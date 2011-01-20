Just looked at the list of of contract players this summer. Stinks to see Trent, Salah and Virgil on that list.



Players of note are:



Alphonso Davies 24

Joshua Kimmich 29

Jonathan David 24

Leroy Sane 28

Hung Min Son 32

Jonathan Tah 28

Trick Mitchell 25

Amad Diallo 22

Angel Gomez 24

Sean Longstaff 27

Dominic Calvert Lewin 27

Thomas Partey 31

Harry Maguire 31

Devyne Rensch 21

Tariq Lamptey 24

Christian Nogaard 30

Callum Wilson 32



May as well mention Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo too for lols.



Could actually see Rensch being an option for us if Trent does leave, as competition with Bradley.



Wilson out and Calvert Lewin in looks an obvious move for Newcastle. Think they'll fancy Tah too.



Alphonso Davies looks the other obvious option for us.



There's potential we do pick up one or 2 here giving us the options for transfer outlays elsewhere.