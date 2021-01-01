« previous next »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35720 on: Today at 08:20:50 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:55:13 pm
I listened to the gutter on TAW on the way home from work before. Neil on there seemed to think it was possible that we wont look at a defensive midfielder in Jan (much to the annoyance of supporters who are obsessed with the position), he suggested we may sign a 10 and push Szoboszlai and Jones further back, ie Mac, Grav, Curtis and Dom for 2 positions and potentially a new signing playing as the 10, seemingly someone wholl get more goals from the position. Ive sort of summed it up shortly but they also discussed the potential move for Marmoush maybe as someone that could come in and do that role and give you more output than Szoboszlai in the games where we need it. All seemed very plausible and makes sense with some of the links that have been put out there, most of the strong rumours have been towards more attacking players, ie Marmoush, Sudakov etc

This has been obvious since we've started been linked with the likes of Cherki, Simons and Sudakov. We are looking for a No.10 ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35721 on: Today at 08:22:42 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:18:00 am
I think we put too many excuses for Szobozslai and Nunez. Not that we need to model on other sides but there are number 9s who press and score goals and number 10s who do that as well. Jota, Jackson and Odegaard come to mind.
Odegaard has 2 more non-penaly goals in the league than Szoboszlai the start of last season despite playing about 600 more minutes.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35722 on: Today at 08:43:56 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 12:08:57 am
Slot wouldn't start Coutinho in this team. He's yet to start Elliott in a game of consequence - much to my dismay -  and he at least constantly tries to press

Obviously there are more creative / productive 10s than Szoboslai will ever be, I just don't see a world in which Slot ever starts a 10 that can't press at an elite level as long as Salah's in the team
We've taken a non pressing 9 who got huge xg and shots and turned him into a pressing monster who never gets shots at the 9
It's the pressing system and off the ball shape that's taking precedent

If you can find a 10 that can press and run at an elite level but also contributes goals and assists at a higher level then great but that's a really rare player

I understand your point but is using Elliott really a good indicator of what Slot wants to do? Hes missed the majority of the season, whilst I wouldnt be in a rush to make judgments based on a managers first month of fixtures.

With regards to playing a pressing player, you could still play a pressing machine at 10 that offers a greater goal/creative threat than Svolazi. I think wed have seen a lot more Jota there if he and Chiesa had been fit, and maybe its that profile of player that you look at instead of what youre describing. There are plenty of forwards that are pressing machines who can drop deep, carry the ball and create chances, Id argue that was the prototypical Edwards forward in his time here, so if we have to play 4 forwards and 2 midfielders for a spell or for spells within games, I think it could work, whilst Dom could probably do all of his pressing bits as one of the two midfielders or still as a 10 when the games require it.

I think Sudakov profiles very similar to Dom but has the potential to be more refined technically, someone like Marmoush probably profiles more like Jota. In an ideal world Chiesa would have been this player but he still has it all to prove in terms of fitness. If we dont think we can bank on him for the rest of the season/his contract, signing another versatile attacking player of that ilk might be the move to make.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35723 on: Today at 08:52:56 am
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:22:42 am
Odegaard has 2 more non-penaly goals in the league than Szoboszlai the start of last season despite playing about 600 more minutes.

Thats fair but as a creative member of the side he does deliver. Point is that I think a lot of people were quick to say the reason Nunez and Szobozslai are not doing the obvious number 9 and 10 things is all due to Salah. Im just giving an example that its not one or the other, that despite their hard work we need Nunez to score more and we do need Szobozslai to be a more creative influence.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35724 on: Today at 09:11:41 am
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:55:06 pm
We need a centre back in January. It is the highest priority out of any position in the squad.

I think this is probably right. Our starting pair are world class, obviously, but you feel Slot probably wants another option there.

More importantly, it's a position where we could sustain an extra body for six months. I just don't think we can do that at LB or attack, so if we are minded to enter the January market then it basically can only be for a CB or a midfielder.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35725 on: Today at 09:18:51 am
Quote from: Andar on Yesterday at 09:55:06 pm
We need a centre back in January. It is the highest priority out of any position in the squad.

What's wrong with Gomez?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35726 on: Today at 09:19:45 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:11:41 am
I think this is probably right. Our starting pair are world class, obviously, but you feel Slot probably wants another option there.

More importantly, it's a position where we could sustain an extra body for six months. I just don't think we can do that at LB or attack, so if we are minded to enter the January market then it basically can only be for a CB or a midfielder.

Lukeba from RB Leipzig can play CB or LB.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35727 on: Today at 09:22:05 am
I can see the thinking behind the calls for a CB. Joe can do a job at LB or RB. Quansah currently is a level down from Virgil and Konate and looks like he needs to get loads of game time (Loan). If Chiesa can stay fit a forward isnt needed. Would like a midfielder but only if a good quality one is available.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35728 on: Today at 09:26:32 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:19:45 am
Lukeba from RB Leipzig can play CB or LB.

If we're looking for a CB who can play LB I'd want Hato, looks quality and Van Dijk is his idol.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35729 on: Today at 09:30:03 am
Just dont really see where you fit another CB in unless its one who can play other positions comfortably.

We've got a 33 year old Van Dijk who is hopefully about to sign a new contract and will play the majority of games until the end of that. We've got a 25 year old Konate who is also hopefully about to sign a new contract and we'd hope will play the majority of games next to VVD. We've got a 27 year old Joe Gomez who the manager clearly prefers as a CB than LB/RB, and we've got a 21 year old Quansah. We've already got people saying we should loan Quansah out so he can play more football, so really not sure where people think another first team CB would fit in.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35730 on: Today at 09:30:35 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:19:45 am
Lukeba from RB Leipzig can play CB or LB.

Yeah, but is there a concern he falls between two stools? I remember we were linked in the summer of 2023, along with the likes of Inacio. And my concern then was that most of these CB/LB hybrids would struggle here - not physically dominant enough to start at CB, not attacking enough to play as a LB in our system.

The question is whether Slot wants that hybrid type and I'm just not sure he does.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35731 on: Today at 09:31:15 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:30:35 am
Yeah, but is there a concern he falls between two stools? I remember we were linked in the summer of 2023, along with the likes of Inacio. And my concern then was that most of these CB/LB hybrids would struggle here - not physically dominant enough to start at CB, not attacking enough to play as a LB in our system.

The question is whether Slot wants that hybrid type and I'm just not sure he does.

Bastoni? :D he's incredible at both.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35732 on: Today at 09:31:46 am
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Today at 09:26:32 am
If we're looking for a CB who can play LB I'd want Hato, looks quality and Van Dijk is his idol.

Wouldn't be the worst idea to sign him and leave him there until the summer
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35733 on: Today at 09:33:49 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:30:03 am
Just dont really see where you fit another CB in unless its one who can play other positions comfortably.

We've got a 33 year old Van Dijk who is hopefully about to sign a new contract and will play the majority of games until the end of that. We've got a 25 year old Konate who is also hopefully about to sign a new contract and we'd hope will play the majority of games next to VVD. We've got a 27 year old Joe Gomez who the manager clearly prefers as a CB than LB/RB, and we've got a 21 year old Quansah. We've already got people saying we should loan Quansah out so he can play more football, so really not sure where people think another first team CB would fit in.

Because maybe Joe is better suited to the fullback position. Currently would you prefer Joe or Robbo at leftback?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35734 on: Today at 09:36:39 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:31:46 am
Wouldn't be the worst idea to sign him and leave him there until the summer

Hasn't Hanko already come out and said "I spoke to Slot and he said Liverpool wouldn't sign me"
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35735 on: Today at 09:39:10 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:36:39 am
Hasn't Hanko already come out and said "I spoke to Slot and he said Liverpool wouldn't sign me"
Hato not Hanko :)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35736 on: Today at 09:49:48 am
Quote from: Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version on Today at 09:33:49 am
Because maybe Joe is better suited to the fullback position. Currently would you prefer Joe or Robbo at leftback?

He's not better suited to the fullback position though, he's a CB who can play there. I'd much prefer Robbo there, and Tsimikas. I love Joey. He's never scored a goal for us, he's got 7 assists in about 110 games for us at LB or RB. Not the sort of figures that any top side would want from a fullback these days. Its ideal to have players like him who can cover other positions but it shouldn't detract from what he actually is, which is a central defender. There's certainly no indication from Arne that he'd suddenly decide his primary position was fullback, thus opening another CB slot.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35737 on: Today at 10:06:52 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:30:03 am
Just dont really see where you fit another CB in unless its one who can play other positions comfortably.

We've got a 33 year old Van Dijk who is hopefully about to sign a new contract and will play the majority of games until the end of that. We've got a 25 year old Konate who is also hopefully about to sign a new contract and we'd hope will play the majority of games next to VVD. We've got a 27 year old Joe Gomez who the manager clearly prefers as a CB than LB/RB, and we've got a 21 year old Quansah. We've already got people saying we should loan Quansah out so he can play more football, so really not sure where people think another first team CB would fit in.

Konate is injured and injury prone.
Gomez is injury prone and needs a move in the summer.
Not sure we fancy Quansah or he needs a loan.

Definitely room for another, probably youngster.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35738 on: Today at 10:09:09 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:30:03 am
Just dont really see where you fit another CB in unless its one who can play other positions comfortably.

We've got a 33 year old Van Dijk who is hopefully about to sign a new contract and will play the majority of games until the end of that. We've got a 25 year old Konate who is also hopefully about to sign a new contract and we'd hope will play the majority of games next to VVD. We've got a 27 year old Joe Gomez who the manager clearly prefers as a CB than LB/RB, and we've got a 21 year old Quansah. We've already got people saying we should loan Quansah out so he can play more football, so really not sure where people think another first team CB would fit in.

The idea is always to upgrade what you have not to buy to fit players in
Buying better than Gomez and Quanash is very achievable and shouldve happened in the summer

Oh and Qanash should absolutely go on loan

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35739 on: Today at 10:11:34 am
Would if we look at Q Timber, the midfield brother to give us a verstile option?

Timber + Hato, you've squad options galore for all those games.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35740 on: Today at 10:22:32 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:06:52 am
Konate is injured and injury prone.
Gomez is injury prone and needs a move in the summer.
Not sure we fancy Quansah or he needs a loan.

Definitely room for another, probably youngster.

Gomez isn't injury prone  ;D

Hato would be a lovely signing, although so far he does seem to play solely at LB and we seem to be making a beeline for Kerkez. Maybe there's an argument for letting both Robbo and Kostas leave in the summer and signing both of them.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:09:09 am
The idea is always to upgrade what you have not to buy to fit players in
Buying better than Gomez and Quanash is very achievable and shouldve happened in the summer

Upgrading is fine but thats not the conversation, its that there's room for another senior CB and unless we sell someone there doesn't appear to be. And if we do that then I assume the same people will still feel we're one short.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35741 on: Today at 10:24:33 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:09:09 am
The idea is always to upgrade what you have not to buy to fit players in
Buying better than Gomez and Quanash is very achievable and shouldve happened in the summer

Oh and Qanash should absolutely go on loan

Easy to say that now, but Quansah was starting games ahead of Konate at the back end of last season and at the start of this season (albeit only for 45 minutes).

We were of course open to letting Gomez leave and would have brought in someone had that happened.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35742 on: Today at 10:25:29 am
<<<<Gomez is historically injury prone although I'd love to see him bullet proof all season, the lad deserves it and he is awesome.

Also, Robertson has kind of fallen off a cliff and when we are two games a week, we meet need more cover at left back.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35743 on: Today at 10:33:34 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:24:33 am
Easy to say that now, but Quansah was starting games ahead of Konate at the back end of last season and at the start of this season (albeit only for 45 minutes).

We were of course open to letting Gomez leave and would have brought in someone had that happened.

The pecking order has changed between Gomez and Qanash due to coaching preference but the need hasnt changed - centre back was pretty much joint top of everyones list in the summer its not a new idea

While were here worth nothing (via Andrew Beasley) VVD has played one of the most minutes of any player this calendar year and the most of any player in their 30s
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35744 on: Today at 10:37:04 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 09:30:03 am
Just dont really see where you fit another CB in unless its one who can play other positions comfortably.

We've got a 33 year old Van Dijk who is hopefully about to sign a new contract and will play the majority of games until the end of that. We've got a 25 year old Konate who is also hopefully about to sign a new contract and we'd hope will play the majority of games next to VVD. We've got a 27 year old Joe Gomez who the manager clearly prefers as a CB than LB/RB, and we've got a 21 year old Quansah. We've already got people saying we should loan Quansah out so he can play more football, so really not sure where people think another first team CB would fit in.

I don't know if we should loan Quansah, but if we do it won't be because there's a lack of potential game time here - it'll be because Slot's not willing to give him that game time.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35745 on: Today at 10:37:38 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:25:29 am
<<<<Gomez is historically injury prone although I'd love to see him bullet proof all season, the lad deserves it and he is awesome.

Also, Robertson has kind of fallen off a cliff and when we are two games a week, we meet need more cover at left back.

He's not historically prone, he had a number of impact injuries when he was younger. He's missed about four games through injury in the last 2/3 seasons.

We do have cover at left-back, its Tsimikas
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35746 on: Today at 11:16:18 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:18:00 am
I think we put too many excuses for Szobozslai and Nunez. Not that we need to model on other sides but there are number 9s who press and score goals and number 10s who do that as well. Jota, Jackson and Odegaard come to mind.


woudln't drag Dom into that. He's having a really good season and key to the coherence of the rest of the side. How many goals does Odegaard score than him anyway?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35747 on: Today at 11:27:01 am
Not sure where you'd get the stats for it, but with the naked eye it doesn't look like Jackson is remotely as involved in general play/pressing/defending from the front as Nunez (or Jota)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35748 on: Today at 11:30:27 am
Quote from: KalantaScouser on Today at 11:27:01 am
Not sure where you'd get the stats for it, but with the naked eye it doesn't look like Jackson is remotely as involved in general play/pressing/defending from the front as Nunez (or Jota)
i've probably watched less of him than you, but he feels like the most proxy (can't think of the proper word - but they play similarly) striker i've seen to how Nunez plays
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
Reply #35749 on: Today at 11:37:39 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 11:30:27 am
i've probably watched less of him than you, but he feels like the most proxy (can't think of the proper word - but they play similarly) striker i've seen to how Nunez plays

Jackson is literally Nunez number 1 'similar player' on fbref :)
