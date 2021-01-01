« previous next »
Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35760 on: Today at 12:59:08 pm
I don't see why we can't have 5 centre halves, this season or going forward. Especially if there's nobody ready to take the shirt from the academy and it doesn't look like there is anyone right this moment. The past few seasons have shown we can compete deep into every competition, so there's lots of football to go round.

Van Dijk - Pretty much bullet proof his entire career bar the ACL. Could probably play over 50 a season and think nothing of it. Still, ageing - but for me could probably play another few years at least
Gomez - His current version probably isn't on Konate's level but can still start at centre half IMO, outstanding 3rd option at centre half if not, great option at both full back roles, kept fit well the last few years
Konate - Great but going to miss 3 months worth of football every season
Quansah - Right now looks a really good option for cup ties and lesser European matches, but for me he's just not looked comfortable all season

I think our next centre half signing will probably be like Konate was - Modest fee, young but experienced, quality player of course - but fitness is important too. I'd really like to see one join in January, the options we have are great if you can guarantee fitness, but you can't. With the midfield for example, people are talking about how maybe one more quality option would be huge to help us win the league, but it's all the other competitions too where we can benefit.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35761 on: Today at 01:11:03 pm
Cherki rumours popping up again.

Also Orstein saying we like Jonathan Davies but think hes mentioned that before already
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35762 on: Today at 01:32:29 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:11:03 pm
Cherki rumours popping up again.

Also Orstein saying we like Jonathan Davies but think hes mentioned that before already

Super player in his day but pretty sure he just announced his retirement.

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35763 on: Today at 01:47:05 pm
Quote from: baffled on Today at 01:32:29 pm
Super player in his day but pretty sure he just announced his retirement.



Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35764 on: Today at 01:49:34 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:11:03 pm
Cherki rumours popping up again.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35765 on: Today at 01:52:45 pm
Looks like Cherki is having a really good time of it at the minute with Lyon, and with their financial troubles we'll obviously never get a better chance to get him. Opportunistic, same as Davies if he's available for just a signing on fee.

I'm happy to see us sign them (I certainly think we'll need one new centre forward in the summer), but if there can only be one joining in January would rather it be a centre half or midfielder. We'll see.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35766 on: Today at 01:55:10 pm
Jiffy would be an outstanding signing on a Bosman. One wonders whether he and their Alphonso want to play together in an English speaking country?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35767 on: Today at 02:45:29 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 12:59:08 pm
I don't see why we can't have 5 centre halves, this season or going forward. Especially if there's nobody ready to take the shirt from the academy and it doesn't look like there is anyone right this moment. The past few seasons have shown we can compete deep into every competition, so there's lots of football to go round.

Van Dijk - Pretty much bullet proof his entire career bar the ACL. Could probably play over 50 a season and think nothing of it. Still, ageing - but for me could probably play another few years at least
Gomez - His current version probably isn't on Konate's level but can still start at centre half IMO, outstanding 3rd option at centre half if not, great option at both full back roles, kept fit well the last few years
Konate - Great but going to miss 3 months worth of football every season
Quansah - Right now looks a really good option for cup ties and lesser European matches, but for me he's just not looked comfortable all season

I think our next centre half signing will probably be like Konate was - Modest fee, young but experienced, quality player of course - but fitness is important too. I'd really like to see one join in January, the options we have are great if you can guarantee fitness, but you can't. With the midfield for example, people are talking about how maybe one more quality option would be huge to help us win the league, but it's all the other competitions too where we can benefit.

No-one is carrying five senior CBs. The only way it could sensibly happen would be if Trent leaves, we make Bradley first choice RB and Gomez back up RB. Which I cant imagine anyone wants. Or we sell one of Robbo and Tsimikas and make Gomez back up LB. Which I can't imagine anyone wants. Or we sell both of them, sign one other LB and make Gomez back up LB. Which I can't imagine anyone wants.

I can't recall more than one or two games where we've not been able to field two CBs over the last 2/3 seasons. If people think its a quality issue then thats different I guess but if we went out and signed that Loic Balde for example then thats five CBs all needing to play, and we'd essentially be needing quite a few injuries to actually use them all.

We're also sailing pretty close to the edge in terms of the size of our squad. We currently use 15 of the 17 non-HG player spots, but then four of the HG spots are Trent, Kelleher, Morton and Jaros. All question marks over next season. Mamardashvili coming in next season for Kelleher for example immediately means there's only one more spot, unless its a kid. If we do then need to replace Trent it seems unlikely it'd be someone who wouldnt be non-HG, and thats our limit and anyone else would be one in one out.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35768 on: Today at 03:25:29 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 01:52:45 pm
Looks like Cherki is having a really good time of it at the minute with Lyon, and with their financial troubles we'll obviously never get a better chance to get him. Opportunistic, same as Davies if he's available for just a signing on fee.

I'm happy to see us sign them (I certainly think we'll need one new centre forward in the summer), but if there can only be one joining in January would rather it be a centre half or midfielder. We'll see.

It's Jonathan DAVID.

The Canadian.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35769 on: Today at 03:55:17 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:25:29 pm
It's Jonathan DAVID.

The Canadian.

I think some people get Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David mixed up.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35770 on: Today at 04:04:04 pm
Quote from: Caston on Today at 01:11:03 pm
Cherki rumours popping up again.

Sure it's not just Bobby Chariot talking about his plans for Christmas dinner?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35771 on: Today at 04:10:29 pm
Ah yes sorry, was talking about David the Lille striker, I know Davies from Bayern is available on a free, and Canadian too!
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35772 on: Today at 05:09:59 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 04:10:29 pm
Ah yes sorry, was talking about David the Lille striker, I know Davies from Bayern is available on a free, and Canadian too!

As is David from Lille

It makes it all very confusing that both Canadian Davies and Canadian David are on a free and both have our interest
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35773 on: Today at 05:33:26 pm
Quote from: disgraced figgy pudding on Today at 12:59:08 pm
I don't see why we can't have 5 centre halves, this season or going forward. Especially if there's nobody ready to take the shirt from the academy and it doesn't look like there is anyone right this moment. The past few seasons have shown we can compete deep into every competition, so there's lots of football to go round.

Van Dijk - Pretty much bullet proof his entire career bar the ACL. Could probably play over 50 a season and think nothing of it. Still, ageing - but for me could probably play another few years at least
Gomez - His current version probably isn't on Konate's level but can still start at centre half IMO, outstanding 3rd option at centre half if not, great option at both full back roles, kept fit well the last few years
Konate - Great but going to miss 3 months worth of football every season
Quansah - Right now looks a really good option for cup ties and lesser European matches, but for me he's just not looked comfortable all season

I think our next centre half signing will probably be like Konate was - Modest fee, young but experienced, quality player of course - but fitness is important too. I'd really like to see one join in January, the options we have are great if you can guarantee fitness, but you can't. With the midfield for example, people are talking about how maybe one more quality option would be huge to help us win the league, but it's all the other competitions too where we can benefit.

With our schedule you either need 5 or 4 + someone who can step up from the under 21s (and if there is he's best out on loan like VDB or Quansah was). That's why we always looked one short this season. 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35774 on: Today at 05:35:43 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 05:09:59 pm
As is David from Lille

It makes it all very confusing that both Canadian Davies and Canadian David are on a free and both have our interest

Obvious answer here is to simply sign both. Canadian flag is also red, so it all makes sense.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35775 on: Today at 05:53:50 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:33:26 pm
With our schedule you either need 5 or 4 + someone who can step up from the under 21s (and if there is he's best out on loan like VDB or Quansah was). That's why we always looked one short this season.
Or play Endo there
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35776 on: Today at 06:06:01 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 05:53:50 pm
Or play Endo there

In an emergency. What is he, 5 foot 10? And minimal experience.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35777 on: Today at 06:06:24 pm
Quote from: Bread on Today at 05:35:43 pm
Obvious answer here is to simply sign both. Canadian flag is also red, so it all makes sense.
The Canadian flag may be red, but there is something embarrassing about it... What are they hiding behind the maple leaf?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35778 on: Today at 06:16:44 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:06:01 pm
In an emergency. What is he, 5 foot 10? And minimal experience.
Well yeah, but a 5th choice centre back should be seen as an emergency measure
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35779 on: Today at 06:18:52 pm
cherki january

endo is a good centre half option , ryan did well aswell
will be interesting to see if stefan can be recalled from loan
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35780 on: Today at 06:44:44 pm
If all four central defenders are staying, it's enough.

If Virg doesn't sign a new deal, or if Gomez wants to leave to be more of a main man elsewhere, or if Quansah gets a very good loan move to see more action as he hopefully develops into a top class player, then yes, by all means, strengthen the position.

My best guess is Virg will renew and we will sign Loic Bade, and Quansah will go out on loan or possibly be sold, but with a buyback option should we decide to bring him back as Virg winds down his Liverpool career. Could be miles off with that guess!

But I think 4 good options is enough.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35781 on: Today at 07:39:58 pm
Quote from: kop306 on Today at 06:18:52 pm
cherki january

endo is a good centre half option , ryan did well aswell
will be interesting to see if stefan can be recalled from loan

Would Cherki be a bit of a Gakpo signing? Might be a good player, but not really what we need squad wise for January.  We have 6 senior forwards, plus Dom and Elliott.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35782 on: Today at 08:18:52 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:39:58 pm
Would Cherki be a bit of a Gakpo signing? Might be a good player, but not really what we need squad wise for January.  We have 6 senior forwards, plus Dom and Elliott.

Cherki is a No.10.

If we do sign him, Szoboszlai and Jones will be playing more in the double pivot ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35783 on: Today at 08:32:44 pm
Cherki seems a superb talent but does he press?
data wise his numbers are not impressive defensively.
we likely could not play him & Salah on the righ side hf Cherki's is not good in terms of pressing
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35784 on: Today at 08:40:49 pm
We've managed to get a couple of forwards pressing regularly when they weren't known for it prior. There's also the question of how much we want to be pressing in games versus controlling possession, which is a tough one to call as what we're likely seeing now is a hybrid between what Slot wants and what we had with Klopp.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35785 on: Today at 08:46:53 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Today at 08:18:52 pm
Cherki is a No.10.

If we do sign him, Szoboszlai and Jones will be playing more in the double pivot ...

Perhaps but Dom or Elliott will run all day in that CAM role. If you put Cherki in a midfield with, say, Mac and Grav in tge double pivot you're losing energy and legs.

Not sure it's the profile of player we need.
