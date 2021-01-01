« previous next »
« Reply #35800 on: Today at 09:39:05 am »
All these rumours and I think there is a real possibility we won't get anyone in January.

Robbo and Kostas on the books - Leave the left back till the summer

Konate and Bradley are due back late Dec/mid Jan - Leave the defenders till the summer

If they can't land their prime target for the midfielder they will leave the midfielder till the summer
With Elliott's return from injury, they can use Dom, Mac, and Jones deeper in certain games.

We have 6 forwards on the books so they will leave the attackers till the summer. It's cynical but we've seen it before.
« Reply #35801 on: Today at 09:58:57 am »
I agree, i dont think we will bring anyone in during January.
« Reply #35802 on: Today at 11:01:28 am »
Well im demanding 5 top level players so that's very disappointing   ;D   negligent bastards fsg out
« Reply #35803 on: Today at 11:04:58 am »
The mingebags have won Christmas congratulations  :champ :champ
« Reply #35804 on: Today at 11:33:21 am »
criminally negligent, please
« Reply #35805 on: Today at 11:41:54 am »
I think the only thing that forces us into action in January is if someone approaches a long term target of ours like when Spurs went for Diaz and Manu went for Gakpo.

So if City goes for Zubimendi...
« Reply #35806 on: Today at 11:57:09 am »
Just like all of us, you know precisely Sweet Fanny Adams, so why not be positive?

It must be fairly possible Slot will want 1 or 2 in during his second window as coach, just as there might be a player available that we have looked at for some time.
« Reply #35807 on: Today at 12:01:08 pm »
Was thinking yesterday about us potentially adding a 5th centre half, being told it can't be done, and realising Man United have six! Honestly, thinking about it I reckon a lot of clubs probably have more than four senior options.

Lindelof, Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Yoro and Evans. Yoro is only young but given what they've paid for him I think you can count him as senior. Most of them will be on big wages too.

I don't see in that case why we can't have another, especially when you consider Gomez will play elsewhere at times, Konate is injury prone and Van Dijk will probably sit games out in the cups going forward.
