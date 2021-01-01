Was thinking yesterday about us potentially adding a 5th centre half, being told it can't be done, and realising Man United have six! Honestly, thinking about it I reckon a lot of clubs probably have more than four senior options.



Lindelof, Maguire, De Ligt, Martinez, Yoro and Evans. Yoro is only young but given what they've paid for him I think you can count him as senior. Most of them will be on big wages too.



I don't see in that case why we can't have another, especially when you consider Gomez will play elsewhere at times, Konate is injury prone and Van Dijk will probably sit games out in the cups going forward.