Has anyone read the Zubimendi recent interview? I can't understand the translation of his comments.
Fishing?
Why are we discussing Cherki, again? We already did this like a month ago
Because reliable French sources like RMC Sport and L'Equipe are linking him with a move to LFC in January ...
ok you have me all in on Cherki i watched a youtube skills and goals video 6mins. Looks class isnt that what you do
Something about being a wet blanket who'd miss his Mummy and Daddy if he left the mountains of home.
That video makes him look like the archetypal Liverpool wide forward.
