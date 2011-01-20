Kudus is interesting. I keep thinking about something I read saying historically Slot has liked being overloaded with wingers to throw on late in games, and Kudus can apparently play on both wings as well as the 10 position we seem to be looking at.



Think that was how he did things at Feyenoord but at Feyenoord Minteh was his top presser, so he essentially flogged the life out of him for 60 then brought another on to continue the levels. Its more difficult to do that with Salah here who definitely isnt our top presser and isnt coming off after 60 mins in the vast majority of games.With us its been the 9, 10 and pretty much the left winger whove done most of the pressing from the front and its those players hes switched around after an hour. Im not massive on Kudus myself, think hes a decent enough player but I just dont see him as a proper forward type of player. One of the contributors on TAW thinks theres shades of Mane in Southampton to him, I cant see it myself, Mane was the quintessential wide forward who could do everything, I dont see that in Kudus.