I don't see why we can't have 5 centre halves, this season or going forward. Especially if there's nobody ready to take the shirt from the academy and it doesn't look like there is anyone right this moment. The past few seasons have shown we can compete deep into every competition, so there's lots of football to go round.



Van Dijk - Pretty much bullet proof his entire career bar the ACL. Could probably play over 50 a season and think nothing of it. Still, ageing - but for me could probably play another few years at least

Gomez - His current version probably isn't on Konate's level but can still start at centre half IMO, outstanding 3rd option at centre half if not, great option at both full back roles, kept fit well the last few years

Konate - Great but going to miss 3 months worth of football every season

Quansah - Right now looks a really good option for cup ties and lesser European matches, but for me he's just not looked comfortable all season



I think our next centre half signing will probably be like Konate was - Modest fee, young but experienced, quality player of course - but fitness is important too. I'd really like to see one join in January, the options we have are great if you can guarantee fitness, but you can't. With the midfield for example, people are talking about how maybe one more quality option would be huge to help us win the league, but it's all the other competitions too where we can benefit.