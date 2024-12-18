« previous next »
Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1358206 times)

Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35680 on: Yesterday at 02:33:09 pm »
He would kill it as our head of youth development mate.  :D
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35681 on: Yesterday at 02:43:13 pm »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35682 on: Yesterday at 02:44:21 pm »
This is not a dig at the transfer team or the owners but would they spend the money required to get Kerkez? Bournemouth would want a hefty fee and I'm not sure I see us paying that much for a fullback.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35683 on: Yesterday at 02:46:11 pm »
The talent coming out of Belgium in the past 20 years is insane mate. Their youth teams look good. Holland always produce one or two top class palyers evrey genration too with a good batch of players in the tier below.

I suspect one of the other regions will be Portugal too.  :D
 
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35684 on: Yesterday at 02:51:57 pm »
Someone bell Julian Ward, tell him he's coming home (Portugal)
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35685 on: Yesterday at 03:00:57 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 12:10:53 pm
Think we can rule Nouri out. Has shown himself to have a flakey mentality lately.

Ait-Nouri got time for that.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35686 on: Yesterday at 03:01:00 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 02:44:21 pm
This is not a dig at the transfer team or the owners but would they spend the money required to get Kerkez? Bournemouth would want a hefty fee and I'm not sure I see us paying that much for a fullback.

I think they would, they'd just wait long enough for the deterioration of the left back position to impact our season negatively first.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35687 on: Yesterday at 03:07:37 pm »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on Yesterday at 02:19:21 pm
Mo is signing a new contract.

Hopefully ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35688 on: Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm »
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35689 on: Yesterday at 05:32:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm
Our mission to identify the worlds top talents and not sign them continues apace.

Like Nyoni,  Bajcetic and Ngumoha?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35690 on: Yesterday at 05:40:49 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 02:16:54 pm
Now, look again at my post ...

What exactly are you suggesting - that we'd sign Frimpong to replace both Mo and Trent in one combined role?

Yeah, that does sound like the kind of cost-cutting measure we might actually do!  ;D

It's nonsense though. Frimpong just isn't a good fit for us and that's the end of it. Slot isn't changing his tactics regardless of whether Mo and Trent re-sign or not.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35691 on: Yesterday at 05:43:45 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm
Our mission to identify the worlds top talents and not sign them continues apace.

You should apply
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35692 on: Yesterday at 05:50:27 pm »
Just looking at Transfermarkt and it's a good job we've got Bradley. If Trent leaves there is a dearth of decent gettable RBs out there. Frimpong is probably the stand out but as others have said he doesn't really fit with what Slot wants from the position.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35693 on: Yesterday at 05:57:11 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Yesterday at 05:50:27 pm
Just looking at Transfermarkt and it's a good job we've got Bradley. If Trent leaves there is a dearth of decent gettable RBs out there. Frimpong is probably the stand out but as others have said he doesn't really fit with what Slot wants from the position.

With the way our fullbacks play currently the requirements for a new fullback should be quite easy to fill surely? We won't need a unique player like Trent or Frimpong if the former leaves, instead someone who is solid defensively and decently two-footed. Could we even consider looking at right sided centrebacks to play there?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35694 on: Yesterday at 06:23:07 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 05:40:49 pm
What exactly are you suggesting - that we'd sign Frimpong to replace both Mo and Trent in one combined role?

Yeah, that does sound like the kind of cost-cutting measure we might actually do!  ;D

It's nonsense though. Frimpong just isn't a good fit for us and that's the end of it. Slot isn't changing his tactics regardless of whether Mo and Trent re-sign or not.

Slot has actually adapted his usual AZ/Feyenoord tactics in order to accomodate Mo and Trent. If both of them sign their contract extensions, nothing will change.

However, if Mo decides to leave, I can see Frimpong as a very realistic target to replace him, as we move to a more strict 4-2-3-1. As I have posted before, he is very much an attacking player these days:



16 goals and 20 assists in 4,946 minutes of football since the start of last season is actually quite an impressive return ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35695 on: Yesterday at 06:29:17 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 05:57:11 pm
With the way our fullbacks play currently the requirements for a new fullback should be quite easy to fill surely? We won't need a unique player like Trent or Frimpong if the former leaves, instead someone who is solid defensively and decently two-footed. Could we even consider looking at right sided centrebacks to play there?

Theres been talk Monaco are willing to sell Vanderson, maybe even in January. He fits the solid rather than spectacular profile, could be an option to rotate with Bradley but it feels like the type of signing we dont really make, but maybe well be forced into it if Trent does leave given the lack of top options out there. If we lose Trent were losing the best in the world, anyone else will be a downgrade so I feel a bit resigned to the idea well be weaker there regardless.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35696 on: Yesterday at 06:52:52 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on December 17, 2024, 10:01:48 pm
Still dont see it with Kerkez. Looks a solid option but have never been impressed with him in the final third.

He can be Alphonso's understudy. Job done.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35697 on: Yesterday at 06:53:53 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on Yesterday at 03:07:37 pm
Hopefully ...

We dont care what his emotions are as long as he signs it......
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35698 on: Yesterday at 06:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 06:53:53 pm
We dont care what his emotions are as long as he signs it......

I think there is a good chance that Mo will sign for another 2 years, and then he will get his last big pay day in Saudi Arabia at the age of 35 ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35699 on: Yesterday at 07:45:46 pm »
Quote
Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
🚨🔴 Ryan #Gravenberch is currently not considering leaving Liverpool.

The 22y/o is a key performer and a leading player for the team. Currently, there are no plans or discussions regarding a transfer in winter or summer.

Been told that #LFC also have no intention of pursuing a swap deal involving Aurélien #Tchouaméni at this stage.

Thank god we got Plettenberg on the case to quash that transfer rumour that doesn't exist.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35700 on: Yesterday at 07:53:50 pm »
Who is this idiot, is he a legitimate journalist?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35701 on: Yesterday at 07:54:56 pm »
Plettenburg is my kind of rumour monger. Liverpool think Frimpong is good but dont want to sign him as they dont think hed fit in the side and also dont need him, and Liverpool dont want to sell Gravenberch, he doesnt want to leave and they wont use him in a swap with Tchouameni.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35702 on: Yesterday at 07:56:29 pm »
I need Tchouameni's heat map to explain this to me
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35703 on: Yesterday at 09:07:56 pm »
Quote
Florian Plettenberg
@Plettigoal
🚨🔴 Ryan #Gravenberch is currently not considering leaving Liverpool.

The 22y/o is a key performer and a leading player for the team. Currently, there are no plans or discussions regarding a transfer in winter or summer.

Been told that #LFC also have no intention of pursuing a swap deal involving Aurélien #Tchouaméni at this stage.

And the award for the most pointless tweet ever goes to...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35704 on: Yesterday at 09:55:06 pm »
We need a centre back in January. It is the highest priority out of any position in the squad.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35705 on: Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Yesterday at 09:07:56 pm
And the award for the most pointless tweet ever goes to...

Peter will be along in a second to explain that if we understood football this tweet actually makes perfect sense.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35706 on: Yesterday at 10:09:53 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 07:56:29 pm
I need Tchouameni's heat map to explain this to me

A heat map is not enough to explain this to you ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35707 on: Yesterday at 10:11:10 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:58:45 pm
Peter will be along in a second to explain that if we understood football this tweet actually makes perfect sense.

No, unlike the Frimpong one, this tweet doesn't make sense ...
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35708 on: Yesterday at 10:26:10 pm »
Looks like Grav is staying then? Phew.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35709 on: Yesterday at 10:55:13 pm »
I listened to the gutter on TAW on the way home from work before. Neil on there seemed to think it was possible that we wont look at a defensive midfielder in Jan (much to the annoyance of supporters who are obsessed with the position), he suggested we may sign a 10 and push Szoboszlai and Jones further back, ie Mac, Grav, Curtis and Dom for 2 positions and potentially a new signing playing as the 10, seemingly someone wholl get more goals from the position. Ive sort of summed it up shortly but they also discussed the potential move for Marmoush maybe as someone that could come in and do that role and give you more output than Szoboszlai in the games where we need it. All seemed very plausible and makes sense with some of the links that have been put out there, most of the strong rumours have been towards more attacking players, ie Marmoush, Sudakov etc
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35710 on: Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:55:13 pm
I listened to the gutter on TAW on the way home from work before. Neil on there seemed to think it was possible that we wont look at a defensive midfielder in Jan (much to the annoyance of supporters who are obsessed with the position), he suggested we may sign a 10 and push Szoboszlai and Jones further back, ie Mac, Grav, Curtis and Dom for 2 positions and potentially a new signing playing as the 10, seemingly someone wholl get more goals from the position. Ive sort of summed it up shortly but they also discussed the potential move for Marmoush maybe as someone that could come in and do that role and give you more output than Szoboszlai in the games where we need it. All seemed very plausible and makes sense with some of the links that have been put out there, most of the strong rumours have been towards more attacking players, ie Marmoush, Sudakov etc


what does that mean for Elliott? hes ideal for the 10 role, probably needs a bit more physical development but his touch/technique etc are all there, Sudokov looks a talent though must admit!
surprised theres no talk of a defender?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35711 on: Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 10:55:13 pm
I listened to the gutter on TAW on the way home from work before. Neil on there seemed to think it was possible that we wont look at a defensive midfielder in Jan (much to the annoyance of supporters who are obsessed with the position), he suggested we may sign a 10 and push Szoboszlai and Jones further back, ie Mac, Grav, Curtis and Dom for 2 positions and potentially a new signing playing as the 10, seemingly someone wholl get more goals from the position. Ive sort of summed it up shortly but they also discussed the potential move for Marmoush maybe as someone that could come in and do that role and give you more output than Szoboszlai in the games where we need it. All seemed very plausible and makes sense with some of the links that have been put out there, most of the strong rumours have been towards more attacking players, ie Marmoush, Sudakov etc

Yeah he's been obsessed with this for ages but really its an entire entirely of his own invention

I'm sure we'd love more goals from the 10 but its really unlikely to happen with this shape and pressing system - our 10's almost never in the box
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35712 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 11:02:13 pm

what does that mean for Elliott? hes ideal for the 10 role, probably needs a bit more physical development but his touch/technique etc are all there, Sudokov looks a talent though must admit!
surprised theres no talk of a defender?

I dont really worry about Elliott, hes such a natural player, hell get his minutes across a number of positions and roles as the season goes on, if he delivers consistent output well have to find a way to make him a starter. Having Elliott/Jota/Chiesa/Diaz/a signing vie to play the 10 role, either behind Darwin or potentially two of them together as a bit of a dual 10/forward set up could be a plan, it would enable Slot to rotate 4 midfielders for two positions most games which is what people want. Seems more difficult to make sense when all 6 forwards and 5 midfielders are fit, but its difficult to see that being the case from now until May.

Quote from: JackWard33 on Yesterday at 11:04:21 pm
Yeah he's been obsessed with this for ages but really its an entire entirely of his own invention

I'm sure we'd love more goals from the 10 but its really unlikely to happen with this shape and pressing system - our 10's almost never in the box

To be fair to Neil, hes only going off what the manager has said, which was basically he needs to work on scoring goals and creating chances. I love Dom and think he gets far too much criticism from our fans, but at the same time, the goals just arent coming for him. I do think hes in the box more than youre suggesting but that doesnt mean hes getting chances, he makes a lot of runs which occupy defenders but rarely ends up the target of the cross/killer ball. Maybe a more threatening 10 takes up better positions, or simply fashions better chances than Dom does from the areas he gets on the ball.

Genuine question, do you think if we had Coutinho playing in Doms role that he would have similar G/A to Dom? Dom is obviously far better at pressing and his running power/athleticism you cant really put a number on, but Coutinho for me would have scored far more goals than the two Dom has this season, simply because he was far a more gifted attacker who knew where get on the ball and create moments for himself and his teammates. I dont have a huge issue with Dom or anything, but I do think we could get more offensively than we do from that position, I suppose the question is at what cost?
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35713 on: Today at 12:06:51 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm
I dont really worry about Elliott, hes such a natural player, hell get his minutes across a number of positions and roles as the season goes on, if he delivers consistent output well have to find a way to make him a starter. Having Elliott/Jota/Chiesa/Diaz/a signing vie to play the 10 role, either behind Darwin or potentially two of them together as a bit of a dual 10/forward set up could be a plan, it would enable Slot to rotate 4 midfielders for two positions most games which is what people want. Seems more difficult to make sense when all 6 forwards and 5 midfielders are fit, but its difficult to see that being the case from now until May.

To be fair to Neil, hes only going off what the manager has said, which was basically he needs to work on scoring goals and creating chances. I love Dom and think he gets far too much criticism from our fans, but at the same time, the goals just arent coming for him. I do think hes in the box more than youre suggesting but that doesnt mean hes getting chances, he makes a lot of runs which occupy defenders but rarely ends up the target of the cross/killer ball. Maybe a more threatening 10 takes up better positions, or simply fashions better chances than Dom does from the areas he gets on the ball.

Genuine question, do you think if we had Coutinho playing in Doms role that he would have similar G/A to Dom? Dom is obviously far better at pressing and his running power/athleticism you cant really put a number on, but Coutinho for me would have scored far more goals than the two Dom has this season, simply because he was far a more gifted attacker who knew where get on the ball and create moments for himself and his teammates. I dont have a huge issue with Dom or anything, but I do think we could get more offensively than we do from that position, I suppose the question is at what cost?

I think Jones can be a player who gets 8-10 goals in the league, the timing of his runs are excellent.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35714 on: Today at 12:08:57 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm

To be fair to Neil, hes only going off what the manager has said, which was basically he needs to work on scoring goals and creating chances. I love Dom and think he gets far too much criticism from our fans, but at the same time, the goals just arent coming for him. I do think hes in the box more than youre suggesting but that doesnt mean hes getting chances, he makes a lot of runs which occupy defenders but rarely ends up the target of the cross/killer ball. Maybe a more threatening 10 takes up better positions, or simply fashions better chances than Dom does from the areas he gets on the ball.

Genuine question, do you think if we had Coutinho playing in Doms role that he would have similar G/A to Dom? Dom is obviously far better at pressing and his running power/athleticism you cant really put a number on, but Coutinho for me would have scored far more goals than the two Dom has this season, simply because he was far a more gifted attacker who knew where get on the ball and create moments for himself and his teammates. I dont have a huge issue with Dom or anything, but I do think we could get more offensively than we do from that position, I suppose the question is at what cost?

Slot wouldn't start Coutinho in this team. He's yet to start Elliott in a game of consequence - much to my dismay -  and he at least constantly tries to press

Obviously there are more creative / productive 10s than Szoboslai will ever be, I just don't see a world in which Slot ever starts a 10 that can't press at an elite level as long as Salah's in the team
We've taken a non pressing 9 who got huge xg and shots and turned him into a pressing monster who never gets shots at the 9
It's the pressing system and off the ball shape that's taking precedent

If you can find a 10 that can press and run at an elite level but also contributes goals and assists at a higher level then great but that's a really rare player
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35715 on: Today at 12:11:27 am »
I think it's horses for courses. You use Dom when you need the legs for press as well as ball carry in a countering set up. At home against lesser teams, you probably want a little magician in there.
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35716 on: Today at 02:24:00 am »
I think this is spot on.
