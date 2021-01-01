Slot wouldn't start Coutinho in this team. He's yet to start Elliott in a game of consequence - much to my dismay - and he at least constantly tries to press



Obviously there are more creative / productive 10s than Szoboslai will ever be, I just don't see a world in which Slot ever starts a 10 that can't press at an elite level as long as Salah's in the team

We've taken a non pressing 9 who got huge xg and shots and turned him into a pressing monster who never gets shots at the 9

It's the pressing system and off the ball shape that's taking precedent



If you can find a 10 that can press and run at an elite level but also contributes goals and assists at a higher level then great but that's a really rare player



I understand your point but is using Elliott really a good indicator of what Slot wants to do? Hes missed the majority of the season, whilst I wouldnt be in a rush to make judgments based on a managers first month of fixtures.With regards to playing a pressing player, you could still play a pressing machine at 10 that offers a greater goal/creative threat than Svolazi. I think wed have seen a lot more Jota there if he and Chiesa had been fit, and maybe its that profile of player that you look at instead of what youre describing. There are plenty of forwards that are pressing machines who can drop deep, carry the ball and create chances, Id argue that was the prototypical Edwards forward in his time here, so if we have to play 4 forwards and 2 midfielders for a spell or for spells within games, I think it could work, whilst Dom could probably do all of his pressing bits as one of the two midfielders or still as a 10 when the games require it.I think Sudakov profiles very similar to Dom but has the potential to be more refined technically, someone like Marmoush probably profiles more like Jota. In an ideal world Chiesa would have been this player but he still has it all to prove in terms of fitness. If we dont think we can bank on him for the rest of the season/his contract, signing another versatile attacking player of that ilk might be the move to make.