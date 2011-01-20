Just looked at the list of of contract players this summer. Stinks to see Trent, Salah and Virgil on that list.
Players of note are:
Alphonso Davies 24
Joshua Kimmich 29
Jonathan David 24
Leroy Sane 28
Hung Min Son 32
Jonathan Tah 28
Trick Mitchell 25
Amad Diallo 22
Angel Gomez 24
Sean Longstaff 27
Dominic Calvert Lewin 27
Thomas Partey 31
Harry Maguire 31
Devyne Rensch 21
Tariq Lamptey 24
Christian Nogaard 30
Callum Wilson 32
May as well mention Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo too for lols.
Could actually see Rensch being an option for us if Trent does leave, as competition with Bradley.
Wilson out and Calvert Lewin in looks an obvious move for Newcastle. Think they'll fancy Tah too.
Alphonso Davies looks the other obvious option for us.
There's potential we do pick up one or 2 here giving us the options for transfer outlays elsewhere.