Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35920 on: Today at 06:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:14:41 pm
Has anyone read the Zubimendi recent interview? I can't understand the translation of his comments.
Something about being a wet blanket who'd miss his Mummy and Daddy if he left the mountains of home.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35921 on: Today at 06:44:08 pm »
Why are we discussing Cherki, again? We already did this like a month ago
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35922 on: Today at 06:44:33 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:43:58 pm
Fishing?

No, they actually said that.  It was the ESPN+ feed. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35923 on: Today at 06:46:20 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:44:08 pm
Why are we discussing Cherki, again? We already did this like a month ago

Wirtz is the guy 👊
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35924 on: Today at 08:09:02 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:44:08 pm
Why are we discussing Cherki, again? We already did this like a month ago

Because reliable French sources like RMC Sport and L'Equipe are linking him with a move to LFC in January ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35925 on: Today at 08:13:56 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:09:02 pm
Because reliable French sources like RMC Sport and L'Equipe are linking him with a move to LFC in January ...

ok you have me all in on Cherki i watched a youtube skills and goals video 6mins.  Looks class isnt that what you do ;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35926 on: Today at 08:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 08:13:56 pm
ok you have me all in on Cherki i watched a youtube skills and goals video 6mins.  Looks class isnt that what you do ;D

Have you checked his heat map from this season?



Looks very interesting ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35927 on: Today at 08:30:09 pm »
no is that a scan of your brain lol

anyway im at the stage i will accept any signing is Kabak available ?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35928 on: Today at 09:02:17 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:40:17 pm
Something about being a wet blanket who'd miss his Mummy and Daddy if he left the mountains of home.

He said, "Lucky that my breasts are small and humble, so you don't confuse them with mountains,
or Aintree."
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35929 on: Today at 09:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 08:13:56 pm
ok you have me all in on Cherki i watched a youtube skills and goals video 6mins.  Looks class isnt that what you do ;D

That video makes him look like the archetypal Liverpool wide forward.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35930 on: Today at 09:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Today at 06:14:41 pm
Has anyone read the Zubimendi recent interview? I can't understand the translation of his comments.

Try translating to English rather than Sanskrit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35931 on: Today at 09:31:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:26:50 pm
That video makes him look like the archetypal Liverpool wide forward.

Yeah fuck TonyG and Killers Olise i have moved on to Cheeky Cherki
