« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 887 888 889 890 891 [892]   Go Down

Author Topic: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.  (Read 1355146 times)

Offline Motty

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,668
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35640 on: Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Knight on December 16, 2024, 09:17:49 am
Id definitely be doing this quite a bit. But Im extremely down on Robertson, perhaps overly so.
Yes we could tell that when you went into his thread during the first half to slag him off.....
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me, except perhaps PeterTheRed...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,736
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35641 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm »
Quote from: Motty on Yesterday at 08:49:41 pm
Yes we could tell that when you went into his thread during the first half to slag him off.....

Yeah posting during the game was bad form. I didnt slag him off though, I made an accurate point about him becoming a problem at times, because he is. Shouldnt be doing it during the game though, that was out of order.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:31:06 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35642 on: Yesterday at 09:56:56 pm »
Quote
Uriel Iugt @urieliugt
🚨🇦🇷 EXCL: #Bournemouth formally negotiates for Julio Soler.
↪️ As I said a few days ago, England could be his destiny. #Lanús is already aware of the offer.
✴️ If he does move on, the idea is for the full-back to emigrate to the Premier League in this transfer window.

Not much older than Kerkez so could they be getting ready for a sale?!
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,481
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35643 on: Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Vinay on Yesterday at 08:42:18 am
How much would you value Kerkez at? He reminds me of JAR. You cannot train that type of physicality,  fitness, stamina and strength - it seems innate.
Hard to say. Based on age, pedigree, performances in the league and what they paid, he should be £30m - £40m. If were trying to sign him in January, which I doubt, theyll probably see us coming and want £50m.

He has the Riise power and physicality but is far better technically than Riise. JAR was a favourite of mine growing up, was honest, with a phenomenal engine but he wasnt the best left back positionally, defensively and he made questionable decisions at times. I actually thought he was better as a wide midfielder (vague recollections as I was about 8 when Riise was our first choice LB).

Kerkez looks the real deal to me and is who we should be targeting. I do also like Leif Davis at Ipswich a lot. Great crosser, good set pieces, fearless with a good engine. England should have taken him to the Euros and he wouldve given them a lot more balance, and hes one of the Ipswich players not looking consistently outclassed in the PL (albeit he has had a couple of defensive stinkers against better opposition). If he was a bit younger and a bit taller (55) Id say hed be a good back up option, but hell end up as a very solid player for a Villa or Spurs etc when teams are picking Ipswichs corpse in the summer.

Has anyone watched much of Brentford this season? The midfielder Yarmolyuk, 20, from Ukraine looks an absolute find and cracking player. Great engine, great pressing, super tidy on the ball with flawless decision making. Came from Brentfords B Team after costing 1.6m. Incredible scouting. He was average v Chelsea but excellent against Newcastle and Villa. Definitely will be at a bigger club inside 2 years.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,249
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35644 on: Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm »
Still dont see it with Kerkez. Looks a solid option but have never been impressed with him in the final third.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35645 on: Yesterday at 10:09:05 pm »
Probably has scope for growth in the right system soft of a left-footed Conor Bradley
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35646 on: Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:59:23 pm
Hard to say. Based on age, pedigree, performances in the league and what they paid, he should be £30m - £40m. If were trying to sign him in January, which I doubt, theyll probably see us coming and want £50m.

He has the Riise power and physicality but is far better technically than Riise. JAR was a favourite of mine growing up, was honest, with a phenomenal engine but he wasnt the best left back positionally, defensively and he made questionable decisions at times. I actually thought he was better as a wide midfielder (vague recollections as I was about 8 when Riise was our first choice LB).

Kerkez looks the real deal to me and is who we should be targeting. I do also like Leif Davis at Ipswich a lot. Great crosser, good set pieces, fearless with a good engine. England should have taken him to the Euros and he wouldve given them a lot more balance, and hes one of the Ipswich players not looking consistently outclassed in the PL (albeit he has had a couple of defensive stinkers against better opposition). If he was a bit younger and a bit taller (55) Id say hed be a good back up option, but hell end up as a very solid player for a Villa or Spurs etc when teams are picking Ipswichs corpse in the summer.

Has anyone watched much of Brentford this season? The midfielder Yarmolyuk, 20, from Ukraine looks an absolute find and cracking player. Great engine, great pressing, super tidy on the ball with flawless decision making. Came from Brentfords B Team after costing 1.6m. Incredible scouting. He was average v Chelsea but excellent against Newcastle and Villa. Definitely will be at a bigger club inside 2 years.

Hate to nit pick your good post mate but he's about 5'11-6'0 now.
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,481
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35647 on: Yesterday at 10:17:05 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 10:13:17 pm
Hate to nit pick your good post mate but he's about 5'11-6'0 now.
Not at all, my silly mistake for regurgitating his Wyscout height instead of double checking. Literally thought when I was looking at his numbers he cant be that little can he, he looks about average height to me. My mistake. That completely removes my main concern about him, good player. Still, hes almost 25 but if the younger Kerkez is going to be silly money, Davis looks to me a potential bargain from a relegated team in the summer, not that Ipswich would sign him.

He was brilliant in their win at Spurs, and thought he was quite good against us until Mo decided to show him the level.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,626
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35648 on: Yesterday at 10:32:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:01:48 pm
Still dont see it with Kerkez. Looks a solid option but have never been impressed with him in the final third.

How much have our fullbacks been getting into the final third this season? It seems like we're looking for more solid options at fullback.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,512
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35649 on: Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 09:56:56 pm
Not much older than Kerkez so could they be getting ready for a sale?!
We definitely need a left back sooner rather than later but would be amazed to get one in January.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35650 on: Yesterday at 11:11:00 pm »
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:33:59 pm
We definitely need a left back sooner rather than later but would be amazed to get one in January.
If we get wind of the news that United or any other club is interested and we have already planned to move in the summer, I can see us doing it in January. It would be the right thing to do even though I think the Kostas/Robbo rotation can hold out but another injury could put us in a similar position again.
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35651 on: Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm »
Are we just being linked to Kerkez because Hughes bought him to Bournemouth? Like when we were linked to every Dortmund player when Klopp joined us and a host of Feyenoord players this summer.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,379
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35652 on: Yesterday at 11:19:45 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm
Are we just being linked to Kerkez because Hughes bought him to Bournemouth? Like when we were linked to every Dortmund player when Klopp joined us and a host of Feyenoord players this summer.

Except that Richard is a Sporting director, so scouting, negotiating and sounding out that payer to a deep level of knowledge is his profession. If anyone would go back to a player he worked with before....
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,717
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35653 on: Yesterday at 11:37:49 pm »
Bournemouth going after a Left Back we were linked to in the summer.  :D

Quote
Bournemouth is currently negotiating a deal for left back Julio Soler (19), if a deal is signed then the player will join in this coming January transfer window. [@Urieliugt]
Logged

Offline kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,841
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35654 on: Today at 12:14:31 am »
Apparently Kerkez is the only left back at the club so signing a 19 year old back up left back sounds like a normal addition rather than a replacement really.
Logged
@paulair

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,717
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35655 on: Today at 01:06:52 am »
Do not use logic in the transfer thread demon.
Logged

Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,493
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35656 on: Today at 02:05:36 am »
Maybe we are just linked to players Hughes was interested in at Bournemouth?!
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,873
  • Pop n crisp
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35657 on: Today at 04:37:32 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 11:12:52 pm
Are we just being linked to Kerkez because Hughes bought him to Bournemouth? Like when we were linked to every Dortmund player when Klopp joined us and a host of Feyenoord players this summer.

Hes one of the best left backs in the league and has impressed for one of the best sides in the league this season. Only just turned 21, is around the 150 games threshold that we like and is a top tier athlete. Ticks nearly every box if thats the type of left back we want. That Hughes has signed him before should mean he knows the character well and has clearly had a good effect on his career. Would make heaps of sense but there are quite a few good left backs about, a bit like when we signed Robbo, we should have a list of 4-5 options at least.
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,512
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35658 on: Today at 06:47:39 am »
Quote from: careful on these streets, I've heard stories on Yesterday at 11:11:00 pm
If we get wind of the news that United or any other club is interested and we have already planned to move in the summer, I can see us doing it in January. It would be the right thing to do even though I think the Kostas/Robbo rotation can hold out but another injury could put us in a similar position again.
This is true but we dont tend to stockpile. I think theyll put it off until the summer however, as you say, if he is the one, theyll pull out the stops if they face opposition youd imagine.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,249
Re: Tutto bene LFC Transfer Thread 2024 - Mostly twats making stuff up.
« Reply #35659 on: Today at 07:30:00 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 10:32:39 pm
How much have our fullbacks been getting into the final third this season? It seems like we're looking for more solid options at fullback.

They still do get into the final third quite a bit. Robertson was getting into the box a lot and his forward passes and progressions is still good. Again I dont buy this massive change in style, its still very much closer to Klopps set up.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 887 888 889 890 891 [892]   Go Up
« previous next »
 