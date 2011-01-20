« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35800 on: Today at 09:39:05 am »
All these rumours and I think there is a real possibility we won't get anyone in January.

Robbo and Kostas on the books - Leave the left back till the summer

Konate and Bradley are due back late Dec/mid Jan - Leave the defenders till the summer

If they can't land their prime target for the midfielder they will leave the midfielder till the summer
With Elliott's return from injury, they can use Dom, Mac, and Jones deeper in certain games.

We have 6 forwards on the books so they will leave the attackers till the summer. It's cynical but we've seen it before.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35801 on: Today at 09:58:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:39:05 am
All these rumours and I think there is a real possibility we won't get anyone in January.

Robbo and Kostas on the books - Leave the left back till the summer

Konate and Bradley are due back late Dec/mid Jan - Leave the defenders till the summer

If they can't land their prime target for the midfielder they will leave the midfielder till the summer
With Elliott's return from injury, they can use Dom, Mac, and Jones deeper in certain games.

We have 6 forwards on the books so they will leave the attackers till the summer. It's cynical but we've seen it before.

I agree, i dont think we will bring anyone in during January.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35802 on: Today at 11:01:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:58:57 am
I agree, i dont think we will bring anyone in during January.

Well im demanding 5 top level players so that's very disappointing   ;D   negligent bastards fsg out
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35803 on: Today at 11:04:58 am »
The mingebags have won Christmas congratulations  :champ :champ
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35804 on: Today at 11:33:21 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:01:28 am
Well im demanding 5 top level players so that's very disappointing   ;D   negligent bastards fsg out

criminally negligent, please
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35805 on: Today at 11:41:54 am »
I think the only thing that forces us into action in January is if someone approaches a long term target of ours like when Spurs went for Diaz and Manu went for Gakpo.

So if City goes for Zubimendi...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35806 on: Today at 11:57:09 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:41:54 am
I think the only thing that forces us into action in January is if someone approaches a long term target of ours like when Spurs went for Diaz and Manu went for Gakpo.

So if City goes for Zubimendi...

Just like all of us, you know precisely Sweet Fanny Adams, so why not be positive?

It must be fairly possible Slot will want 1 or 2 in during his second window as coach, just as there might be a player available that we have looked at for some time.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35807 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Was thinking yesterday about us potentially adding a 5th centre half, being told it can't be done, and realising Man United have six! Honestly, thinking about it I reckon a lot of clubs probably have more than four senior options.

Lindelof, Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Yoro and Evans. Yoro is only young but given what they've paid for him I think you can count him as senior. Most of them will be on big wages too.

I don't see in that case why we can't have another, especially when you consider Gomez will play elsewhere at times, Konate is injury prone and Van Dijk will probably sit games out in the cups going forward.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35808 on: Today at 12:04:46 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 12:01:08 pm
Was thinking yesterday about us potentially adding a 5th centre half, being told it can't be done, and realising Man United have six! Honestly, thinking about it I reckon a lot of clubs probably have more than four senior options.

Lindelof, Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Yoro and Evans. Yoro is only young but given what they've paid for him I think you can count him as senior. Most of them will be on big wages too.

I don't see in that case why we can't have another, especially when you consider Gomez will play elsewhere at times, Konate is injury prone and Van Dijk will probably sit games out in the cups going forward.
They have so many because they're shit though?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35809 on: Today at 12:11:34 pm »
Yeah you're not seriously trying to tell me they'd still have Maguire if someone was stupid enough to take him? Evans is also only there to do his coaching badges but is on a contract because it suits both of them, he didn't expect to play at all let alone how much he has been playing.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35810 on: Today at 12:18:23 pm »
They might be rubbish options but they all seem to play enough football per person besides Lindelof who's a crab, Yoro would have played quite a few games if he wasn't injured for months.

As well as that, when they play they're all 100% playing centre half, not being played elsewhere like Gomez often is for example.

I refuse to believe we couldn't get someone else in, again given Konate's fitness record/Gomez etc
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35811 on: Today at 12:20:39 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 12:11:34 pm
Yeah you're not seriously trying to tell me they'd still have Maguire if someone was stupid enough to take him

Have they ever tried to sell him? .. he's a perfectly good premier league centre back.. he's totally analgous in every way to Dejan Lovren as a player (bad in a high line, very good penalty box defender, aerially dominant etc)  - his wages would be an issue but a lot of clubs would buy him. Don't think they've ever had he luxury of selling him - maybe after they bought Varane dunno


Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35812 on: Today at 12:21:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:20:39 pm
Have they ever tried to sell him? .. he's a perfectly good premier league centre back.. he's totally analgous in every way to Dejan Lovren as a player (bad in a high line, very good penalty box defender, aerially dominant etc)  - his wages would be an issue but a lot of clubs would buy him. Don't think they've ever had he luxury of selling him - maybe after they bought Varane dunno




Was very close to going to West Ham last year. Think he ended up rejecting them.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35813 on: Today at 12:38:47 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:21:59 pm
Was very close to going to West Ham last year. Think he ended up rejecting them.

Ah... That wouldve been perfect for him and them

It's interesting that we've bought 1 centre back in 7 years - I think under Klopp finding them was very hard. They had to be seriously quick but also aerially dominant - which really does mean only a handful of players

I don't think the aerial side will be quite as much of a deal breaker under Slot - pace will be but the elevation of Gomez over Quanash probably tells us something .. that ball playing > aerial ability if there has to be a choice
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35814 on: Today at 12:41:35 pm »
I think there is a chance we get Cherki in January. Opportunity and persistent links makes me think it may have legs. Otherwise I would be somewhat surprised if we made a move. Happily surprised but surprised
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35815 on: Today at 12:47:29 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:41:35 pm
I think there is a chance we get Cherki in January. Opportunity and persistent links makes me think it may have legs. Otherwise I would be somewhat surprised if we made a move. Happily surprised but surprised

It's my dream signing ... not to win things but just to feel alive !!!!!

However its really hard to take the links remotely seriously  - he doesn't press/isn't good defensively and is a bit of a diva (by rumor) - feels totally agent driven
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35816 on: Today at 12:49:13 pm »
If we get Cherki and Hato, while also confirming re-signs on Virgil and Mo,
that would be a happy way to start 2025.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35817 on: Today at 12:52:39 pm »
https://xcancel.com/cfbayern/status/1870070918782853205?s=46

Falks doing some work for Davies agent isnt he, they must really want that big contract off Bayern.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35818 on: Today at 12:53:43 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:52:39 pm
https://xcancel.com/cfbayern/status/1870070918782853205?s=46

Falks doing some work for Davies agent isnt he, they must really want that big contract off Bayern.

He'll struggle to get into our lineup with Pavard in front of him ...... in 'Christian Falk knows things fantasy land'

(I'm aware this doesn't quite work because they play different positions but its amazing Falk has any kind of standing / following - literally makes shit up on demand)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35819 on: Today at 01:03:02 pm »
I strongly feel we wont be signing anyone this January, even though two astute signings could be the different between a transitional season and major silverware.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35820 on: Today at 01:07:16 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:49:13 pm
If we get Cherki and Hato, while also confirming re-signs on Virgil and Mo,
that would be a happy way to start 2025.

Hato would make a lot of sense, given he can also play left back and is left-footed.

Only issue might be his height?

Doesn't seem like a January signing anyway.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:03:02 pm
I strongly feel we wont be signing anyone this January, even though two astute signings could be the different between a transitional season and major silverware.

Agreed. A midfielder or another forward would be amazing.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35821 on: Today at 01:20:36 pm »
"If you want to Falk you can leave your Hato(n)."
Wandering Minstrel F. Chiesa
1311 AD
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35822 on: Today at 01:24:46 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:03:02 pm
I strongly feel we wont be signing anyone this January, even though two astute signings could be the different between a transitional season and major silverware.

We dont win the league from here then i dont think anyone will have the gaul to call it a transitional season.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35823 on: Today at 01:32:04 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:24:46 pm
We dont win the league from here then i dont think anyone will have the gaul to call it a transitional season.

Another season with an asterix against it.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35824 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:24:46 pm
We dont win the league from here then i dont think anyone will have the gaul to call it a transitional season.

Image the gaul if Chelsea  or Arsenal win it



Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35825 on: Today at 01:35:03 pm »
Kudus is interesting. I keep thinking about something I read saying historically Slot has liked being overloaded with wingers to throw on late in games, and Kudus can apparently play on both wings as well as the 10 position we seem to be looking at.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35826 on: Today at 01:38:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:24:46 pm
We dont win the league from here then i dont think anyone will have the gaul to call it a transitional season.

It will be transitional.
Transitioned from esctasy to shit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35827 on: Today at 01:45:53 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:32:04 pm
Another season with an asterix against it.

:wellin
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35828 on: Today at 01:58:52 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:57:09 am
Just like all of us, you know precisely Sweet Fanny Adams, so why not be positive?

It must be fairly possible Slot will want 1 or 2 in during his second window as coach, just as there might be a player available that we have looked at for some time.

I'm focused on the contracts. Sort that out and anything above and beyond that is a bonus.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35829 on: Today at 01:59:29 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:32:04 pm
Another season with an asterix against it.

;D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35830 on: Today at 02:06:37 pm »
Quote from: The Test on Today at 01:35:03 pm
Kudus is interesting. I keep thinking about something I read saying historically Slot has liked being overloaded with wingers to throw on late in games, and Kudus can apparently play on both wings as well as the 10 position we seem to be looking at.

Think that was how he did things at Feyenoord but at Feyenoord Minteh was his top presser, so he essentially flogged the life out of him for 60 then brought another on to continue the levels. Its more difficult to do that with Salah here who definitely isnt our top presser and isnt coming off after 60 mins in the vast majority of games.

With us its been the 9, 10 and pretty much the left winger whove done most of the pressing from the front and its those players hes switched around after an hour. Im not massive on Kudus myself, think hes a decent enough player but I just dont see him as a proper forward type of player. One of the contributors on TAW thinks theres shades of Mane in Southampton to him, I cant see it myself, Mane was the quintessential wide forward who could do everything, I dont see that in Kudus.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35831 on: Today at 02:08:06 pm »
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 12:18:23 pm
They might be rubbish options but they all seem to play enough football per person besides Lindelof who's a crab, Yoro would have played quite a few games if he wasn't injured for months.

As well as that, when they play they're all 100% playing centre half, not being played elsewhere like Gomez often is for example.

I refuse to believe we couldn't get someone else in, again given Konate's fitness record/Gomez etc
Don't they play because they're bad so not a settled side though? None of them started over 20 league games last year, I wouldn't say that's a good sign. Pretty sure Ten Hag had this weird thing about what they could only play on as well.

We could have an extra short term, but I think planning on going in to a season with 9+ defenders just means wasting resources. You've got to be getting the most out of 16-18 players not whoever is like 24th or 25th best. If you're relying on them a lot then you're probably not going to have a good season.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35832 on: Today at 02:32:15 pm »
Aren't Kudus's numbers the definition of average?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35833 on: Today at 02:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:32:15 pm
Aren't Kudus's numbers the definition of average?

So were Mane's before he joined us.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35834 on: Today at 02:37:16 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:33:11 pm
So were Mane's before he joined us.

I'm sure there were underlying numbers that made us interested in Sadio, though.

Isn't Kudus just really unremarkable on all accounts?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35835 on: Today at 02:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 12:52:39 pm
https://xcancel.com/cfbayern/status/1870070918782853205?s=46

Falks doing some work for Davies agent isnt he, they must really want that big contract off Bayern.

I don't think this could happen. We are not attractive enough as a club and we don't spend big on signing on fees and wages to attract a free agent like Davies ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35836 on: Today at 02:55:06 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 02:33:11 pm
So were Mane's before he joined us.

Never been worried about facing Kudus, always was about Sadio
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35837 on: Today at 02:57:03 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:03:02 pm
I strongly feel we wont be signing anyone this January, even though two astute signings could be the different between a transitional season and major silverware.

Mate, you know how we operate. If a long term target becomes available, we will make our move. Considering the financial troubles of Lyon, I think that Cherki is the most realistic January arrival ...
