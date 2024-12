Kudus is interesting. I keep thinking about something I read saying historically Slot has liked being overloaded with wingers to throw on late in games, and Kudus can apparently play on both wings as well as the 10 position we seem to be looking at.



Think that was how he did things at Feyenoord but at Feyenoord Minteh was his top presser, so he essentially flogged the life out of him for 60 then brought another on to continue the levels. Itís more difficult to do that with Salah here who definitely isnít our top presser and isnít coming off after 60 mins in the vast majority of games.With us itís been the 9, 10 and pretty much the left winger whoíve done most of the pressing from the front and itís those players heís switched around after an hour. Iím not massive on Kudus myself, think heís a decent enough player but I just donít see him as a proper forward type of player. One of the contributors on TAW thinks thereís shades of Mane in Southampton to him, I canít see it myself, Mane was the quintessential wide forward who could do everything, I donít see that in Kudus.