple positions. One of very few Spurs players that left with any credit today.

He's having a superb season individually, would be nice to see him run his contract down a bit so we could afford him.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

  Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 12:38:33 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:27:53 am
Wonder if were keeping an eye on Kulusevski. Hes having a brilliant season and can play multiple positions. One of very few Spurs players that left with any credit today.
if we went that route we'd be the second side to sign both Kulusevski and Chiesa for our wide position
  Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 06:46:02 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:14:31 pm
Yep absolutely was an opportunistic signing.



Absolute mingebags with their opportunistic nonsense, like wanting to sign a player and doing so when the selling team were willing to sell him 😡
  No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:00:30 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on December 21, 2024, 02:57:08 pm
I think you might have misunderstood my point. I was comparing it to how some NFL teams operate the draft, some teams draft almost exclusively on talent, drafting the most talented player available when picking in the higher rounds, rather than drafting exactly what they need. Some of those teams will use lower draft picks on needs but wont make the mistake of reaching for a need, ie drafting a player in a higher position than his talent indicates. If you treat large transfer fees/wages as high draft picks we operate a similar approach IMO, if we cant get the talent we want for the money we wont do it, whilst we rightly invest smaller sums/fees on fringe squad players or use those slots for emerging academy players. A lot of supporters spend an awful lot of time discussing positions 18-25 within the squad, Im really not sure why, like Quansah would appear to be one of the hottest topics within the fan base at the minute, hes played 132 minute of league football since the Ipswich game he got hooked, with nearly half of those minutes covering at right back. Improving on Quansah isnt moving the needle on our season at all and hes a perfectly good player/prospect to have as a 4th choice centre back, yet people want him out and a signing in in January.

The 1 defender in 7 years thing is a little silly and incorrect. Weve signed Tsimikas and Konate in that time so technically its two senior players, I wont count Ramsay, SVDB or Nallo, but we should be proud that weve produced Trent, Bradley and Quansah but instead its twisted as some sign of inactivity from the decision makers. Robertson looks like hes coming to the end of his time here, it feels very Henderson 2023-ish watching him play, and thats fine, but hes the only one who really needs to be replaced if were being honest, a Gomez upgrade I would like but Joes still a peak age player and a solid depth option, aside from that everyone else is at a good age and a good level and numbers arent an issue.

I disagree about defence. Players emerging is great but we dont really know how good Quansah is right now, Gomez was deemed surplus to requirements in the summer and our 1st choice CBs are either ageing and so needs some protection or injury prone (historically) and so needs high quality backup. And yet we didnt sign one in the summer. Then at LB, if hes genuinely giving Henderson 2023 vibes then we absolutely should have signed a LB already, given we all remember the pain of watching Hendo lose his legs on our pitch.

As for the NFL reference. I did misunderstand, thanks for clarifying. And for being kind about correcting me! Do you really think you can assess our transfer activity like this though? Quite a few of our first choice crew players have ended up being relatively opportunistic or fairy cheap signings. When people claim we dont sign elite level talent but rather make it Ive pointed out that we do in fact sign elite level talent. Salah, Fabinho, VVD, Allison would all be examples. Those are top draft picks. But we also sign players much more cheapily - owing to age, contract status, pecking order at their own club, release clauses etc who are clearly signed as first choice players. Also, we clearly do go down our list of targets to get needs even if theyre still high draft picks in terms of price. Perhaps weve moved away from this but I really, really hope weve not moved away from a strategy that brought us Salah. Its hubris to think your assessment of the best player for you is so accurate that theres no point going down the list in order to cover a need.

I have no issue with us doing these things, just to be clear. Mac was an inspired signing even though he was, by todays standards, bargain basement for a high performing CM. But Im pushing back because you often attribute a level of strategy (and so offer understanding or approval) to our transfer dealings which Im not sure actual outcomes or results justify.
  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Today at 07:04:43 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:27:53 am
Wonder if were keeping an eye on Kulusevski. Hes having a brilliant season and can play multiple positions. One of very few Spurs players that left with any credit today.

Doubt we'd deal with Levy. Even had City off over Kane and still got huge money from Bayern in his last year.
